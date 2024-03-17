As Trump visits Ohio, attacks on GOP Senate race become increasingly personal





In the final days before Ohio Republicans vote to select a Senate candidate to challenge incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), the political jabs in the GOP race have become increasingly personal.

Former President Donald Trump, who supported Bernie Moreno in the race, held a rally in Ohio Saturday afternoon in an effort to bolster his ally. This comes days after Moreno, who took strongly anti-LGBTQ+ stances as a candidate, was the subject of an Associated Press article reporting that an account on Adult Friend Finder, a website for casual sexual encounters, had been created with Moreno's work email address. The account, posted on the site in 2008, sought men for one-on-one sex.

The Washington Post has not independently verified the AP report. The candidate's lawyer provided the AP with a statement from a former Moreno intern, who said he created the account as part of a juvenile prank.

At Saturday's rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Trump defended Moreno against attacks he attributed to Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Ohio on March 16 in support of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. (Video: The Washington Post)

Bernie is a fantastic guy. He's getting some very harsh fake treatment right now from the Democrats and he's not going to stand for it because I know the man, Trump said. We all know this man. He's a hero, he's a winner and he wasn't going to let these people get sick.

In addition to attacks among Republicans, a major Democratic super PAC also spent $2.7 million on ads criticizing Moreno as too conservative and aligned with Trump. These criticisms could actually attract Republican primary voters to Moreno. And by airing the ad ahead of the state's GOP primary race, the PAC may be deploying a strategy that has been used by Democrats in recent years, boosting a Republican they view as the easiest candidate to beat in the general election.

While Ohio has long been considered a swing state, it has moved significantly to the right in recent years, with Trump easily winning the state in 2016 and 2020. Brown, who is seeking a fourth term, is the only Democrat elected Buckeye Statewide.

Moreno faces Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Ohio State Sen. Matt Dolan in the primary. Polls show an increasingly tight race between the candidates, and in the final weeks before Tuesday's Republican primaries, political ads from outside groups have become increasingly personal.

The pro-Moreno Buckeye Values ​​PAC, which hosted Trump's Saturday rally, released an ad last month asking Ohioans if they can trust LaRose, saying he has been called a champion of trans equality. The ad superimposes LaRose in front of a rainbow flag while wearing pro-Planned Parenthood and Trans Equality Now pins. The group also reportedly sent a campaign mailer to Ohio asking what team does Frank LaRose play for? and is he with us or is he with them?

Ben Kindel, LaRose campaign spokesman, said in a statement: “Desperate campaigns result in desperate measures. Frank is the only proven conservative in the race who could beat Sherrod Brown in November.

The pro-Dolan Buckeye Leadership Fund, meanwhile, launched statewide TV and radio ads citing the AP report, calling Moreno a scary and damaged product.

The ad cites a well-researched AP article and speaks for itself, said Chris Pack, a spokesman for the Buckeye Leadership Fund. If anyone has some explaining to do, it's liberal Bernie Moreno. Bernie has lied so much and has so many skeletons in his closet that he can't seem to keep it all straight. The ads are part of a $7.4 million advertising buy.

Moreno's wife, Bridget, criticized Dolan's allies for releasing details of the AP report, saying in a statement that for (Dolan) to stoop this low, simply because he is losing this race, is disgusting, shameful and should be embarrassed. Bridget Moreno asked Dolan to disavow advertising from her family-funded super PAC.

His family donated $2 million to the PAC in December.

Dolan has the support of two major Ohio Republicans, Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman, while Moreno is widely considered the most pro-Trump candidate in the race.

Moreno, an entrepreneur, has been endorsed by several Trump allies, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem (R), Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-R. Texas), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R). -Ohio) and Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio). But LaRose wrote on X before Trump's rally that he welcomed Trump to the state.

President Trump's visit is a reminder of the strength of America under his presidency and the disaster we face under President Biden. “I welcome President Trump to Ohio and look forward to working with him to repair our nation as Ohio’s next senator,” LaRose said in his message.

Marisa Iati in Vandalia, Ohio, contributed to this report.

