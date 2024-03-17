Where do political dynasties delineate and protect constitutional rights?

By: Novita Fitriani

A few days ago, the media was shocked by the issue of the Greater Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) including the name of Erina Gudono as a candidate for Sleman regent this year. This issue has attracted public attention because Erina Gudono is the wife of Kaesang Pangarep or the daughter-in-law of President Joko Widodo. The public's response to this question is quite varied, with some feeling proud given that Erina is a beautiful young woman with a multitude of accomplishments (non-political accomplishments). However, many also suspect that this is an attempt to build a political dynasty by President Joko Widodo.

Suspicions of dynastic politics are entirely reasonable if we correlate them with a series of political events that have occurred in recent years. The public began to squint at President Joko Widodo since at least 2022, which began with the marriage of Anwar Usman (former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court) to the president's sister (Idayati). From this incident, the public began to research which members of the president's family held government positions. And currently we know that the president's first child is the mayor of Solo, the husband of his second child is the mayor of Medan, and the third child became general chairman of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) two days after officially being became president. party member.

Public concern about the so-called political dynasty being built is natural. The author sees 3 (three) main reasons why political dynasties are rejected by the majority of society. First of all, Political dynasties have the potential to pave the way for misuse of state wealth and facilities to benefit family interests. The more important the family members are, the easier it will be to cover up the traces of the crimes committed. Managers will work together to realize profitable projects, both for the internal family and for the interests of certain groups. Second, there is injustice and inequality for other executives. Political dynasties will only create a condition in which only certain families will have great access to political power. They can use the capital of their big family name to collect as many votes as possible. Moreover, once power is in their hands, it will be easier for them to manipulate the law to use state facilities to win political elections. Third, Political parties neglect to take into account the quality of the executives they support. Political dynasties give rise to a tendency for parties to nominate people with big names behind them, without relying on their background, achievements or success in the political world. It is therefore not surprising that the party appoints a “baby” who has just been born into the political world to participate in the political fight.

Under these conditions, the question that arises is whether political dynasties are prohibited by the constitution? And where is the line between political dynasty and respect for the constitutional rights of citizens? Let's discuss it.

In fact, the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia 1945 (UUD NRI 1945) opens the widest possible space for citizens to participate in politics, express their opinions, express themselves, form associations, serve in government, vote and be elected. in the general elections. In the context of participating in regional elections, we can look at Article 28D, paragraph (3) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, which grants freedom to citizens to contribute to the government. The article says, “Every citizen has the right to equal opportunity in government.”

This article explains that, from a normative perspective, the plan to include President Joko Widodo's son-in-law as a candidate for Sleman regent does not violate the constitution. Likewise, if Erina Gudono ultimately appoints and is elected Regent of Sleman, it will not be contrary to our Constitution. This is essentially an effort to realize and protect the constitutional rights of Erina Gudono as a citizen as set forth in Article 28D, paragraph (3) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of 'Indonesia.

Our constitution does not prohibit citizens from participating in politics and competing for positions in government. The constitution too not yet defined regarding “banning political dynasties” in Indonesia. Because if political dynasties are strictly regulated, there will be a conflict with the articles concerning the constitutional rights of citizens. The logic that emerges is that even though Erina Gudono is in front of a famous family, she is still an Indonesian citizen.

Furthermore, Law Number 39 of 1999 on Human Rights also confirms that “Choose and be chosen”, “participate in government”, “high in all departments” is a human right of the citizen that must be protected. This is what Article 43 of the law specifies. Chapter a quo bed :

Every citizen have the right to be elected and to vote in general elections based on equal rights through direct, general, free, secret, honest and fair voting, in accordance with legal provisions.

based on equal rights through direct, general, free, secret, honest and fair voting, in accordance with legal provisions. Every citizen right to participate directly in government or through a freely chosen representative, according to the terms provided for by legal provisions.

or through a freely chosen representative, according to the terms provided for by legal provisions. Every citizen can be appointed to all government positions.

The above provisions lead us to the conclusion that there is no clear boundary between the position of a political dynasty and efforts to guarantee the constitutional rights of citizens. There are therefore legal loopholes which can be used and manipulated by certain interests to obtain personal or collective gain.

Furthermore, although this issue does not directly violate the constitution, the author is of the opinion that political dynasties will be contrary to the ethical and moral principles of politics. We must understand that the impact of legalizing political dynasties is tantamount to opening the door to new problems for our country. Regional elections should be based on the principles of clean elections, respect for equality and justice, and putting the quality of the candidate first rather than wondering which family is behind them.

Ultimately, a clean democracy will depend on the Indonesian people in general, and in particular the people of Sleman, who vote in this year's regional elections. It is society that will determine whether or not a person deserves to serve in government. It is therefore important for the state to provide massive and sustainable political education in order to educate and increase the rationality of citizens in choosing their leaders.