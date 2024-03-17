Jesse Ventura could give Donald Trump a run for his money | Mulshine





As the two-party system falls into disuse, let's at least laugh for a few moments along the way.

Those laughs could come with the nomination of former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura to the second spot on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s third-party ticket in November's presidential election.

Kennedy said he would announce his running mate on March 26. He also said he had narrowed his options to Ventura and football player Aaron Rodgers.

Let's hope he chooses Ventura. It would inject some excitement into what otherwise feels like a repeat of 2020.

Whenever a candidate runs for a party other than the two major parties, they struggle to gain support because they are convinced that a third-party candidate cannot win.

Ventura is the living, breathing refutation of that notion.

In the 1998 Minnesota gubernatorial election, he set the momentum by which such a victory can occur.

It was a three-candidate race, as it would be if a Kennedy-Ventura ticket gained momentum.

You don't need 51 percent to win in a three-way race; 37 percent will be enough, as Ventura proved when he triumphed over two traditional candidates who split the remaining votes.

Ventura won by employing the type of tactics that Trump later copied.

After Trump's surprise victory in 2016, a Minneapolis publicist who had supported Ventura's previous efforts said: “The Donald Trump campaign is just Jesse's campaign writ large, with more money and tools extremely advantageous communication.

The difference is that Ventura had the good sense to call it a day after one term. Trump should have done the same after his defeat in 2020.

But it's just a pale imitation of Ventura or should I say an orange imitation?

Their hair provides one of many contrasts that would work in Ventura's favor. T-shirts inspired by the Trumps 2016 race with a photo of the Donalds hairstyle above the slogan We will overcomb and There will be Hell Toupee.

Attendee of Donald Trump rally at West Chester University wears witty T-shirt

Ventura simply let his hair grow long at the back after it fell on top, in the kind of biker fashion later adopted by Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

Ventura didn't need hair to prove his manhood. His exploits as a Navy SEAL in Vietnam were proof enough.

As for Trump, he loves to play tough, but compared to Jesse, the Body Ventura, he would come across as a whiny wimp.

Like Trump, Ventura has been accused of promoting conspiracy theories. But Ventura's response was that the entire Republican platform is based on a debunked conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged.

He accused Republicans of not even recognizing January 6…and yet they claim they are the party of law and order. Well, excuse me, it was a violent attack on our Capitol that day and they don't even want it investigated.

On a recent radio show, Ventura said those rioters were lucky he wasn't in charge of security that day.

I would hate to see what happened to that guy who brought a Confederate flag into the Capitol, he said.

Mainstream Republicans are afraid to say this sort of thing, for fear of displeasing Trump's growing number of supporters. But a Kennedy-Ventura ticket could win without voters who have taken the Kool-Aid, as the saying goes.

In a 2022 article in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Ventura called Trump the Jim Jones of the Republican Party and said Republicans were drinking the Trump Kool-Aid.

Given the way Trump has behaved lately, he seems to be taking the Republican Party down with him.

President Biden has the kind of dismal approval ratings usually seen in losing candidates. This would be a great time for the GOP to offer a new face. But Trump has worn out his welcome with his constant whining about 2024.

He used to be funny, but now he's just annoying. The American people will accept anything from someone who entertains them. Neither Trump nor Biden does this.

Turn a camera on Ventura, though, and he's still just as funny. RFK Jr. is already at 15 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling average. On a ticket with Ventura, he would get hours of free air time on the mere prospect that those poll numbers would go up.

Recall that Ross Perot received 20% of the vote as a third-party candidate in 1992, against a few candidates who were both better than Biden and Trump.

It would be a much more exciting race, one that Trump and Ventura had planned back when The Donald was a professional wrestling promoter and Jesse The Body Ventura was a professional wrestler.

As part of this act, Ventura resurrected the motto of legendary wrestling villain Magnificent George:

Win if you can, lose if you have to, but always cheat!

Trump tried this on January 6.

It's about time someone of his stature called him out on this.

