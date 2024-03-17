Donald Trump wants his top Republican critic jailed





In a post Sunday morning on Truth Social, his social media platform, former President Donald Trump called for the imprisonment of former Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming.

Trump republished an article on Truth Social by John Solomon, editor of the news site Just the News, which stated: “Update: Liz Cheney was interviewed by a Secret Service driver who denied the story according to which Trump allegedly attempted to commandeer the presidential limousine on January 6 but was not included in the final report.”

Above the article, the former president wrote that Cheney, one of his staunch critics, “should go to jail with the rest of the Deselection Committee!”

On Sunday afternoon, Cheney responded to Trump on her X account, formerly Twitter:

“Hi Donald: You know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury and J6 transcripts for many months. You are trying to stop your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH attorney , WH aides, campaign and DOJ officials, etc. “I will testify against you. You are afraid of the truth and you should be,” she wrote.

A new report on a released transcript of an interview with a Secret Service agent sheds new light on Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is accused of inciting the Capitol riot by spreading unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud to his 2020 election supporters. This led to a violent protest at the U.S. Capitol as part of a broader effort to block Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.

Meanwhile, the former president was indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on four counts in August 2023 for his alleged role in the insurrection: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump has pleaded not guilty and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Since the riot, some have claimed that Trump threw himself at the throat of a Secret Service agent and grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limousine to try to join his supporters during the riots at the Capitol. Cassidy Hutchinson, former assistant to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, made the statement during a House Select Committee hearing on January 6, 2022, adding that she had no direct knowledge of the incident, but that another Secret Service agent had told him about it. Trump has previously denied these claims.

The newly released transcript of an interview by House investigators with a Secret Service agent who was driving Trump's vehicle on Jan. 6 disputes whether Trump tried to grab the steering wheel or lunge at another agent, according to the New York Times.

What we know:

Cheney is one of two Republicans who were part of the bipartisan select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The select committee released its final report in December 2022. The 845-page report outlines alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election as well as an analysis of what happened on January 6 . The select committee made criminal referrals to the DOJ and recommended that Trump face charges.

The former president criticized the commission's report, calling it “highly partisan” and a “witch hunt.” He also said his supporters acted “peacefully” and patriotically on January 6.

Cheney has long faced scorn from Trump and other Republicans in the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement for her criticism of the former president, including being one of ten House Republicans representatives who voted to impeach him following the insurrection.

The Wyoming Republican Party also voted to censure Cheney and no longer considered her a member of the GOP due to her opposition to the former president.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court previously announced that it plans to hear arguments related to Trump's presidential immunity claims, in response to his federal indictment filed by Trump's special counsel. DOJ, Jack Smith. The former president's claims revolve around the idea that he enjoyed immunity while in office and could not be charged with crimes during that time.

Newsweek contacted Cheney by email Sunday afternoon. This story will be updated with any statements provided.

Cheney has launched a new political action committee (PAC) that aims to prevent the former president from returning to the White House. She announced the Great Task PAC on Wednesday while urging others to “join me in the fight for our nation's freedom.”

The PAC is named after a quote from former President Abraham Lincoln.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, while promoting the group she sponsors, Cheney wrote: “The GOP has chosen. They will nominate a man who tried to overturn an election and take power. We have eight months to save our republic and ensure that Donald Trump never comes near the Oval Office again.”

Greg Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, previously told Newsweek that he also did not expect the Supreme Court to rule in favor of Trump's presidential immunity claims.

“I am fairly confident that the court will find that Trump is not immune from allegations that he attempted to interfere with the election process for personal gain or took classified government documents while leaving his office. functions,” he said.

The Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Trump's presidential immunity claims on April 25. Trump has suggested that he would like the decision on presidential immunity to come after the 2024 presidential election. It is unclear when the Supreme Court will issue its final ruling on Trump's immunity claims.

Updated 3/17/24, 12:50 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 3/17/24, 3:40 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

