Joe Biden takes three-word jab at Donald Trump at DC Roast





President Joe Biden took aim at Donald Trump and his fitness to run for office during an exclusive dinner this weekend.

Speaking at the Gridiron Club and Foundation dinner at the Grand Hyatt in Washington DC, Biden, 81, joked about two presidential candidates: him and Trump, 77, saying one of them was too old and mentally unfit for the White House. “The other one is me,” Biden joked to an audience of journalists, business leaders and top politicians from across the United States.

The Gridiron Dinner takes place every year in Washington DC, and the two parties tend to exchange jokes and make fun of each other.

The president does not usually attend every year, but at least once during his stay at the White House. Trump was there in 2018 and Barack Obama in 2011, 2013 and 2015. This weekend was Biden's first appearance since his election in 2020.

Deflecting lingering criticism of his ability to remain president as the 2024 presidential election approaches, Biden's remarks were the latest in a series of criticisms against Trump, who is expected to face the president in a repeat of 2020.

US President Joe Biden at the White House on February 11, 2023 in Washington DC This weekend was Biden's first time attending the annual Gridiron Dinner. US President Joe Biden at the White House on February 11, 2023 in Washington DC This weekend was Biden's first time attending the annual Gridiron Dinner. GETTY

“Don’t tell him, he thinks he’s running against Barack Obama, that’s what he said,” Biden said at the dinner.

Newsweek reached out to Trump via the contact form on his website for comment outside of normal business hours.

This is not the first time Biden has criticized the mental fitness of his political opponent for president. He recently remarked that Trump is “about as old as me, but he doesn't remember his wife's name,” apparently referring to the fact that Trump mistakenly called his wife, Melania Trump, “Mercedes.” at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. .

Trump was actually referring to Mercedes Schlapp, his former director of strategic communications at the White House.

“Over the next few months, [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] and I will demonstrate that Americans are better off than they were four years ago,” Biden continued in his speech, according to a transcript viewed by Newsweek from the White House.

“How we overcame the pandemic, recovered the economy, restored American leadership in the world, all without encouraging the American people to inject themselves with bleach.”

Biden turned to a more serious conversation in his first appearance at the annual event. “We are living in an unprecedented moment in democracy,” he said. “An unprecedented moment in history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is on the move in Europe. My predecessor bowed to him and said: “do what you want”.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to Ukraine, introducing Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on stage. “We will not bow down. They will not bow down, and I will not bow down,” he said.

At the event, Biden was joined by Harris. Other lawmakers in attendance included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, among others.

Also present were Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-donald-trump-dc-roast-1880095 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos