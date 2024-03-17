



Rishi Sunak could be out of office in two weeks, according to some Tory insiders, with polls putting the Tories 22 points behind Labor and confidence in his leadership crumbling. Lobbying campaigns for House Leader Penny Mordaunt and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps are already underway. But who emerges as the favorite to become the next leader of the Conservatives before or after the general election? According to bookmakers, who often track political developments precisely by tracking where people place their bets, three women are now clearly at the top of the list in what could be a reckoning with the party's ideological trajectory. But surprise candidates are also emerging, especially if Sunak stays in office until after the election.

Kemi Badenoch – 7/2 The Business and Trade Secretary is a right-wing candidate who has appealed to MPs from the party's left-wing One Nation. Fiery and a good debater, she has long been considered the future of the party. Critics, however, say she is too obsessed with the culture wars and that her past association with Michael Gove works against her. She also helped convince other ministers to resign and expel Boris Johnson. Boris ally Nadine Dorries claimed there was a plot by insider Dougie Smith to install him as party leader. Penny Mordaunt – 5/1 The Leader of the House won many fans with her sword carrying antics as Lord President at the King's coronation. She is also considered the leading figure of the party's left, is an excellent debater and, unusually for the One Nation party, supported Brexit. His weekly removal from the SNP has become mandatory monitoring. Questions remain about the depth of his political approach and his support for woke issues such as trans rights. However, she is currently being pushed as a candidate for unity. Suella Braverman – 15/2 The former interior minister who was sacked late last year by Rishi Sunak is the darling of the right and would take the party in a different direction. Although MPs would certainly support her, she is far less popular with MPs due to her uncompromising views on immigration, net zero and a number of other policy areas.

The establishment candidate: James Cleverly – 10/1 In fourth place is the current Home Secretary, James Cleverly, who is likely to win strong support among the majority of MPs from the center and left of the party. Another likeable potential leader who has held two important state positions and is an excellent communicator. However, the right does not trust him, because they find him too lenient towards Rwanda and illegal immigration. He can also be prone to gaffes, as his pre-Christmas comments about date rape drugs showed. The real question is whether he wants it. He is not running a shadow leadership campaign and those close to him told express.co.uk this week that he had no desire to become leader immediately after Sunak. The surprise candidate: Robert Jenrick – 14/1 He came out of almost nowhere after resigning from the government over the Rwanda bill and is now the fifth favorite. Having been a centrist and stable minister, Jenrick has come a long way and is a champion of the right. He could be a more palatable alternative to Braverman when it comes to persuading MPs. Best value bet: Dame Priti Patel – 20/1 Coming in sixth place is another former interior minister who has been quietly loyal to Sunak without being a fan of the prime minister. He was the only senior figure to secure a compromise on the Rwanda bill and went from being a right-wing candidate to becoming a sensible right-wing alternative with excellent Brexit credentials. Dame Priti will have support from the likes of former Prime Minister Liz Truss and those who want to push quickly for low taxes, but who may nevertheless have a bit of a Marmite character among her colleagues due to her robust nature. Is popular among members.

Three “don’t waste your money” bets Nigel Farage comes in tied fifth on 20/1 with Dame Priti. Although he is flirting with the Conservatives and may end up joining them after the election, he is more likely to stand against them for Reform UK than become leader. Just behind Farage, at 22/1, is Lord Cameron, a former leader who, friends say, has neither the desire nor the intention to become Tory leader again, even though he has made a comeback as a minister Foreign Affairs. In any case, the leader must be a member of the Commons and not a member of the Lords. Next, at 25/1, is Boris Johnson, recently removed from office. He is not in Parliament at all and so would have to make some sort of comeback as an MP to become leader, although he is still hugely popular with MPs. Others to note Supporters of Defense Secretary Grant Shapps are promoting him. If you think he could do it, you'll get a very good return at 66/1. Another candidate from the Tory left is Security Minister Tom Tugendhat at 33/1. He ran in 2022 and could run again. Secretary of State Michael Gove is seen as a plotter but also as the government's most capable minister. He has failed twice but is now rated at 70/1. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister for 49 days Liz Truss is said to be keen for a return. His odds are currently 80/1. If you're a fan of GB News' Jacob Rees-Mogg, you may have odds of 100/1 on him entering the fray.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1878469/rishi-sunak-conservative-leader-penny-mordaunt

