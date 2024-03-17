Putin wins record Russian election victory to push Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin was granted six more years as Russia's president to escalate his war in Ukraine and challenge the West, with the Kremlin asserting record public support for him in a vote whose outcome was predetermined. Photo by Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

Article content (Bloomberg) Vladimir Putin got six more years as Russia's president to escalate his war in Ukraine and challenge the West, with the Kremlin asserting record public support for him in a vote whose outcome was predetermined. Preliminary results show Putin enjoying 87.3% support with half the votes counted, according to Central Election Commission data broadcast late Sunday on state television. This far exceeds the incumbent president's previous record of 77% in the 2018 election.

Article content The preliminary participation rate was estimated at 74.2%. This was the highest turnout since Boris Yeltsin became president in 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and well above the 67.5% turnout recorded in 2018. At least six regions Russians claimed that the participation rate was over 90%. Three other candidates from parties loyal to the Kremlin offered no serious competition in the tightly controlled elections. Communist Nikolai Kharitonov received 4.1% support, Vladislav Davankov of the New People, a party created in 2020, with 4% and Leonid Slutsky, leader of the ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, trailed behind with 3.1 %, according to data from the electoral commission. Russia's longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, Putin, 71, is extending his nearly quarter-century rule for a fifth term as his troops go on the offensive in Ukraine. Russia strengthens its advantage in the third year of the invasion that has become Europe's biggest conflict since World War II, as Ukraine struggles to supply its forces with ammunition amid a delay in military aid from its American and European allies.

Article content Putin is addicted to power and is doing everything he can to rule forever, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video speech on Sunday. There is no evil that he does not commit to prolong his personal power. And no one in the world is safe from this. Long queues formed at midday outside some polling stations, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg, after allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last month in a prison camp in the Arctic, called on the population to protest Putin's election by showing up at that time. Their presence represented a sign of defiance amid the harshest crackdown on dissent in decades. The election result gives Putin every chance to implement any, even the most difficult, scenarios in Ukraine, said Pavel Danilin, director of the Moscow-based Center for Political Analysis, which advises the Kremlin. This historically high result is a guarantee that the majority of the population supports Putin, he said. Putin gives himself the green light for any action after the Kremlin achieved a huge result thanks to electoral manipulation and fraud, said Maria Snegovaya, senior researcher at the Europe, Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies based in Washington. The goal was to show that Russians are united behind Putin's long-term fight not only against Ukraine, but also against the West and the liberal international order in general.

Article content Emboldened Putin is preparing for a long confrontation with the West, according to five people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the subject is sensitive. Putin eyes new world order after crushing opposition in Russia The Kremlin is putting pressure on countries like Moldova, the Baltic states and those in the Caucasus region in the name of protecting Russian minorities. European leaders have openly warned of the risks of a Russian attack on a NATO member state and fear the United States could abandon them if Donald Trump reappoints the presidency in November. The Russian economy has largely withstood the shock of unprecedented international sanctions since Putin ordered the invasion in February 2022, thanks to a steady flow of energy revenues and a massive injection of public spending to support the defense industry and protect national businesses. Trade with China is booming as Russia reorients its economy away from European markets. How Putin invented Russia's longest reign since Stalin: QuickTake The election allowed the Kremlin to demonstrate Putin's support at home to Russian elites, according to Nikolay Petrov, a visiting fellow at the Berlin-based SWP think tank. The most important thing for the Kremlin is that Putin retains the feeling of a good image and a real victory, no matter how deceptive, he said.

Article content Russia held the vote in occupied areas of Ukraine and said turnout was well above 80%, even as millions of people have fled those areas since the invasion. The Kyiv Foreign Ministry said the pseudo-elections were illegal. Ukraine carried out an intensified campaign of drone attacks targeting key Russian infrastructure, including oil refineries, in the weeks leading up to the election, which continued through the weekend. Authorities briefly restricted operations at three Moscow airports on Sunday after a drone was shot down near the capital's Domodedovo district. Russia occupies about a fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014. Putin declared in 2022 that four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine were forever part of the Russia, even if its forces do not completely control them. Putin dismissed prospects of a halt to the war in a television interview last week, saying he was not interested in a pause that would allow Ukraine to rearm. Russia wants written security guarantees to end the fighting and realities on the ground must form the basis of any negotiations, he said. Over the past two years, the Putin regime has rebuilt every part to accommodate a permanent state of war, said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. (Updating vote counts for candidates in second and fourth paragraphs.)

