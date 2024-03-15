Politics
Trump launched covert CIA operation to get China to hunt ghosts
The operation came in response to years of covert and aggressive efforts by China to increase its global influence, the sources said. During his presidency, Trump imposed a tougher response toward Beijing than his predecessors. The CIA campaign marked a return to the methods that marked Washington's fight against the former Soviet Union. The Cold War is back, said Tim Weiner, author of a book on the history of political warfare.
Reuters was unable to determine the impact of the covert operations or whether President Joe Biden's administration continued the program. Kate Waters, a spokesperson for the Biden administration's National Security Council, declined to comment on the existence of the program or whether it remained active. Two intelligence historians told Reuters that when the White House grants the CIA covert action authority, through an order known as a presidential finding, that authority often remains in place across administrations.
Loading
Trump, now the Republican front-runner for president, has suggested he would take an even tougher approach to China if re-elected in November. Spokespeople for Trump and his former national security advisers, John Bolton and Robert O'Brien, who both served the year the order was signed, declined to comment.
The operation against Beijing comes with a significant risk of escalating tensions with the United States, given the strength of the Chinese economy and its ability to retaliate through trade, Paul Heer said , a former senior CIA analyst for East Asia, who learned of the presidential authorization from Reuters. . For example, after Australia requested an investigation into China to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Beijing blocked billions of dollars in Australian trade through tariffs on agricultural products.
Trump's 2019 order came after years of warnings from the U.S. intelligence community and media about how China was using bribery and threats to gain support from developing countries in geopolitical conflicts, as she attempted to sow division in the United States through front groups.
China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing follows the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and does not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States.
Loading
A year earlier, Trump gave the CIA greater powers to launch offensive cyber operations against U.S. adversaries after numerous Russian and Chinese cyberattacks on U.S. organizations, Yahoo News reported. Reuters could not independently confirm the existence of the earlier order.
Sources described the 2019 authorization uncovered by Reuters as a more ambitious operation. This allowed the CIA to operate not only in China but also in countries where the United States and China compete for influence. Four former officials said the operation targeted public opinion in Southeast Asia, Africa and the South Pacific.
“We felt like China was coming at us with steel baseball bats and we were hitting back with wooden bats,” said a former national security official with direct knowledge of the discovery.
Matt Pottinger, a senior National Security Council official at the time, wrote the authorization, three former officials said. He cited Beijing's alleged use of malign influence, allegations of intellectual property theft and military expansion as threats to U.S. national security, one of these former officials said.
Pottinger told Reuters he would not comment on the accuracy or inaccuracy of allegations about U.S. intelligence activities, adding that it would be incorrect to assume that I had knowledge of specific U.S. intelligence operations. American intelligence.
Secret messages allow Washington to plant ideas in countries where censorship might prevent that information from being revealed, or in areas where the public would not place much credence on the U.S. government's statements, Loch Johnson said. a political scientist at the University of Georgia who studies the use of such messages. tactical.
Covert propaganda campaigns were common during the Cold War, when the CIA released 80 to 90 articles a day in an effort to undermine the Soviet Union, Johnson said. In the 1950s, for example, the CIA established an astrological magazine in East Germany to publish ominous predictions about communist leaders, according to declassified documents.
The covert propaganda campaign against Beijing could backfire, said Heer, a former CIA analyst. China could use evidence of a CIA influence program to bolster its decades-old accusations of shadowy Western subversion, helping Beijing proselytize in a developing world already deeply distrustful of Washington .
The message would be: Watch the United States intervene in the internal affairs of other countries and reject the principles of peaceful coexistence, Heer said. And there are places in the world where this message will resonate.
U.S. influence operations also risk endangering dissidents, opposition groups critical of China and independent journalists, who could be falsely portrayed as CIA assets, Thomas Rid said. professor at Johns Hopkins University and author of a book on the history of political warfare.
Reuters
|
Sources
2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/trump-launched-cia-covert-operation-to-make-china-chase-ghosts-20240315-p5fcpu.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump launched covert CIA operation to get China to hunt ghosts
- “I will not support Donald Trump” in 2024
- Potential Trkiye-Iraq agreement: a decisive turning point in the Middle East
- Gen Z YouTuber TommyInnit Takes the Boulder Stage, Kilted Rockers at Nissi and More Good Times – Boulder Daily Camera
- How beekeeper Lance Davis saved Indian Wells' tennis QFs…with his bare hands | ATP tour
- Efforts to limit fast food options near homes need to be rethought
- Latest news from the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control: March 14
- Putin has warned the US to send troops to Ukraine
- Financial Times: New revelations about Boris Johnson's trip to meet Nicols Maduro
- Trying to imitate Hollywood movie soundtracks is holding back video game music, says Final Fantasy composer
- Google's new VLOGGER AI lets you create lifelike avatars from just your photos and control them with your voice
- A small earthquake hits the Kansas City area on Friday