New quality combat forces: more than meets the eye

Executive summary:

The military's conceptual frameworks could influence how the CCP approaches its management of the economy.

The term New Quality Combat Forces predates the term New Quality Productive Forces by several years. They are now linked as mutually reinforcing constructs.

Both terms refer to cutting-edge scientific and technological capabilities, improving efficiency through digitalization, and cultivating and deploying highly skilled talent in strategic sectors of the economy.

The phrase is linked to the PRC's military-civilian fusion development strategy and systemic warfare approach, whereby the CCP increasingly dissolves the distinction between the military and the state.

Recent media reports erroneously suggest that New Quality Combat Forces (hereinafter NQCF) are a new buzzword emerging from the Two Sessions meetings () which concluded on March 11 (People's DailyMarch 4). [1] THE South China Morning Postfor example, writes about the prevalence of the phrase during the annual political event and notes that Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong () was the first to use the phrase new quality combat capability during a national meeting with the country's provincial police chiefs in January (SCMP, March 14). The term presents new synergies with the New Productive Forces, the economic counterpart of the NQCF, both linked to technological modernization and integration. However, the origins of the NQCF are much older. It seems likely that the NQCF predates the New Productive Forces, suggesting the possibility that conceptual frameworks emerging from the military complex within the People's Republic of China (PRC) could inform emerging approaches to managing the economy.

An article in the People's Republic of China (PRC) state media China, begins as follows: The term “New Quality Combat Forces” is used with increasing frequency. But what does it actually refer to? (?) This article, published almost nine years ago in 2015, gives the precise definition that it is a combat capability system based on information systems () (China, November 29, 2015). This is a rather narrow definition. However, other articles from the past decade indicate that the NQCF has been a reasonably stable concept throughout this period. [2]

A 2015 article published in Study timeis titled Reshaping the New Quality Combat Force System to Face Cyber ​​Warfare, ( ) (Study time, June 15, 2015). It shows how the PLA has focused on new areas of warfare that require technological capabilities. The development of the NQCF for future warfighting, including those suited to special operations, cyber operations, and electronic countermeasures, is specifically mentioned. A brief search for articles on Daily PLA The website returns no less than 52 referencing NQCF. These date back to 2019, but this is likely due to the websites' limited functionality. A quote in an academic article by Dennis Blasko cites a Daily PLA article from October 2, 2017, titled New Army Air Assault Brigade Quality Fighting Force. [3] This suggests that there are likely a number of previous comments on the subject. Separately, a recent CCTV report notes that in 2019, President Xi emphasized at the Central Military Commission's Military Work Conference that it is necessary to strengthen the construction of NQCFs and increase the proportion of NQCF, and that during his inspections of the troops he repeatedly spoke about the need to strengthen the construction of the NQCF (Video surveillanceMarch 11).

This year, two sessions are not the first in which the NQCF has been discussed. Six years ago, during a dialogue with the heads of army groups, the political commissar of the 81st Army Group Fang Yongxiang () spoke about strengthening the army, saying that increasing the proportion of NQCF was both a comprehensive overhaul of the army's mobile combat forces and a key step in building a strong, modern and new type of army (Swamp, March 13, 2018). The following year, Rep. Liu Jingju (NPC) was featured in a Daily PLA article on Relying on science and technology to improve new quality combat power () (81.cn, March 15, 2019). Liu, head of a department at the National University of Defense Science and Technology, said she has been actively exploring the application of AI technology in the field of military equipment since 2013. The article describes his research as being largely focused on using new type equipment to directly serve NQCF (). The article ends with an editorial twist, emphasizing that to win the future war and dominate the future battlefield, we must rely on S&T to improve the NQCF ().

