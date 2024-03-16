Turkey's March municipal elections are already looking more like a presidential race

Turkey will see crucial municipal elections take place on Sunday March 31. The atmosphere in cities and town halls across the country is charged with political fervor. Banners adorn the streets and television screens are filled with heated debates and candidate profiles. Even traditional Ramadan dinners have taken on a political tinge. This election comes at a time of deep polarization in the country.

All eyes are on Istanbul. Of course that's not the case all about Istanbul. In Anatolia, the prospect of a resounding victory for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is looming. The fragmentation of the opposition bloc after last year's presidential elections strengthened the AKP's position, especially in areas traditionally considered opposition strongholds, such as Izmir, Antalya, Edirne, Canakkale, Adana and Eskişehir.

But Istanbul finds itself at a crossroads in shaping not only local governance but also national political trajectories. Polls indicate a close race for mayor between Murat Kurum, 47, a candidate put forward by the AKP, and the incumbent, Ekrem Imamoglu, 52, of the Republican People's Party (CHP).

Istanbul may be a mayoral race, but in some ways it's like a presidential race. One of the reasons is symbolic: Turks know that the current president and leader of the AKP, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, himself rose to political prominence in 1994 when he was elected mayor of Istanbul. Starting in 2003, he served as prime minister and then president, shaping the country's trajectory for nearly three decades.

We have the feeling that Mr. Imamoglu could follow the same path. A former real estate developer, he has become a prominent figure in Turkish politics. He won the controversial 2019 Istanbul mayoral election, by a slim margin of 13,000 votes (out of a total of four million) over his AKP rival. His first term was abruptly cut short when that result was overturned due to corruption. A government-backed overhaul, widely seen as a heavy-handed intervention by Mr Erdogan, ensured a resounding re-election for Mr Imamoglu, increasing his margin to 800,000 votes. Since then, his own charisma has endeared him to the people of Istanbul and, as things stand, he will likely be Mr Erdogan's main rival in the next presidential election if the latter does indeed decide to run .

In a Turkey where Mr. Erdogan's position at the center of politics seems increasingly permanent, that is suddenly an open question. In a surprising turn of events, earlier this month he rather cryptically declared that this month's elections would be a finale for him with the powers vested in me by law, which many interpreted to mean that he would not run for office in 2028. This involvement sent shockwaves through the Turkish political landscape and sparked intense speculation.

Some, like journalist Nevsin Mengu, argued that Mr. Erdogan's statement might not signify a complete withdrawal from the political arena, but rather a strategic move aimed at catalyzing a national debate around new constitutional amendments. More to the point, it could be a precursor to discussions on presidential term limits, thus paving the way for Mr. Erdogan's new term.

A constitutional amendment adopted in 2017 sets a limit of two presidential terms. Mr. Erdogan has already been elected president three times, but only his last two terms have been since the amendment was adopted. The amendment set the record straight, Mr. Erdogan successfully argued. But without any new changes to the constitution, his term will actually end in 2028.

However, 2028 is far away, and the opposition understands this well. Many observed a lack of motivation among opposition voters after the results of last year's presidential election, in which they missed a historic opportunity to end the Erdogan era.

And yet, despite this, many are expected to go to the polls this month, perhaps to reclaim some of this lost opportunity. Mr Kurum has established himself as the AKP candidate for mayor of Istanbul, but he is seen as a weaker candidate than Mr Imamoglu. Asli Aydintabas, a columnist and visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution, pointed out that while Kurum has demonstrated competence in his recent role as minister of environment and urbanization, he lacks the urban appeal and popularity of Mr. Imamoglu among young voters. Perhaps Mr. Kurum's greatest asset to compensate for this shortcoming is the support of Mr. Erdogan, who does not lack charisma and campaign skills. This sets the stage for a hotly contested battle between Mr Erdogan and Mr Imamoglu. Despite internal acknowledgments within the AKP regarding Mr. Kurum's relatively low profile, party members express a certain cautious optimism, counting on Mr. Erdogan's enduring popularity to tip the scales in their favor against the opposition in Istanbul and the rest of the country.

National weekend testing

And the CHP may also be banking on Mr. Imamoglu's popularity for its future. The departure of former CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglus after a string of electoral defeats spanning more than a decade paved the way for a younger cohort to take control of that party. Internal discord and power struggles continue to threaten party unity, with Kilicdaroglu loyalists reportedly undermining Mr Imamoglus' ascendancy. Nevertheless, the CHP is in a phase of transformation; A triumph in Istanbul this month for Mr Imamoglu could cement his status as the party's de facto leader.

Conversations among voters in Istanbul are also, in a way, a barometer for national conversations. The city is huge, home to nearly a fifth of Turkey's population, and economically and demographically diverse. Across the country, economic concerns related to inflation and the cost of living crisis are currently dominating political discourse. According to Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey research program at the Washington Institute, the decline in support for the AKP and Mr. Erdogan in Istanbul, where the party's base has traditionally been in the working class, could signal a more serious loss. significant support from the working class. Meanwhile, middle-class voters are shifting to the CHP.

Despite domestic economic difficulties, Mr. Erdogan was strengthened by his election victory last year. Since then, it has maintained a strong international presence, fostering warmer relations with the United States and launching reconciliation efforts with Greece and Arab states. Presidential advisers and senior AKP officials emphasize that the president's focus and priority today lies more on international affairs, thus downplaying the importance of local elections.

Nonetheless, it seems clear from national polling data that the AKP and the president will remain a powerful force in Turkey for the foreseeable future. It remains to be decided whether it will continue to be a powerful force in isolation or whether the opposition has what it takes to emerge as a real contender. This month's municipal elections may not provide a definitive answer, but they will provide plenty of guidance.

Published: March 15, 2024, 6:00 p.m.