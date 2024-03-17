Politics
Row with Hester and Anderson's defection left Sunak weaker than ever | Conservatives
On the fringes of cabinet last Tuesday, ministers discussed in hushed tones Tory mega-donor Frank Hester's clearly racist remarks about Diane Abbott, revealed by the Guardian the night before, but concluded that we had to get the money.
It took until the end of the day for Number 10 to condemn his racist and erroneous remarks, 24 hours after the original story aired, while Sunak himself made no comment until questions from Prime minister the next day. It lasted too long, admits a minister.
Downing Street's handling of the row echoed the final days of Boris Johnson's premiership for some Tory MPs, with the knee-jerk reaction to double down and resist rather than face the inevitable consequences.
It's not the only difficult moment for Sunak, in what has been one of the most troubled weeks since he became Prime Minister, and which followed a Budget that brought no changes in polls.
Former Conservative vice-president Lee Anderson defected to the Reform Party, angering the party's right, who believed he should not have been stripped of his whip post, and others, who believed it was a mistake for Sunak to have given him such a high position. profile role in the first place.
The despondency that has existed for months in the Conservative ranks has turned to despair, and anxiety among MPs about their electoral prospects with Sunak at the helm has led to a new crisis of leadership speculation.
This is the weakest Rishis since he became leader and the greatest danger he has faced, a former minister said. Nothing moves the dial and now Number 10's judgment has also been called into question.
All of this has led to speculation in recent days that some right-wing MPs in the party would like Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, to act as a stalking horse candidate to trigger a leadership contest before the next general election.
Mordaunt's allies deny that she was involved in any plot, suggesting that the briefing instead came from her enemies. It is, however, well known in Westminster that she has toured constituency parties across the country.
So far, only a handful of right-wing conservatives seem to want a run-in before the election. Some have a majority of only a few thousand and fear losing their seats.
But for the first time, some figures in the party's center also doubt Sunak's ability to stay the course. How can we get rid of another Prime Minister as the election approaches, but, at the same time, how can we keep him when we all know what the outcome will be? » reflected a senior minister.
Many of those who are pessimistic about their electoral prospects still think it would be folly to try to abandon Sunak.
The public has decided, rightly, that we are out of touch, out of ideas, out of control and out of time, a second former minister said. But a final cynical and feverish coup as the day of public reckoning approaches will only make things worse.
People close to the government say that even Sunak fears that, with the atmosphere increasingly feverish on the Tory benches and the party looking ungovernable, the situation will not be tenable before November, when he is expected to hold the election.
But the Prime Minister is convinced that the best thing to do is to wait until the autumn, when the first signs of economic recovery could begin to appear. We need to sit tight and wait for the economy to recover, a senior Conservative official said.
The vast majority of MPs want extra time, a Number 10 source said. They want us to be able to make progress on all these positive indicators like inflation and mortgage rates falling, for the economy to start growing and for we were giving people the chance to feel it in their pockets.
The Sunaks' allies rally around him. Transport Secretary Mark Harper on Sunday asked MPs to have some confidence in the prime minister and to remember that politics is a team game.
Another minister, who said it would be absolutely disastrous for the Conservatives to stage another leadership contest, warned: If we want to become a credible government, we must end this complacency, cock the bayonets and we line up behind the leader. If we don't stay together, we will stand apart.
Sunak himself will have the opportunity to address his party on Wednesday when backbenchers of the 1922 Committee meet, where he is expected to urge them to stand together and stick to the plan as conservatives hope inflation figures will continue to fall this week. .
He will also have the chance to focus on his plan for Rwanda, which returns to the Commons on Monday and which the Tory right hopes will help keep the Reform Party at bay, with further speculation that Nigel Farage is considering return to politics. First line.
The most perilous moment for Sunak will come in the local elections on May 2, which promise to be disastrous for the Conservatives. This could be the moment that rocks nervous Tory MPs and could trigger the 53 letters needed for a vote of confidence, albeit accidentally. If Number 10 doesn't take seriously what the conspirators are doing and has a plan for post-locals, they will find themselves hopelessly exposed, a former minister has said.
Enough colleagues might start saying that maybe we need a change. I don't think we have 53 idiots in the party, but rebellions start with smaller numbers and it becomes dangerous to underestimate these things.
