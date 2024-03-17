Turkey is the hole in Western security

Due to its recent equivocal Regarding Sweden's membership in NATO, doubts have arisen about Turkey's commitment to the organization's principles and goals. January paper by the International Working Group on Russian Sanctions confirms this doubt.

The group's findings indicate that in the first ten months of 2023, there was only a ten percent drop in Russian imports of war goods compared to the period before sanctions. What is remarkable is that 95% of the parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield come from countries that have imposed the sanctions, with 72% coming from US-based companies.

Most of the items in question reached Russia via intermediaries from third countries, including China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey's position on this, as well as a number of related issues, is also equivocal. On the one hand, he has sentenced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but also enjoys the benefits of thriving economic cooperation. Turkey has refused to join the international coalition that has imposed sanctions and export control restrictions on Russia, worrying the United States.

A year ago, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Brian Nelson met with the Turkeys Banks Association and drew attention to the marked increase in non-essential Turkish exports or re-exports to Russia. Last November, he expressed his concern on the six-fold increase in Turkish re-exports of dual-use technologies to Russia.

Therefore, in September, the Biden administration imposed punishments against five Turkish companies and a Turkish national for supporting Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

Last month, the Treasury also sanctioned a supply network, including a Turkish company, for facilitating the export of American technology to Iran. In this context, an outstanding issue with Turkey remains the indictment of a Turkish state bankHalkbank, for helping funnel more than $20 billion to Iran.

In October, after a terrorist attack in Ankara for which the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) claimed responsibilityTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkey's allies to take a clear stand against terrorism.

For example, in northeastern Syria, the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), led by the Kurdish YPG militia, play a leading role in Operation Inherent ResolutionThe war against ISIS. However, Turkey grouped the YPG with the PKK and indirectly criticized the United States, as Erdogan said. referred the clear support given to terrorist entities in northern Syria.

For this reason, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in last week's visit to Washington under the aegis of US-Turkish strategic mechanismurged the United States to sever ties with PKK affiliates.

In 2014, David L. Phillips, director of the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University, published his research paper on ISIS-Türkiye ties. In 2020, Turkish journalist Can Dundar was sentenced to more than twenty-seven years in prison for supporting terrorism because he published an article in 2015 revealing the transport of weapons by Turkish intelligence services to rebels in Syria.

Three years ago, the US Treasury, in a note to the Department of Defense regarding Operation Inherent Resolve, mentioned that ISIS relies on money services businesses to transfer funds between Iraq and Syria as well as internationally, in s often relying on logistics centers in Turkey.

Recently, President Erdogan reiterated what he had said earlier in October, that no one can make us label Hamas a terrorist organization, and expressed Turkey's strong support. Nevertheless, Brian Nelson, at a press conference in Istanbul in November, said he was deeply concerned on Hamas' ability to continue to raise funds or find financial support in Turkey for possible future terrorist attacks.

Faced with the consequences of years of economic mismanagement, the key word in Turkey is now détente, whether as the Athens Declaration on friendly and good neighborly relations or the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Egypt. As illustrated by the recent visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidans to Washington, we're talking about restoration bilateral relations. Undersecretary Victoria Nuland is, for example, rehashing Readmission of turkeys to the F-35 program.

At the same time, Turkey continues its arms production, which the F-16 Accord with the United States has strengthened. In a recent gatheringErdogan has made no secret of Turkey's ambitions to move from a regional force to a global power, aided by advances in its defense industry.

Last August, Asli Aydintasbas and Jeremy Shapiro advocated for a transactional relationship with Erdogan's post-Western Turkey, which, as the ultimate guardian of the fence, might be the wisest course to take.

Robert Ellis is a Turkish analyst and commentator. He is also an international advisor at the Institute for Research on European and American Affairs in Athens.

Image: Shutterstock.com.