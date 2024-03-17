ASEAN centrality gets an Australian touch-up

The special ASEAN-Australia summit hosted earlier this month by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne set the bar for success that the Australian press and foreign policy commentators apply to this sort of thing. Australian officials made necessary displays of solidarity with the Philippines in its efforts to assert its claims to Scarborough Shoal, a major program was announced aimed at deepening economic ties with ASEAN, and a succession of bilateral engagements resulted in the announcement of the improvement of Australia's relations. with Hanoi to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Australia thus continues to deepen its relationship with Southeast Asia, but what does this mean for the relationship with ASEAN?

No signs of strengthening ASEAN as the anchor of a regional order based on security cooperation and open markets were present at the summit, both rhetorically and in practice. bottom.

Of course, Canberra's role is not to appear before ASEAN members by proposing or leading efforts to reform and modernize its institutions. This will require greater ambition and willingness to invest political and diplomatic capital into this project from ASEAN member states.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims speech at the Australian National University, held immediately after the Melbourne summit, certainly provided a glimpse of this ambition. Anwar has made headlines in Australia for his warnings about the risks of trying to contain China, but his remarks reflect a regional consensus on the dangers of great-power competition and the futility of the mission to contain China, which has also been articulated by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (which was hailed, implausibly, by Prime Minister Albanese after their bilateral meeting as the leader of a great democracy.)

Anwar has defied concerns about his own political position to consolidate his dominance in Malaysian politics since becoming prime minister in 2022. Despite an electorate unhappy with cost-of-living pressures and an opposition determined to exploit ethnic tensions and nuns from Malaysia to stir up tensions. support, his government appears ready to serve a full five-year term.

The combination of Anwar's assured political position at home and his apparent ambitions to provide political leadership within ASEAN could prove useful, with Malaysia holding the ASEAN presidency in 2025. The political transition in Indonesia raises uncertainties about the shape of Indonesian foreign policy after the inauguration of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as president in October 2024. If ASEAN does not want to be cursed by the old joke (classically made about Brazil) that it has immense potential, and that it will always adhere to a reform program and an upgrade will be necessary.

In this week's lead article, Liam Gammon examines Indonesia's domestic political landscape following the landslide election of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as president in February. With the conduct of the elections heavily criticized by experts, civil society and opposition candidates, a priority for Prabowo and Jokowi now is to contain controversy over the level of government interference in the February presidential race as the transition period begins.

The fundamental legitimacy of Prabowos' victory is not in question: his victory clearly reflects a genuine voter preference for a candidate who was sold to them as representing the continuity of a popular government that brought stability and progress economic situation in the country, as Gammon writes. Although the Prabowos Gerindra Party did not benefit as much from a drag effect as expected, it will benefit from the support of the broad coalition of parties that supported the administration of outgoing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

As Prabowo prepares to take office with a solid foundation of ready-made political authority, the guessing game over his approach to international affairs is in full swing. Prabowo inherits an Indonesia whose elites are increasingly confident in the role Jakarta must play as leader of the South and bridge between the developed and developing world on the global stage.

This confidence could be a double-edged sword if, in combination with the new president's nationalism, the view spreads among Indonesia's elite that the country is becoming too important for ASEAN.

The default expectation, based on his nationalist rhetoric, is that Prabowo turns out to be a realist who sees his role as maximizing Indonesia's interests in bilateral relations with the leaders of the great powers he considers his true peers rather than seeing Indonesia's comparative advantage in bilateral relations. act as an institution builder closer to home and leverage this regional weight.

If this is the case, the multilateralists in Jakarta may have their work cut out for them to convince Prabowo to invest his time and energies in a slow and necessarily collaborative effort involved in leading a transformation of ASEAN.

With Indonesia not expected to chair ASEAN during Prabowo's first five-year term (he faces re-election in 2029), there may also be work to be done for the rest of the region, and particularly for Malaysia in the driver's seat next year. keep Indonesia engaged in efforts to improve and mobilize ASEAN influence.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.