Trump predicts bloodbath if he loses election, claims Biden beats Obama | Joe Biden





Joe Biden tore into Donald Trump's mental stability at a Washington DC dinner on Saturday, just as the former president made verbal gaffes at a campaign rally in Ohio and predicted bloodshed would follow. he was defeated in the November elections.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, confused the crowd during an appearance in Vandalia by insisting that Biden beat Barack Hussein Obama in a national election that never took place.

Freewheeling during a speech in which his teleprompters were apparently disabled by high winds, Trump, a frequent critic of the 81-year-old Biden's age and mental acuity, struggled to pronounce the words bite and bigger. And he left the crowd perplexed by the reference to Obama, whom Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 before taking the Oval Office from Trump in 2020.

Do you know what's interesting? Joe Biden won against Barack Hussein Obama. Has anyone ever heard of him? In every swing state, Biden beat Obama, but in every other state he was killed, Trump said.

Biden joked about Trump's mental health at the Saturday night Gridiron Club dinner, a traditional roast attended by politicians and journalists dating back to the 1880s.

A candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other is me, declared the president.

Do not tell him. He thinks he's running against Barack Obama, that's what he said, Biden added, referring to several previous occasions when Trump, 77, confused the incumbent and presumptive 2024 opponent with his predecessor Democrat.

Trump's speech in Ohio, apparently in support of Bernie Moreno, his favored candidate in Tuesday's Republican Senate primary, also saw the former president return to darker, more apocalyptic themes.

The United States, Trump insisted during his comments about autoworkers and the auto industry, was headed for a bloodbath if he was voted out at the polls again in favor of Biden.

Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath. This will be the least of the problems. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country, he said, without specifying what he meant.

Later he added: I don't think there will be another election in this country, if we don't win these elections it certainly won't be a meaningful election.

His comments prompted a statement from Biden's re-election campaign claiming that such was Donald Trump.

James Singer, Biden's campaign spokesman, said: “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to hand him another election defeat in November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge.

Two Republicans who have criticized Trump, however, came to his defense. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy told NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, “You can also look at the definition of bloodshed and it could be an economic disaster.” And so if he's talking about the auto industry, particularly in Ohio, then you can take it a little bit more in context.

Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president who this week declined to support his candidacy, made a similar argument. [He] spoke clearly about the impact of devastating imports on the U.S. auto industry, Pence said on CBS' Face the Nation.

Also during his speech, repeating unsubstantiated claims that foreign countries were emptying their prisons and mental institutions to the United States, Trump took a familiar jab at immigrants, calling some of them animals.

I don't know if you call them people. They are not people, in my opinion, he said. But I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say.

Moreno, a Colombian immigrant who made his fortune through his car dealerships, joined in the nationalist rhetoric, demanding that anyone coming to the United States learn to speak English.

We don't need to vote in five different languages. We are learning the language, he said. This means that you are assimilating. You are part of America. America is not part of you.

At other times, during an often wild 90-minute speech, Trump hurled personal insults at his political opponents. He called Biden stupid on multiple occasions; made a vulgar reference to the first name of Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor in his criminal case for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat; called California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom the new scum; and attacked the personal appearance of JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, the New York Times reported.

He also tried to blame Biden for installing the embarrassing teleprompters, and he urged event organizers not to pay contractors.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Democratic speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, condemned Trump's comments during a Sunday appearance on CNN's State of the Union.

You wouldn't even allow him into your home, let alone the White House, she said.

We simply have to win this election, because he even predicts bloodshed. What do you mean, he's going to demand a bloodbath? There is something wrong here. How respectful I am to the American people and their goodness, but how much more do they need to see of them to understand that this is not what our country is about?

Biden echoed the warnings during the noncomedy section of his speech at the Gridiron dinner, attended by more than 650 guests, continuing to refuse to use Trump's name and calling him only my predecessor.

We are living in an unprecedented moment in democracy, Biden said. An unprecedented moment in history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack. [Russian president Vladimir] Putin on the move in Europe. My predecessor bows to him and says: do what you want.

Freedom is under attack. The freedom to vote, the freedom to choose and much more. The lies about the 2020 election, the plot to overturn it and embrace the January 6 insurrection, pose the greatest threat to our democracy since the Civil War.

We are living in an unprecedented moment of democracy, an unprecedented moment in history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack.

