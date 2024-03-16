Mike Pence says he won't support Trump's presidential bid





Mike Pence said Friday that he will not support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, months after the former vice president ended his own presidential bid.

“It's no surprise that I'm not supporting Donald Trump this year,” Pence said of his former running mate during an interview on Fox News this afternoon. “Donald Trump is pursuing and enunciating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we have governed on for our four years, and that is why I cannot, in good conscience, support Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Trump's former running mate said that while he is incredibly proud of our administration's record, he and Trump differ on a series of issues.

“During my presidential campaign, I made clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, not just over my constitutional responsibilities that I exercised on January 6,” Pence said.

Among their differences, Pence cited the national debt, attitudes about abortion rights and Trump's reversal on legislation that would mandate the sale of TikTok, whose parent company is China-based ByteDance.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Trump drew criticism from abortion opponents for refusing to support a federal ban on abortion and calling Florida's six-week ban “too harsh.”

Despite these criticisms, Trump called for the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, highlighting his role in appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to end the precedent that there was a constitutional right to abortion.

Earlier this week, the former president also reversed course on legislation that would ban TikTok unless it severed ties with ByteDance, an arrangement that raised national security concerns on Capitol Hill. Trump said Monday that he now opposes banning the video-sharing social media platform “because there are a lot of people talking about it and loving it.”

During his presidential campaign last year, Pence suggested during an interview on NBC News' “Meet the Press” that Trump was moving away from conservative principles, including “a clear commitment to the right to life “, and accused Trump of having a position on the national debt that is identical to that of Joe Biden.

Many former 2024 rivals have supported Trump since ending their own candidacies. After ending his candidacy following the Iowa caucuses in January, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy endorsed Trump. Days later, after suspending his own presidential bid, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis endorsed the former president.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., a former presidential candidate and potential vice president, also supported Trump's presidential bid.

But others did not line up behind the presumptive candidate. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who ended her presidential bid this month, did not support Trump and told NBC News' “Meet the Press” earlier this month that she was no longer bound by a pledge to the Republican National Committee to support the GOP. presidential candidate. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has ruled out voting for Trump, while adding that he “can't imagine” voting for President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign leaned on Pence's comments and pointed the finger at other former senior administration officials who served in Trump's administration but did not support him, including former Attorney General Bill Barr.

“Those who worked with Donald Trump at the highest levels of his administration believe he is too dangerous, too selfish and too extremist to lead our country again, we agree,” said Ammar Moussa, spokesperson. campaign words, in a press release.

Zoe Richards

Nnamdi Egwuonwu contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/pence-says-wont-endorse-trumps-presidential-bid-rcna143658 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos