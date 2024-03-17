After destroying the UGM with fake diplomas. Damage ITB with KPU Sirekap?

By: Muslim Arbi

Director of the Peruba Movementhe and coordinator of United Indonesia

Joko Widodo, the president who destroyed academia.

Two leading universities, UGM and ITB, have become targets of public criticism. UGM was forced to go to the Central Jakarta District Court several times to prove the authenticity of Joko Widodo's diploma.

Even though the UGM has so far been unable to prove Joko Widodo's original diploma, the former mayor of Solo presents himself as a former UGM specialist specializing in forestry. Iriana's husband also held the title of Engineer (Ir) when he ran for governor of DKI. Although when he was mayor of Solo he held the title of doctorandus (Drs).

During the criminal trial, Bambang Tri Mulyono, who initially sued Joko Widodo for false diplomas, was later legally proven during the trial before the Solo District Court, PT Semarang and the Supreme Court. Joko Widodo, the former governor of DKI, does not have an original diploma.

This means that the diplomas used during the candidacy of the Mayor of Solo, the Governor of DKI and the President of the Republic of Indonesia were fake diplomas.

UGM, which is also a defendant in the lawsuit before the Jakarta District Court, is still unable to prove the authenticity of Joko Widodo's diploma.

A number of UGM scholars who mentioned that Joko Widodo was a UGM alumnus cannot prove whether Joko Widodo is really a UGM alumnus?

If it is true that they are former members of the UGM, this question is clarified. Even the Student Senate of the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences of UGM sent a love letter to its former Chancellor who is now Secretary of State, Professor Pratikno and Ari Dwipayana who are called alumni of the 'UGM, students no longer call Joko Widodo a former student of UGM.

If Joko Widodo is not a UGM alumnus, why did he have to lie and deceive the public and the state all this time?

It can be said that Joko Widodo's actions have so far tarnished the great name of Gajah Mada University.

After the UGM name faded in the public eye, it is now the turn of the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB).

The great name of ITB, which has produced great national figures, Ir Soekarno, Ir Sutami, Professor Habibie, Rooseno, Kang Imad and a number of Indonesian personalities and professors, has also been tainted by the actions of the KPU by collaborating with ITB must design the electoral Sirekap, which has been a problem until now.

A number of alumni, including the future ITB chancellor, the daughter of former vice president Umar Wirahadikusuma, are also hard to find.

This became a question when DR KMRT Roy Suryo, a telematics expert and former Minister of Youth and Sports during the SBY era, dismantled Sirekap which was in Singapore, China and France. ITB, which collaborated with the KPU that designed Sirekap, remained silent in a thousand words.

Even though the KPU itself acknowledged this before the KPI session, the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission. The KPU collaborates with Alibaba, Jack Ma's IT giant, appointed by Joko Widodo as his economic advisor.

It is clear that Alibaba was appointed by Joko Widodo for the e-commerce file. Alibaba was also appointed by the KPU without seeking the opinion of the Indonesian people.

Alibaba.com is used by the KPU, why should it be Alibaba? It is impossible that Joko Widodo does not know about this. Or maybe if you investigate further. The collaboration with Alibaba has now been taken over by the Chinese government after Jack Ma had problems in his country. Can we not say that Joko Widodo must follow Xi Jinping's leadership in exchange for Chinese debt and investment as long as he is in power?

Here it can be said that the use of Alibaba.com could be a form of direct intervention of the PRC against the Republic of Indonesia of Joko Widodo, which is in debt and has received Chinese investments, isn't it not ?

If today the public makes a big deal about the KPU and the ITB. This could be a direct mixing of Joko Widodo's hands under the control of Xi Jinping and the CCP-PRC.

Yes. UGM and ITB are currently in the spotlight due to Joko Widodo's regime. Can UGM and ITB further improve their reputation and gain public sympathy by telling the truth and honesty about Joko Widodo all this time?

But the UGM and ITB also collapsed and were polluted by public pressure who rejected the fraudulent elections, Disqualification 02 and urged Joko Widodo to resign from his position.

Finally. In this glorious month of Ramadan, everyone who fasts must be honest and fair.

Personally, I don't want my ITB campus to be damaged by Joko Widodo.

From a series of events after events during Joko Widodo, which caused continuous turmoil, the question arises: WHO REALLY IS JOKO WIDODO?

Preview: March 17, 2024