Former Vice President Mike Pence calls Trump's rhetoric on the January 6 hostage situation “unacceptable.”





Washington — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that former President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric about people facing charges related to their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was “unacceptable “.

“I think it's very unfortunate, at a time when American hostages are being held in Gaza, that the president or any other leader would call people who are going through our justice system hostages,” Pence said Sunday on ” Face the Nation.” ” “This is simply unacceptable.”

At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, the former president took the stage to a song reportedly recorded by a chorus of prisoners facing Jan. 6-related charges. Trump called these individuals “hostages,” noting that they had been “terribly treated” and adding that “we're going to work on this soon.”

Pence, who was targeted by rioters on Jan. 6 as he was about to certify President Biden's victory that day, told Margaret Brennan that he had “no doubt” that some people involved in the January 6 attack were “trapped”. at that time and entered the Capitol. He then stressed that these people have the right to due process. But he added that “attacks on police officers, an environment that ultimately cost lives, is something I consider tragic.”

“I will never diminish it,” Pence said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on “Face the Nation,” March 17, 2024 CBS News

The comments come after Pence said Friday he would not support former President Donald Trump. He reiterated that sentiment Sunday, saying he “cannot, in good conscience,” support Trump this year.

The former vice president noted that while the Jan. 6 date is part of the differences between him and Trump, the reasons he says he won't support Trump go deeper.

“For me, the reason I won't support Donald Trump this year is because I see him moving away from the mainstream conservative agenda that has defined the Republican Party for the last 40 years, and still has the best hope for the future of the Republican Party. country,” Pence said.

Pence abandoned his own presidential campaign a few months ago, as his White House bid struggled to get off the ground. The decision not to support Trump appears to be a departure from the start of the primary campaign. At the time, Pence raised his hand during a Republican debate to signal that he would support the former president as the party's nominee, even if he were convicted of a crime.

Trump and President Biden last week became their respective parties' presumptive nominees.

Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, DC.

