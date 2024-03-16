Judge delays Donald Trump's New York criminal trial by at least 30 days





A judge has delayed by at least 30 days Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, in which he faces charges related to secret payments made to Stormy Daniels.

The trial was scheduled to begin March 25, the first of four criminal cases facing the former president.

Instead, Judge Juan Merchan will hold a hearing on that date and set a new date after ruling on Trump's motions. His lawyers raised objections on discovery issues.

The delay in starting the trial was expected, after prosecutors informed the judge they would support a delay after obtaining a slew of new documents in the case from the Justice Department.

The trial delay has cast new doubt on which cases, if any, will be brought before a jury before the November election.

Trump also faces charges related to withholding classified documents after leaving the White House. The judge has not set a new date for this trial.

The former president's federal election conspiracy trial is also on hold as the Supreme Court weighs whether Trump had immunity.

And no date has been set for Trump's trial in Georgia, where he and a host of other defendants face racketeering and other charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in this state. That case was delayed as a judge determined whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis had a conflict of interest after a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade was revealed. The judge, Scott McAfee, ruled that Willis could stay on the case if Wade resigned, which he did later that day.

Trump's charges in New York relate to payments made to Daniels before the 2016 election. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on 34 counts last year, including falsifying records commercial. Trump pleads not guilty.

