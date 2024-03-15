Potential Trkiye-Iraq agreement: a decisive turning point in the Middle East

High-level Turkish security delegation visit Baghdad on March 14 should be seen as a significant step towards a comprehensive agreement on Iraq in Trkiye, ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's expected visit to Iraq in April, after 12 years.

The rapprochement and establishment of strategic political and economic relations between Trkiye and Iraq appear likely to change not only the equation of the Middle East, but potentially also that of a wider region.

The recent intensification of contacts between the Troika and Iraq in the field of security is not a coincidence. From Trkiye's point of view, the presence of the PKK in Iraqi territories and, from Iraq's point of view, the presence of Trkiye in Iraqi territories due to the PKK, are among the most crucial issues hindering an agreement wider. The most difficult question is that of mutual security and trust. Once this relationship is established, the rapprochement between Trkiye and Iraq could result in agreements during Erdogan's meetings with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Trkiye-Iraq security traffic

One of the factors that led to the recent intensification of contacts between Turkey and Iraq is the series of ongoing “Claw” operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) against the PKK in the Iraqi territories since May 2019 .

The PKK attacks that resulted in the martyrdom of 21 soldiers in December and January in the Clow-Lock (Pene-Kilit) region of operations in northern Iraq had implications related to Trkiye's efforts to block approval of Sweden's NATO membership in the Turkish parliament. But they were also linked to the visit of a high security Iraqi delegation to Ankara on December 19, just before these attacks.

This visit was initially announced as the visit of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein to his Turkish counterpart. But when Fuat Hussein arrived accompanied by Defense Minister Sabah al-Jassim and intelligence officials, Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Gler and the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MT), Brahim Kaln, went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and attended the meeting.

Yesterday's visit to Baghdad by the high-level security delegation consisting of Fidan, Akar and Kaln was a continuation of the Iraqi government's message during the Ankara visit, which essentially meant “Okay, let's solve this problem together. »

The Syrian and American dimension

In addition to the security dimension, the visits of Gler and Kaln to Iraq (including Erbil) and the visits of Iraqi national security advisor Qasim al-Araji to Ankara were notable during this process. President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani met with Minister of National Defense Gler at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

The meeting Fidan and Kaln had with Gler before their recent visit to Baghdad was particularly significant as they had just returned from a high-level meeting in the United States. Both Fidan and Kaln emphasized the fight against the PKK during their talks in the United States. In fact, during Fidan's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US side decided for the first time to discuss the Syrian issue and “revitalize cooperation in combating terrorism.”

The strategic dimension of Trkiye-Iraq relations encompasses not only the fight against terrorism but also other aspects such as energy and transport. The development road project that will connect the Persian Gulf to Trkiye via road and rail lines as well as the reopening of the two pipelines transporting oil from Mosul and Kirkuk to the Ceyhan-Yumurtalk terminal in Adana are on the agenda . But security is considered a prerequisite for this.

Security, energy, transport, water

The inability to operate the pipelines for security reasons deprives both the Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government of significant revenue.

For Iraq, the waters of the Euphrates and Tigris are crucial. The Euphrates flows from Syria to Iraq and joins the Tigris to finally flow into the Persian Gulf from Basra. A comprehensive agreement could also pave the way for a new water regime between Trkiye and Iraq.

The Development Road Project is a road and rail transport project that starts from the Persian Gulf, crosses Iraq from south to north and reaches the Turkish border. With pipelines strengthening in the future, it could provide an alternative route to the Red Sea-Suez route to transport Gulf oil to Europe. It also offers a new route for those from China, India and Japan who want to transport their other products, not just oil, to Europe and the Caucasus via Trkiye and Iraq. This interest particularly extends to Iraq and the Gulf countries. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are therefore also investors interested in the project.

Such developments could potentially change the Middle East equation currently stuck in conflict between Israel and Iran.

However, all these initiatives depend on ensuring security.

Trkiye-Iraq security cooperation?

Security, for Trkiye, means fighting the PKK, while for Iraq it means countering attacks by ISIS (ISIL) and Al-Qaeda. In fact, ISIS operatives preparing for an attack on the Iraqi embassy in Ankara were apprehended thanks to a joint operation by the Turkish Interior Ministry and the National Intelligence Organization. Therefore, security cooperation between Turkey and Iraq requires joint efforts not only against the PKK but also against organizations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. What may be indicative of this is the comment by Foreign Minister Fidan's senior advisor, Nuh Ylmaz, on social media, which focuses on Iraq's statement on the The PKK banned.

Combined with recent developments, the meeting of Turkish and Iraqi generals on Iraqi soil, President Tayyip Erdoan's mention of a 30-40 kilometer security corridor inside Iraqi territory and the minister's statement of National Defense Gler that Operations Claw-Lock would be completed this year, present a different picture. This implies that such a security corridor could be established with military and intelligence cooperation between Trkiye and Iraq. This notably implies that Iraq could assert its sovereignty over Iraqi territories that it cannot currently effectively control, and that joint security operations against the PKK could be launched if necessary.

Since Erdoan's visit to Baghdad in 2012, a lot has changed. Today the world is completely different, from the Gaza crisis to the war between Russia and Ukraine. In this world and in our region, if an agreement is reached, cooperation between the Troika and Iraq could occupy an important place.