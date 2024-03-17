BNPB chief inspects flood-affected sites in Kendal

Photo: BNPB Chief, TNI Lieutenant General Suharyanto S.Sos., MM, (second from left) accompanied by Kendal Regent Dico M Ganinduto (left) handing over logistical support to flood-affected residents of the BNPB complex Griya Praja Mukti dwelling, Langenharjo. Village, Kendal District, Kendal Regency, Central Java, Sunday (3/17). (Disaster Communication Sector/Danung Arifin)

KENDAL – Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General Suharyanto S.Sos., MM, visited flood-affected areas in Kendal Regency, Central Java, on Sunday (17/3). The visit was a marathon activity led by the BNPB chief to ensure that disaster management efforts could be carried out in the best possible way.

The place visited by the BNPB head in Kendal Regency was Griya Praja Mukti Housing Complex, Langenharjo Village, Kendal District. Upon arrival at the venue, the Head of BNPB was greeted by Kendal Regent Dico M Ganinduto, BPBD Director General for Central Java Province Bergas C Penanggungan and the ranks of the forkopimda of Kendal Regency.

At this location, the head of the BNPB and his entourage walked through a residential area still flooded by a water level of between 25 and 30 centimeters. The conditions monitored are that the flood has gradually receded compared to the day before.

Thank goodness today it has receded relatively. Earlier, the Regent's explanation said that there were some that were one meter tall. But now the average is below the knee, Suharyanto said.

On this occasion, the Head of BNPB also had a dialogue with the community to absorb aspirations for disaster management assessment in Kendal. To the public, the BNPB head sent a message of condolences from President Joko Widodo for the disaster that occurred due to extreme weather conditions and atmospheric disturbances as well as the indirect impact of the presence of cyclone seeds in the southern part of the country. Indian Ocean in Indonesia. .

According to the head of BNPB, his presence in Kendal was also on the orders of President Joko Widodo to ensure that all basic needs of affected residents could be met.

Mr. President sent a message of condolences for this catastrophic flood. “We, BNPB, have been ordered by the President to ensure that the basic needs of the community are met,” the BNPB leader said.

Under the leadership of the President, BNPB provided logistical assistance and equipment in the form of 300 packages of basic necessities, 300 packages of cooked meals, 300 packages of protein biscuits, 300 packages of hygiene kits, 1008 bottles of liquid soap. , 300 blankets, 300 mattresses, 25 velvet bed units, pump. 10 units of balcony, 2 units of solar panels, 50 units of family tents, 2 units of refugee tents, 1 unit of inflatable boat with motor and 1 unit of polythene boat.

The head of BNPB and the Regent of Kendal symbolically provided aid to the affected residents in the courtyard of the Pekauman village office, Kendal district.

TMC Operations

Furthermore, the head of BNPB also said that currently the central government and regional governments continue to strive to provide the best services in disaster management. Apart from this, the government is also working on weather modification technology (WMT) as part of a joint effort to reduce the impact of disaster risks which still pose a threat.

We are also working on weather modification technology. It started yesterday. “I hope that with this TMC, we will be able to control rainfall soon,” Suharyanto said.

Furthermore, the head of the BNPB also assured that the management of this disaster did not stop at the emergency intervention phase alone. The government will continue to support the community throughout the transition period, including post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction.

“In the post-disaster phase, we could repair some infrastructure,” Suharyanto concluded.

After making a working visit to Kendal for about 60 minutes, the BNPB head and his entourage then continued the same activities in the city of Semarang.

Abdul Muhari, Ph.D.

Head of the BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center