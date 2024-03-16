Pence says he won't support Trump in 2024





Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday he would not support Donald Trump, the president he served with, just days after Trump won enough delegates to secure the Republican Party's 2024 nomination.

Pence served under Trump but criticized the former president after the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in which Pence was targeted by a mob of pro-Trump supporters who wanted to prevent certification of the victory election of Joe Biden. Withholding support, in a remarkable break with tradition, Pence rebuked his former boss in strong terms Friday, saying Trump's agenda did not fit his vision of conservatism.

Donald Trump is pursuing and enunciating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we have governed on for our four years, and that is why I cannot, in good conscience, support Donald Trump in this campaign, Pence said to Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

The former vice president ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, but struggled to find traction in the race. He suspended his campaign in October before votes were cast when he was in the low single digits.

His refusal to support Trump stands out as many other former rivals and critics within the party have coalesced behind the former president. This month, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) endorsed Trump, a striking reversal after blaming him for the Capitol attack three years ago.

Pence most sharply separated himself from Trump on January 6, when he resisted pressure from Trump to overturn his 2020 re-election defeat. Pence said Trump put his family in danger that day, at during which chants of Hang Mike Pence as rioters stormed the Capitol. Before the abrupt split in the 2020 election, the former Indiana governor had served Trump faithfully for four years.

But Pence said Friday that he has deep differences with Trump that go beyond the events of that day, including on the national debt, abortion and China.

Pence specifically cited Trump's change of heart on TikTok, the social media platform with ownership based in China. As president, Trump sought to ban the app unless it was acquired by a U.S. company, but he is now speaking out against a bill in Congress that would force TikTok's Beijing-based parent company , ByteDance, to divest from the video sharing application.

Pence told Fox News he would keep his November vote private, but stressed he would not vote for Trump's Democratic opponent, President Biden.

During his campaign announcement in June, Pence criticized the former president for his actions during the January 6 attack and his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. At the time, Pence said: “Anyone who puts over the Constitution should never be President of the United States and anyone who asks anyone else to do so over the Constitution should never be President of the United States again.

Pence also took issue with Trump for his positions on abortion and entitlement programs as well as his past comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his campaign, Pence sought to return the Republican Party to the policy priorities of the Reagan era and warned against the siren song of populism.

Pence had said he would sign a pledge from the Republican National Committee to support the eventual nominee.

Nikki Haley, Trump's last major primary opponent, suspended her campaign this month and also did not endorse him. The former UN ambassador who served under Trump had signed the RNC pledge, but suggested in her final days of campaigning that she no longer felt bound by it.

Trump secured the number of delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination on Tuesday, setting up a long-awaited rematch against Biden. But as the 2024 race refocuses on the November general election, the former president faces 88 charges in four criminal cases, including two centered on his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Instead of campaigning for Trump, Pence said he would spend the rest of the year building support for a broad conservative agenda. Last month, a Pence-aligned group announced a $20 million effort to combat what it called Republicans' drift toward populism.

Pence compared populism to progressivism, saying populism is all about personal grievances and performative outrage.

If the new right-wing populism takes over and guides our party, the Republican Party we have long known will cease to exist, Pence said in a speech in September. And the fate of American freedom would be uncertain.

Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