The phrase has attracted a lot of attention over the past two weeks due to the prominence of the phrase “Quality New Productive Forces” (sometimes translated as simply New Productive Forces) both in the government work report and in the work report of the National Ministry of Development and Development. Reform Commission. The new quality productive forces appear to have been used for the first time by President Xi Jinping last September during an inspection tour in the northern province of Heilongjiang (China, September 8, 2023). It has been deepened over the months, including at the Central Economic Work Conference in December, the first group study session organized by the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee this year, and in particular during the media coverage of the two sessions (ChinaDecember 12, 2023; China, the 21st of February). It refers to cutting-edge scientific and technological capabilities, improving efficiency through digitalization, and cultivating and deploying the best and most highly qualified talent in strategic sectors of the economy . Xi emphasized that S&T innovation is a key element, and economists have variously argued that these new forces would increase total factor productivity and allow the country to move away from the older, unsustainable development model of CPR (China NewsMarch 5; Wechat, March 5; see also: Ginger River Review, March 6). Meanwhile, as an explainer on a Party media site makes clear, the NQCF is based on six fundamental advances: advanced science and technology, new types of talents, new equipment, new structural training, dimensional expansion and dynamic evolution (RedNet.cn, 12th of March). There are many overlaps between these characteristics and the characteristics of the new productive forces in the economy.

The NQCF and the New Productive Forces are explicitly linked in the Party's discourse. A CCTV report puts them side by side: high-quality development of economy and society requires the development of new-quality productive forces; building a world-class army also requires building new-quality combat capabilities (Video surveillance, March 11). Other reporting directly connects the two, including a Huaxia article titled Enabling New Quality Combat Power Through New Quality Productivity () and a Qiushi article (HuaxiaMarch 15; Qiushi, March 10). Linking efficiency and technological innovation in the economic field with those in the military field is linked to the development strategy of military-civilian fusion (MCF). Much of the debate over the NQCF, both by Xi and in the commentary surrounding it, echoes the language used to discuss the MCF. For example, in an important speech delivered by Xi at the plenary meeting of the PLA delegation and the armed police, Xi announced that we have coordinated the promotion of strategic emerging industries and the development of the NQCF, and that we We have achieved a series of significant results by creating new quality productive forces. () promote the effective integration and two-way attraction of new productivity and combat power () (People's Daily, 8 March). One article goes so far as to suggest that the new productive forces are subordinate to the NQCF: treat advanced technology as the new productive force and the new combat capability of the national security organs () (China PeaceMarch 14).

Ties between the high-tech economy and the military are deepening as part of a concerted effort to develop the PLA into a force capable of waging fully integrated, multi-domain systemic warfare (RAND, February 1, 2018). The fact that the expression NQCF appears to predate the New Productive Forces could suggest that the links are bidirectional. Not only are advances in S&T leveraged to support the military, but perhaps the military also helps shape overall economic policy and strategy at the same time. The power of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the government has increased, particularly in policymaking. This is partly demonstrated by the recently revised organic law of the Council of State () (NPC Observer, March 11). Xi Jinping, as chairman of the Party-led Central Military Commission, oversees the PLAa, not civilian, Party institution. The possibility of organizational concepts originating in the military domain before being transposed into the economic domain is at the very least a process of conceptual cross-pollination. It also suggests that the CCP, which oversees both the military and the state, sees little difference between its approaches in each area. Hence the desire to merge the two and the desire to manage both in a similar way. [4] The extent to which this can be corroborated and the implications of increasing militarization of the PRC therefore merit further research.

Remarks

[1] The two sessions () are the annual plenary meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC; actually the parliament of the PRC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC; an organization of the United Front Party).

[2] In a 2019 white paper, China's National Defense in the New Era (), a similar phrase was used. New quality combat abilities () use (literally make war) instead of (literally war and struggle) and use (literally ability) instead of (literally force). This alternative formulation is highlighted as an important emerging point, but it is unclear whether it is intended to refer to the same concept as the NQCF.

[3] Dennis J. Blasko (2021) The PLA Military After Reforms Below the Neck: Contribution to China's Joint Warfare, Deterrence, and MOOTW Posture, Journal of Strategic Studies, 44:2, 149- 183.

[4] It's worth noting that the first of three images that appear at the top of the website for Two Sessions this year depicts Xi in military uniform (Lianghuiaccessed March 15).