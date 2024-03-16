Tamil Nadu: MP Stalin's DMK insulted J Jayalalithaa, says PM Narendra Modi | Latest news India





Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that ruling DMK workers misbehaved with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (late) J Jayalalithaa. Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, he accused the MK Stalin-led party and the Congress of “misleading and insulting women”. Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. (PTI) “DMK and Congress workers only know how to mislead and insult women. People of Tamil Nadu know how DMK workers behaved with former CM J Jayalalithaa. They are doing politics in the name of women. The DMK leaders also questioned our move to bring the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Prime Minister Modi called the DMK the enemy of Tamil Nadu's future and culture. He accused MP Stalin's government of trying to stop the broadcast of the Ayodhya event on January 22. “But the DMK government tried to stop the telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple. The Supreme Court had to reprimand the Tamil Nadu government… They also did not like the installation of the Sengol in the new parliament… It was our government that paved the way for Jallikattu,” he added. Also read: Key meeting of PM Modi-led panel to choose two new election commissioners today, days after Arun Goel's resignation He said the people of Tamil Nadu would reject those who are trying to break the country. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected those who dreamed of breaking the country. Today, the people of Tamil Nadu will do the same,” he added. He said that BJP's performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will break the arrogance of DMK and INDIA bloc. PM Modi said the Center is fast-tracking many initiatives for the district. He accused the Congress-led Indian bloc of scams. “On the BJP side, there are development initiatives, scams on the INDIA bloc side,” he said. PM Modi said that DMK and Congress wanted to loot people. “DMK and Congress want to come to power to loot people; DMK is the biggest beneficiary of the 2G scam,” he added. J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and iconic AIADMK leader, died in 2016. With contributions from PTI, ANI

