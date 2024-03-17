Indonesian democracy in international spotlight, political observers: Jokowi ignores criticism from academics, activists and observers





Until now, President Joko Widodo has never heard any comments or criticism from academics, activists or observers.#kbanews JAKARTA | KBA – Indonesian political observer and political academician Pangi Syarwi Chaniago said that until now, President Joko Widodo has never heard any comments or criticism from academics, activists or observers. Thus, said the Executive Director of Voxpol Center Research and Consulting, President Jokowi and government institutions must introspect that Indonesian democracy is currently in the spotlight of international media and the UN. Indeed, the UN Human Rights Committee has questioned the neutrality of President Joko Widodo and the controversy surrounding the candidacy of Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2024 presidential election. “This should be a concern for us, so as not to let the voices of intellectuals, campuses or students, activists, observers, be seen as just a passing wind,” Pangi said when contacted. KBA NewsSunday March 17, 2024. Pangi admitted that until now, the government has never heard or received any feedback from its people regarding the decline, weakening and increasing deterioration in the quality of democracy. “The president doesn't even hear the term ignored, which means it's not used, it's considered or it's ignored. “We haven't heard any input so far, linked to the decline of democracy regarding nepotism, the issue of trivialization of political aspirations is considered a passing incident and does not interest Jokowi,” he explained. He considers that what the UN or the rest of the world pays attention to about Indonesian democracy is normal. Because all this time, the president didn't want to know. “So I think, President they are going I don’t want to hear,” he said. Recently, Pangi said, a number of academics have worked to criticize President Joko Widodo's government over the current state of Indonesia's democracy. According to Pangi, Jokowi is seen as worsening the situation of Indonesian democracy. “Now there are many people from campuses, academics, observers or activists, artists and cultural figures, to the point that Gadjah Mada University and the University of Indonesia created the People's Court. Because they don't didn't pay attention to it,” he said. For information, the UGM academic community submitted the Bulaksumur petition on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Through this petition, it demands that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) return to the corridors of democracy. Then, the day after UGM, academics on the UII campus issued a statement saying that “Indonesia is an emergency for statesmanship.” In this statement, the UII academic community admitted that they are concerned about Jokowi's attitude which worsens the situation of Indonesian democracy. UI scholars have also cited government greed under the guise of development, which impacts the extinction of natural resources. (kba).

