Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Opposition sniffs out Supreme Court order on electoral bonds to malign PM Modi





The Supreme Court's order stipulating full disclosure of electoral bond data has become a boon for an opposition that was counting mainly on Narendra Modi's failures on jobs and prices and farmers' discontent to build its election campaign. The court's ruling has the potential to blunt the prime minister's attempts to portray the opposition as corrupt and burnish his image as an anti-corruption campaigner. Even as Modi's inability to repatriate black money, selective use of investigative agencies and blind embrace of corrupt politicians from other parties have provided ammunition to opposition parties, disclosures of election deposits can help them target their personal image. Minutes before the Election Commission began its press conference on Saturday and urged activists to maintain decorum, Rahul Gandhi told people in Mumbai: It's been a week (They take money for protection). You may have seen some morons take week here. Modi was running an international level extortion racket. While Rahul has alleged an Adani-Modi nexus in his speeches over the past few years, this time he focused on a 25-point justice regime comprising five

guarantees relating to farmers, young people, women, workers and social justice. But the sudden eruption of the electoral bond controversy emboldened Rahul to take on Modi's political persona, an attempt he had also made before the 2019 general elections, but without success. Before completing his 63-day Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which reached Mumbai on Saturday after traveling 6,000 km from Manipur, Rahul questioned Modi's credentials as an anti-corruption campaigner. Modi boasted of his fight against corruption. It has now been found that he had unleashed the CBI-ED and the Income Tax Department on the industries and extorted donations from them, he said. (Government) contracts and projects were used to share commissions and claim discounts. Shell companies were used to fill the BJP’s coffers. Modi steals your money 24 hours a day. Rahul added: During Covid, when around 50 lakh Indians died, as people struggled to cope with their deceased loved ones, Modi told them: play the taalilight burn (Clap, turn on the lamps). And the vaccine company, Serum Institute, was paying millions of rupees to the BJP. Rahul said: He broke parties like NCP and Shiv Sena using money earned in this way. He weakened the Indian armed forces by introducing the Agniveer program. Only Adani is thriving. And who is Adani? He is Modi. You can call them Modani. The Congress is pleased that the election announcement coincided with the conclusion of the Nyay Yatra, with a mega opposition rally planned for Sunday to launch the official campaign. Senior opposition leaders, usually victims of corruption debates, are expected to attack the prime minister using electoral bond data at the rally. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh has contradicted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's explanation that the electoral bond donations received by the BJP were larger because the party is bigger. Ramesh argued that opposition parties received lower donations because they neither controlled the ED, CBI or the Income Tax department nor had the power to award lucrative contracts. He accused the BJP of amassing huge sums of money through illegal means while conspiring to financially cripple the Congress by freezing its bank accounts. After announcing the poll schedule, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said: This election will decide whether this country will be ruled as a democracy or as a tanashahi (dictatorship). People were waiting for these elections to overthrow a government that violated all constitutional and moral principles.

