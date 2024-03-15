Trump launched covert CIA operation to get China to hunt ghosts

The operation came in response to years of covert and aggressive efforts by China to increase its global influence, the sources said. During his presidency, Trump imposed a tougher response toward Beijing than his predecessors. The CIA campaign marked a return to the methods that marked Washington's fight against the former Soviet Union. The Cold War is back, said Tim Weiner, author of a book on the history of political warfare. Reuters was unable to determine the impact of the covert operations or whether President Joe Biden's administration continued the program. Kate Waters, a spokesperson for the Biden administration's National Security Council, declined to comment on the existence of the program or whether it remained active. Two intelligence historians told Reuters that when the White House grants the CIA covert action authority, through an order known as a presidential finding, that authority often remains in place across administrations. Loading Trump, now the Republican front-runner for president, has suggested he would take an even tougher approach to China if re-elected in November. Spokespeople for Trump and his former national security advisers, John Bolton and Robert O'Brien, who both served the year the order was signed, declined to comment. The operation against Beijing comes with a significant risk of escalating tensions with the United States, given the strength of the Chinese economy and its ability to retaliate through trade, Paul Heer said , a former senior CIA analyst for East Asia, who learned of the presidential authorization from Reuters. . For example, after Australia requested an investigation into China to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Beijing blocked billions of dollars in Australian trade through tariffs on agricultural products.

Trump's 2019 order came after years of warnings from the U.S. intelligence community and media about how China was using bribery and threats to gain support from developing countries in geopolitical conflicts, as she attempted to sow division in the United States through front groups. China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing follows the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and does not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States. Loading A year earlier, Trump gave the CIA greater powers to launch offensive cyber operations against U.S. adversaries after numerous Russian and Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. organizations, Yahoo News reported. Reuters could not independently confirm the existence of the earlier order. Sources described the 2019 authorization uncovered by Reuters as a more ambitious operation. This allowed the CIA to operate not only in China but also in countries where the United States and China compete for influence. Four former officials said the operation targeted public opinion in Southeast Asia, Africa and the South Pacific.

“We felt like China was coming at us with steel baseball bats and we were hitting back with wooden bats,” said a former national security official with direct knowledge of the discovery. Matt Pottinger, a senior National Security Council official at the time, wrote the authorization, three former officials said. He cited Beijing's alleged use of malign influence, allegations of intellectual property theft and military expansion as threats to U.S. national security, one of these former officials said. Pottinger told Reuters he would not comment on the accuracy or inaccuracy of allegations about U.S. intelligence activities, adding that it would be incorrect to assume that I had knowledge of specific U.S. intelligence operations. American intelligence. In 2016, the CIA announced it would create a high-level China task force as part of a broader U.S. government effort to counter Beijing's influence. Credit: P.A. Secret messages allow Washington to plant ideas in countries where censorship might prevent that information from being revealed, or in areas where the public would not place much credence on the U.S. government's statements, Loch Johnson said. a political scientist at the University of Georgia who studies the use of such messages. tactical.