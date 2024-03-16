Judge delays Trump's Hush-Money trial in Manhattan until mid-April





A New York judge on Friday delayed Donald J. Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan until at least mid-April, postponing the only one of Mr. Trump's four criminal cases that appeared ready to begin.

The 30-day delay since the justices' ruling Friday stems from the recent disclosure of more than 100,000 pages of documents that could impact the case. Citing the records, Mr. Trump's lawyers asked for a 90-day trial delay or an outright dismissal, while the Manhattan prosecutors who brought the case proposed a delay of up to 30 days.

Manhattan district attorneys, who accused the former president of covering up a sex scandal during and after his 2016 campaign, had said the additional time would allow Mr. Trump's lawyers to review the newly revealed records.

Mr. Trump, who recently won the Republican nomination for the third time, was originally scheduled to go on trial on March 25. Now, the judge in the case, Juan M. Merchan, will hold a hearing that day to consider the motion. by the former president to close the case based on the new documents and determine whether the trial should be further delayed.

There are important questions of fact that this court must resolve, the judge wrote, indicating that he wanted to clarify why it took so long for the records to be released. Judge Merchan said he would set the new trial date, if necessary, after this hearing.

In a three-page order, he asked both sides to produce a detailed timeline of events leading to the recent disclosure of the documents. He also sought their correspondence with federal prosecutors who recently turned over the records, including letters, subpoenas, emails, notes and messages.

Over the past two weeks, Mr. Trump's lawyers and District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg have received tens of thousands of pages of documents from federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, who in 2018 investigated a secret payment. at the center of the case against Mr. Trump. That investigation led to a guilty plea by Mr. Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen, a central witness in the hush money case for campaign finance violations and other crimes stemming from that payment.

It is unclear whether any of the files contain new evidence or other information relevant to the case.

This is just the latest delay in the former president's numerous legal troubles. Mr. Trump, who faces four criminal trials and several civil suits, has successfully blocked many cases.

A criminal case against Mr. Trump in Washington, where he is accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was originally scheduled to go to trial this month, but that has been delayed while Mr. Trump appeals to the court supreme.

The federal case in Florida accusing Mr. Trump of mishandling classified documents was originally scheduled for May, but now has no trial date.

And an Atlanta judge this week threw out six of the charges against Mr. Trump in his Georgia election interference case, for which he is also missing a trial date.

So far, the Manhattan case was the only one of the four criminal cases not bogged down by delays, with Judge Merchan moving the case forward at every turn.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers and a spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg declined to comment.

The last-minute arrival of the documents appeared to spark some tension between Mr. Bragg and his federal counterparts.

Mr. Braggs's attorneys had requested records from federal prosecutors in the Southern District last year, and they received only some, but not all, of them.

Then, in January, Mr. Trump's lawyers subpoenaed the Southern District, which ultimately turned over 73,000 pages of records to the defense and prosecution earlier this month. The vast majority of those records are unrelated to the case, Mr. Braggs's attorneys said in a filing Friday.

But this week, they said, the Southern District dropped 31,000 additional documents in response to Mr. Trump's subpoena, and a subset of those documents are relevant. Mr. Braggs' attorneys added that they had already sought some of those same records, without specifying how many, in the Southern District last year.

It is unclear why the Southern District did not previously provide these documents to Mr. Bragg, a close law enforcement associate. A spokesperson for the Southern District, which was due to deliver a final batch of 15,000 documents on Friday, declined to comment.

In a filing Thursday, Mr. Bragg said his prosecutors were prepared to begin the trial on March 25 as scheduled, but were not opposed to a 30-day delay out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that the defendant has enough time. to review new documents.

Mr. Bragg also took issue with Mr. Trump’s recent efforts to have the case thrown out. Mr. Trump's lawyers asked Judge Merchan to dismiss the case and penalize the prosecutors because, they claimed, prosecutors had failed to turn over relevant documents.

But Mr. Bragg argued that Mr. Trump had only himself to blame, pointing out that he had only requested the Southern District records in January.

