Trump bloodbath: Trump's 'bloodbath' comment is a hoax, Elon Musk says, Twitter echoes 'message for Xi Jinping' | US News





Most news outlets in the United States reported that the former president was “warning” of a “bloodbath.” Photo: AP Donald Trump's remarks about a “bloodbath” if he is not elected at a recent rally in Ohio have come under scrutiny. But a few hours after his report in the major media, several conservative voices on social networks, including that of the billionaire Elon Musk claimed that information published with sensational headlines was “misleading”. Most of the articles published by leading media outlets like CNN, NBC News, Guardian, New York Times and many others have been called a “hoax” for what had been described as the former US president speaking about the automobile industry and its “bloodbath”. “The comment had no connection to an actual “bloodbath” as claimed. What Trump said Saturday in Ohio: Speaking of China's ambitions for “auto manufacturing” in Mexico and Xi Jingping's plan to sell cars made in the neighboring country to the United States, Trump remarked: “If you're listening, President Xi, you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal with things. “These big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building right now in Mexico, you're not going to hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us, no. We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that comes through the border, and you won't be able to sell these cars if I'm elected.” Following this, Trump added: “Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least we can do. It will be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least things. But they're not going to sell these cars. They're building huge factories.” What the media reported: Most US media reported that the former president was “warning” of a “bloodbath” if he “is not re-elected” to power in 2024. The US is notably heading towards the election of their new president in November this year. After prominent conservative voices and a few Republican lawmakers pointed out on social media that Trump wasn't talking about a “bloodbath” in literal terms, Elon Musk also took a shot at NBC News. Reacting to NBC's original story regarding a Trump “bloodbath warning” that was tweeted at X, the Tesla CEO wrote: “This headline is misleading because it refers to the auto industry. Shame on NBC. » Of the major media outlets that reported the story and criticized Trump, NBC was hit the hardest. The outlet has been criticized for misrepresenting Trump's comments at a recent rally in Ohio and publishing them out of context. At least 16 mainstream media outlets reported the news in similar terms, suggesting possible torment of democratic values ​​and that the 77-year-old Republican was inciting the crowd to violence. Critics claimed the media had sunk to a new low and that this was a new anti-Trump “hoax” that was no different from “state-run media propaganda.”

