The intense struggle for influence between China and India

Under a new defense cooperation agreement with the Maldives, China is set to offer free military assistance to the island nation.

Coming soon after the presidential order to withdraw Indian naval personnel from the Maldives and after the visit of a so-called Chinese research vessel to Mal, the deal is undoubtedly a provocation towards India.

Whatever the Maldives' domestic political considerations regarding these developments, they are part of China's increased focus on security in the region.

They also constitute a signal to India, this time in the Indian Ocean and beyond its disputed border in the Himalayas, that China will maintain its military pressure on India's borders and areas of influence .

Since Beijing views India as part of the US-led West, it becomes imperative for it to counter New Delhi's regional and global influence as part of its competition with the US.

In the Indian Ocean, particularly in India's immediate neighborhood in South Asia, China has, at different times, supported anti-Indian political leaders such as the Rajapaksas in Sri Lanka and Abdulla Yameen and Mohammed Muizzu in the Maldives.

However, over time, Beijing's diplomacy has also become sophisticated enough to reach South Asia's more moderate or Indian-leaning leaders. In Bangladesh, India and China support the ruling Awami League government, ignoring Western criticism of Dhaka's democratic backsliding and questionable electoral processes.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sino-Indian strategic competition in the Indian Ocean region has entered a new phase.

China has intensified its Belt and Road Initiative to launch global development, security and civilization initiatives.

However, given the economic crisis the country finds itself in and pressure from the West on a range of issues from its mercantilist policies to support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, there are likely growing constraints on Chinese diplomacy.

This further encourages the ideological turn in its domestic politics, allowing the ruling Chinese Communist Party to portray the world in Manichean terms of an us-versus-them conflict between China and a Western-led world order. It also suggests that China's core security interests are likely to be defended more forcefully than before.

India, on the other hand, has always had a limited geopolitical scope.

Even if he presents himself as a “leading power”, he above all wanted to ensure his pre-eminence in his own neighborhood. New Delhi has also learned from its past mistakes and has been much more balanced in its relations with local political elites and more patient in its management of potential crises.

For example, he did not refuse newly elected Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzus' request to withdraw Indian naval personnel operating search and rescue platforms in the islands. However, she insisted on replacing them with other civilian personnel.

Over the past three decades, Asia has experienced the greatest arms race in its history, much of it driven by China or for reasons linked to China. India has also reacted and responded to Chinese pressure by promoting its own security involvement in the Indian Ocean region.

This involves, for example, building and modernizing infrastructure intended to improve maritime and air connectivity in Mauritius. A new airstrip and jetty on the Indian-backed Agalega Islands were inaugurated by the prime ministers of the two countries in late February.

India has also contributed to several development projects alongside those in the security domain.

In the Maldives, India continued to engage with the Muizzu government on capacity building and other forms of cooperation, while increasing its development assistance.

In Mauritius, several community development projects have been inaugurated in addition to the airstrip. It is also widely recognized that India's security presence protects the economic and other security interests of Mauritius, helping to patrol the millions of square kilometers of the country's exclusive economic zone and combating piracy, terrorism, drug and human trafficking, as well as illegal and unregulated fishing.

China is in fact a major contributor to illegal and unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean.

To claim that India is only responding to China's Belt and Road Initiative with its development projects is to misinterpret the Indian approach.

Indian foreign policy in its neighborhood has always been about supporting its neighbors in their development goals. It is a recognition that the consequences of lack of development and economic or political instability in the neighborhood inevitably trickle down to India, which it is then obliged to remedy.

Take the example of the latest economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Indian aid of more than $4 billion was not only delivered quickly, but it exceeded the International Monetary Fund's bailout aid of about $3 billion.

New Delhi was also willing to agree to a multilateral debt restructuring program for Sri Lanka, while China, which had previously ignored Colombo's debt restructuring demands, agreed only provisionally, with many difficulty, given its preference for a bilateral agreement.

At the same time, India closely monitors Chinese actions and, unsurprisingly, has responded forcefully in cases where its security was directly affected.

In January, India intercepted an illegal Chinese shipment of dual-use military technology to Pakistan. Previously, it had pressured Sri Lanka to deny permission for a Chinese research vessel to dock in Colombo port while increasing visits by its own warships to the island nation.

He also opposed a Chinese renewable energy project in northern Sri Lanka and instead proposed several energy projects in the region.

China responded to the cancellation of the Sri Lankan project by proposing a similar project in the Maldives, demonstrating its agility and capacity to adapt.

China will clearly continue to push the envelope in the Indian Ocean. However, India has increasingly demonstrated its will and resources to fight back.

Jabin T Jacob is an Associate Professor at the Department of International Relations and Governance Studies, Shiv Nadar University and an Adjunct Research Fellow at the National Maritime Foundation, India. X: @jabinjacobt.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360infos.