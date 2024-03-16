Trump's secret trial postponed until mid-April, judge says





The trial in the New York hush money case against former President Donald Trump has been postponed until mid-April, Judge Juan Merchan ruled Friday.

Merchan said the trial originally scheduled for March 25 would be pushed back 30 days from Friday.

He also scheduled a hearing on the original start date of the trial, to discuss a motion filed by Trump's lawyers regarding the production of documents in the case.

Merchan said he would set a new trial date if necessary when he rules on that motion, meaning it's possible the trial could be delayed beyond the middle of next month.

Bragg's office and Trump's lawyers declined to comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously said he would support delaying the trial for at least 30 days, until the end of April. Trump's legal team requested a 90-day delay.

Bragg said Thursday that Trump's request to delay the trial was the result of the U.S. attorney in Manhattan providing more than 100,000 pages of preliminary information, which Bragg said was “largely irrelevant to the subject matter.” of this matter.” The U.S. Attorney's Office provided an additional 15,000 pages of preliminary information on Friday, which Bragg's office said was also “likely irrelevant to the subject matter of this case.”

The documents relate to Michael Cohen's 2018 guilty plea to numerous criminal charges, including making secret payments to women who claimed to have affairs with Trump, lying to Congress about Trump's business dealings with Russia and failure to report millions of dollars of income.

Merchan on Friday asked Trump's lawyers and Braggs' office to provide him with a detailed timeline of events surrounding requests for final production of documents that served as the basis for Braggs' Thursday letter, in which he said his office did not object to a 30-day trial. delay.

The judge said the schedule, expected Thursday, should include subpoenas, emails, notes and messages so this Court can properly assess who, if anyone, is responsible for the late production of documents, what harm , if applicable, was suffered. by either party and what sanction(s), if any, are appropriate.

Bragg's office filed suit against Trump, accusing the former president of falsifying business records related to Cohen's $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels near the end of the 2016 presidential campaign.

In mid-February, Merchan scheduled the trial to begin on March 25. He said he expected it to last about six weeks. He had made clear he was not interested in postponing the trial, as Trump's lawyers had requested.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to Daniels. He pleaded not guilty.

Trump and his legal team have requested the dismissal and postponement of the four criminal cases he faces. The strategy has proven effective on some fronts. The federal election interference case is on hold indefinitely pending a Supreme Court decision, and some of the charges in the Georgia case have been dropped.

For now, the hush money case is the one most likely to go to trial first, and before the election.

In a statement after Merchan's order Friday, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “We will continue to fight to end this hoax and all other witch hunts once and for all.” led by Crooked Joe Biden.

Rebecca Shabad

Adam Reiss

Tom Winter

Megan Lebowitz contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-hush-money-trial-briefly-postponed-april-judge-rules-rcna143612

