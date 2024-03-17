Jokowi's desire to control the Golkar party through Bahlil Lahadalia

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta –

Not having enough power to appoint his son vice-president, President Joko Widodo is now eyeing the position of general chairman of the Golkar party. The party's extraordinary national conference won't actually take place until December, but the pressure to change the general chairman is hot these days.

Four names entered the stock market. The current President General, Airlangga Hartarto, is preparing to defend his seat. Others are Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, People's Consultative Assembly Chairman Bambang Soesatyo and Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil has been shaking up the Airlangga seat since last year, when Golkar did not express support for the 2024 presidential candidate.

At that time, several Golkar politicians approached the PDI Perjuangan. They want to associate Ganjar Pranowo, the PDIP presidential candidate, with Airlangga. This approach failed because the Attorney General's Office investigated Airlangga in the cooking oil corruption case. As coordinating minister for the economy, Airlangga also chairs the management committee of the Palm Oil Plantation Fund. Prosecutors said there was misuse of subsidized cooking oil funds.

The exploration of a coalition with the PDIP also failed. Airlangga immediately announced his support for Prabowo Subianto, who is associated with President Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Since then, Golkar has joined forces and become the main support of this duo.

Now the elections are over. The General Election Commission's preliminary count shows that Prabowo received the most votes. But Airlangga's chair was shaken again. Jokowi reportedly supported two Golkar politicians to win the post of general president. There is even a scenario that he would occupy that chair himself. However, the latter method clashed with internal party regulations which required the general president to be a party administrator for at least five years.

Why does Jokowi control Golkar? He must control the major parties to remain relevant in the power exchange after leaving the presidency in October 2024. Jokowi is still a member of the PDIP. However, his conflict with PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri meant that he was not free to use this party. Golkar, the New Order party that has always clung to power, is most likely to be joined by Jokowi.

Can Jokowi achieve his desire for power this time? A number of senior Golkar politicians still refuse. Airlangga also did not remain silent, although he tried to gain Jokowi's sympathy by expressing his desire to serve his son. Airlangga demonstrated its service by running a trial of free lunches in schools – the flagship program of Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Candidates for the general presidency are also trying to attract the support of Golkar's regional cadres. Who is strong this time? Good reading.

Bagja Hidayat

Associate Editor

Main report

Jokowi's hand in the Golkar party

Jokowi has ambitions to control the Golkar party. The new ways remain relevant to power.

When Jokowi wants to control the Golkar party

Jokowi reportedly supported Bahlil Lahadalia as general chairman of Golkar. Airlangga Hartarto resisted Golkar's efforts at the Munaslub.

Jokowi's way of organizing who will be the general president of Golkar

Jokowi has great influence within the Golkar party. Participate in the determination of the general president, including Airlangga Hartarto.

Why is Golkar Party's vote share skyrocketing in 2024 elections?

The Golkar Party's seat acquisition under Airlangga Hartarto soared in the 2024 elections. There is a Jokowi effect.

Economy

The story behind BTN Syariah's acquisition of Muamalat Bank

BTN Syariah is preparing to acquire Bank Muamalat. Became the last restructuring option for Bank Muamalat, even though MUI rejected it.

Intermezzo

Art therapy for patients in psychiatric hospitals

Art therapy is one of the mental health rehabilitation therapies in several psychiatric hospitals. Companion to the patient's main therapy.

Interview

President of the Press Council regarding the presidential regulation on publishers' rights

The President of the Press Council, Ninik Rahayu, explained the presidential rules regarding the rights of publishers in order to maintain the sustainability of the media sector.

Environment

Causes of the flood disaster in West Sumatra

Floods and landslides hit West Sumatra. The impact of extreme rainfall is exacerbated by land conversion in upstream areas.

