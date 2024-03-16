Politics
This week in peace #24: March 15, 2024
Welcome back to This Week in Peace, our weekly roundup of events related to global peacebuilding.
This week we discuss positive developments in Bosnia, recent Turkish foreign policy moves and their implications for regional peace, as well as the current crisis in Haiti.
Despite challenges, Bosnia hopes for a better future
During and after the breakup of Yugoslavia, Bosnia and Herzegovina was the scene of some of the worst atrocities seen in Europe after World War II, until the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The nation still faces many challenges, including emigration and tensions due to its unique government structure. However, this week saw a positive step forward. Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, announced that the Commission officially recommends the opening of EU accession negotiations with Bosnia. Although she mentioned that the country is not currently fully aligned with EU membership standards and that the membership application must be approved by the bloc's current members, it is an important step forward towards greater peace and European integration for Bosnia. Despite tensions with the pro-Russian leader of the country's Serbian political entity, Bosnia's recovery is a victory for peace, considering that just thirty years ago it was devastated by civil war and widespread ethnic cleansing. EU membership would help cement this recovery and bring the benefits of belonging to a bloc whose main aim is to maintain peace among its members. EU membership would strengthen Bosnia's democracy and economy and help ensure lasting peace in the Balkans.
Turkey's uneven peace agenda
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to try to present himself as a peacemaker – as long as it is in Turkey's interests. This week he offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while welcoming Zelensky. Erdogan has maintained ties with both states since Russia's invasion, unlike the vast majority of his NATO allies. While he presented Turkey as a peace builder on the international stage, his foreign and defense ministers visited Iraq to discuss future cross-border offensives against Kurdish militants, including the PKK (recognized as a terrorist group by the United States, Turkey and other states). Turkey has already launched attacks against Kurdish groups in Syria, and further military action could further destabilize the region and harm civilians.
He has also been a strong rhetorical supporter of the Palestinian cause, calling for an end to the Israeli war in Gaza and the protection of civilians. At the same time, Turkey continues to occupy northern Cyprus and is the only nation to recognize the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which divides the island between the Greek-speaking majority in the south and the Turkish minority. . The United Nations Special Representative for Cyprus has warned that a a peace agreement is more urgent than ever as the partition enters its 50th year. The North, backed by Turkey, has taken a hard line in negotiations, rejecting any solution other than a full partition into separate states. There is some hope that a recent positive trend in relations between Turkey and Greece could translate into actions aimed at resolving the Cyprus issue, but this has not yet materialized.
Click here to view past PNN articles on Turkey and Cyprus.
Haitian Prime Minister resigns with uncertain prospects for peace
Chaos in Haiti persists, despite resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Since last week, powerful and well-armed gangs have taken effective control of the capital Port-au-Prince, displacing thousands of people and causing a dangerous escalation of violence. The country is in a prolonged political crisis Since the assassination of President Jovonel Mose in 2021, Henry has been unelected and unpopular, and the country no longer has a legitimate elected government. After months of threats and political tension, the country's most powerful gangs called for Henry's resignation while he was abroad, threatening civil war if he refused to resign. The most powerful gangs, the largest led by former police officer Jimmy Barbecue Chrizier, claim to fight on behalf of the Haitian people, but are best known for their indiscriminate violence and brutality. A transition council has been set up to appoint interim leaders, but it is unclear whether the gangs will end the violence or accept the new leader. Kenya has postponed plans to lead a multinational peacekeeping force, further threatening long-term peace in Haiti. The international community can play an important role in promoting peace in Haiti, but it must avoid making many of the mistakes of the past.
We recently published an opinion piece on the importance of trust for peacebuilding and humanitarian work in Haiti, which you can find here.
|
