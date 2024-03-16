For many Chinese, there are things more important than the unification of Taiwan | Conflict News

It's hard to imagine it was a war zone, Shao Hongtian, 23, told Al Jazeera as he walked along a beach near the city of Xiamen, on the southeast coast of China.

Stopping at the water's edge where gentle waves lapped the sand, Shao gestured beyond the shallows toward the sea and the Kinmen Archipelago, now peaceful, but in the 1940s and 1950s, a battlefield.

The Communists won the Chinese Civil War in 1949 and the Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists fled Beijing for the island of Taiwan. It was on Kinmen, the main island of the archipelago of the same name, less than 10 km from the Chinese coast, that the nationalists repelled repeated attempts at communist invasion, but not before the fighting had taken its toll. in Xiamen and Kinmen.

Kinmen and its outlying islets, some of which are even closer to the Chinese coast, have since become part of Taiwanese territory.

Chinese citizens like Shao were once able to obtain tourist visas to visit the islands, but that ended with the pandemic.

Kinmen, China and Taiwan are all part of the same nation, so it should be possible to visit them, and I hope to be able to visit them one day, Shao said over a video connection, his eyes fixed on Kinmen.

Like Shao, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) assert that Taiwan and its territory are part of China.

Xi said in his New Year's speech that China's unification with a democratic Taiwan was a historical inevitability and that China did not rule out the use of force to achieve unification. Last year, Xi called on China's armed forces to strengthen their combat readiness.

In recent years, the Chinese military has increased its pressure on Taiwan with almost daily air and sea incursions near Taiwan's air and sea space. In moments of particular tension, such as during former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, such maneuvers were accompanied by barbaric speeches and large-scale military exercises.

Capsized boats, recriminations

Recently, tensions have also increased near Kinmen.

In February, two Chinese fishermen were killed when their speedboat capsized while trying to flee the Taiwanese coast guard when they were discovered fishing in prohibited waters about a nautical mile away (1, 8 km) from the Kinmen archipelago.

Since then, the Chinese coast guard has intensified its activities around Kinmen.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Chinese government's Taiwan Affairs Office, said the February incident was brutal and stressed that the waters were traditional fishing grounds for fishermen from China and Taiwan. There were no forbidden waters around Kinmen, she added.

A second capsize was reported on Thursday, and on this occasion China requested help from the Taiwanese coast guard.

Standing on the beach facing Kinmen, Shao says hostilities are not the way to bring China and Taiwan closer together.

I want unification to happen peacefully, he said.

If this is not possible, he would prefer things to remain as they are.

He knows many of his friends feel the same way. According to Shao, if they go to Kinmen and Taiwan, it should be as visitors and not as fighters.

The Taiwanese haven't done anything bad to us, so why should we go there to fight them? he said, convinced that any war between China and Taiwan would result in significant losses on both sides. Unification with Taiwan is not worth a war.

No appetite for war

A study published last year by the 21st Century China Center at the University of California, San Diego, suggests that Shao and his friends are not the only ones who oppose a war against Taiwan.

The study examined Chinese public support for different policy measures regarding unification with Taiwan and found that launching a full-scale war to achieve unification was considered unacceptable by a third of Chinese respondents.

Only one percent rejected all options other than war, disputing the Chinese government's assertion that the Chinese people were willing to do anything and pay any price to achieve unification.

Mia Wei, a 26-year-old marketer from Shanghai, is not surprised by such results.

Ordinary Chinese are not pushing the government to achieve unification, she told Al Jazeera.

It is the government that is leading people to believe that there must be unification.

At the same time, support for a unification war was found to be close to the same level seen in similar studies in previous years, indicating that despite growing tensions across the Taiwan Strait and discussions renewed on the takeover of Taiwan, there was no support for a unification war. a corresponding increase in support for stronger measures.

Wei believes Chinese people like her are more concerned about developments inside their country.

First there was COVID, then the economy got worse, then the real estate market got even worse, she said. I think the Chinese have more important things in mind than unification with Taiwan.

According to Associate Professor Yao-Yuan Yeh, who teaches Chinese studies at the University of St Thomas in the United States, there is currently no reason for the Chinese to support the conflict with Taiwan further.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. At the same time, the United States has strengthened military ties with countries like Japan and the Philippines, Taiwan's immediate neighbors to the north and south.

There is no guarantee of a quick victory in a war against Taiwan, Yeh told Al Jazeera.

Additionally, many Chinese have business partners, friends and family in Taiwan and therefore do not want to see harm to the island and its people.

The study also showed that young Chinese people were more opposed to strong policy measures than previous generations.

Young people are usually among the first to be sent to the battlefield and are therefore naturally more opposed to war, Yeh said.

Shao, originally from Xiamen, believes that any hope of victory in a war against Taiwan and its partners will require the mobilization of many young people like him.

And I think a lot of young people in China [will] refuse to die in an attack on Taiwan.

Not a subject for debate

Regardless of what the Chinese think, Taiwan's unification with the mainland will remain a cornerstone of the CCP's narrative, according to Eric Chan, a senior fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute in Washington, DC.

Unification is not a subject likely to be the subject of any debate with the general public, he told Al Jazeera.

Although Chinese leaders often claim that China is a democratic country where the party is guided by the will of the Chinese people, there are no regular national elections or free media and online speech is restricted and regularly censorship. Speaking out against the CCP can also result in criminal convictions.

Since Xi became president in 2012, the crackdown on civil liberties has intensified and Xi has centralized power around himself to a degree not seen since the reign of Mao Zedong, the man who led the communists to victory against the Nationalists and became the first leader of Communist China.

Under Mao's rule, reforms and purges of Chinese society led to the deaths of millions of Chinese, while more than 400,000 Chinese soldiers died following his decision to enter the Korean War (1950 -1953) alongside North Korea.

But according to Chan, the days when a Chinese leader could spend tens of thousands of lives in this way are over.

Recent government measures that have taken a heavy toll on citizens have sparked a public backlash, and Xi did not appear immune.

During the COVID pandemic, Xi has ardently defended the country's zero-COVID policy, even though his mass testing and strict lockdowns have had disastrous socio-economic consequences. The government eventually abandoned the policy as the economy collapsed, and people took to the streets of major Chinese cities to demand an end to lockdown measures, even calling for Xi to resign.

As for war, the circumstances are also different. Unlike, for example, the Sino-Indian War of 1962 and the Sino-Vietnamese War of 1979, a battle for Taiwan would be existential for the Communist Party and for Xi, according to Chan.

The Party (CCP) would not have been threatened by casualties or high casualties in these wars, he said.

Today, Xi should assume that these kinds of losses would be unacceptable to the Chinese people, he added.

Public outrage over a long unification war that could even end in Chinese defeat could, Chan said, endanger the party's power.

Aware of the mood of the Chinese people, Chan envisions the CCP continuing to engage in low-cost gray zone operations against Taiwan while developing a Chinese army capable of achieving rapid victory.

For Shao, however, any attempt to resolve the issue through conflict would be a disaster.

“I don’t think this will end well for anyone, not for those who have to fight it, not for the government that started it,” he said.

*Shao's name has been changed to respect his wish for anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject.