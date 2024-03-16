Vladimir Putin is betting on Europe's weakness





More than two years after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this weekend will mark another dark milestone: the almost certain re-election of the man most responsible, Vladimir Putin. If he serves another six-year term as president, he will become the longest-serving Russian leader since Catherine the Great in the 18th century. After the initial humiliation of the Russian army on the gates of kyiv in early 2022, many believed that Putin's reputation at home and abroad would never recover. In April of the same year, Boris Johnson, then British Prime Minister, delivered an extraordinary speech to the Russian people in their native language. Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war, he said. Yet today, with Putin on the verge of a landslide victory in a carefully rigged vote, any effective internal opposition to him crushed, and Russia steadily advancing on the battlefield, few those who would deny that Moscow has regained the strategic initiative. Ammunition crises, disagreements among Kiev's Western allies, and Washington's failure to pass a vital military aid package have resulted in a perilous situation in which, as the U.S. national security adviser said, Jake Sullivan, Putin may be on the verge of a breakthrough. Europe seems surprisingly complacent about all this. While Britain was once the most ardent champion of Ukraine's fight for survival, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office now appears more interested in criticizing Israel's conduct in its war against Hamas. Consumed by doubt, Germany seems to have given up completely. Certainly, Emmanuel Macron would like people to believe that he converted in Damascus. He previously feared that Putin would not be humiliated, but he now refuses to rule out Western intervention on the ground. But it may not have the credibility to galvanize the continent's resolve, which remains strongest in central and eastern Europe, as evidenced by the Czech initiative to supply new munitions to Ukraine. As America turns inward and the rest of the world loses interest, it should be clear to all that this is now Europe's fight. Having consolidated his power here, Putin will bet that we will no longer have the courage.

