Politics
Turkey is the hole in Western security
Due to its recent equivocal Regarding Sweden's membership in NATO, doubts have arisen about Turkey's commitment to the organization's principles and goals. January paper by the International Working Group on Russian Sanctions confirms this doubt.
The group's findings indicate that in the first ten months of 2023, there was only a ten percent drop in Russian imports of war goods compared to the period before sanctions. What is remarkable is that 95% of the parts found in Russian weapons on the battlefield come from countries that have imposed the sanctions, with 72% coming from US-based companies.
Most of the items in question reached Russia via intermediaries from third countries, including China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Turkey's position on this, as well as a number of related issues, is also equivocal. On the one hand, he has sentenced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but also enjoys the benefits of thriving economic cooperation. Turkey has refused to join the international coalition that has imposed sanctions and export control restrictions on Russia, worrying the United States.
A year ago, U.S. Treasury Deputy Secretary Brian Nelson met with the Turkeys Banks Association and drew attention to the marked increase in non-essential Turkish exports or re-exports to Russia. Last November, he expressed his concern on the six-fold increase in Turkish re-exports of dual-use technologies to Russia.
Therefore, in September, the Biden administration imposed punishments against five Turkish companies and a Turkish national for supporting Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Last month, the Treasury also sanctioned a supply network, including a Turkish company, for facilitating the export of American technology to Iran. In this context, an outstanding issue with Turkey remains the indictment of a Turkish state bankHalkbank, for helping funnel more than $20 billion to Iran.
In October, after a terrorist attack in Ankara for which the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) claimed responsibilityTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkey's allies to take a clear stand against terrorism.
For example, in northeastern Syria, the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), led by the Kurdish YPG militia, play a leading role in Operation Inherent ResolutionThe war against ISIS. However, Turkey grouped the YPG with the PKK and indirectly criticized the United States, as Erdogan said. referred the clear support given to terrorist entities in northern Syria.
For this reason, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in last week's visit to Washington under the aegis of US-Turkish strategic mechanismurged the United States to sever ties with PKK affiliates.
In 2014, David L. Phillips, director of the Institute for the Study of Human Rights at Columbia University, published his research paper on ISIS-Türkiye ties. In 2020, Turkish journalist Can Dundar was sentenced to more than twenty-seven years in prison for supporting terrorism because he published an article in 2015 revealing the transport of weapons by Turkish intelligence services to rebels in Syria.
Three years ago, the US Treasury, in a note to the Department of Defense regarding Operation Inherent Resolve, mentioned that ISIS relies on money services businesses to transfer funds between Iraq and Syria as well as internationally, in s often relying on logistics centers in Turkey.
Recently, President Erdogan reiterated what he had said earlier in October, that no one can make us label Hamas a terrorist organization, and expressed Turkey's strong support. Nevertheless, Brian Nelson, at a press conference in Istanbul in November, said he was deeply concerned on Hamas' ability to continue to raise funds or find financial support in Turkey for possible future terrorist attacks.
Faced with the consequences of years of economic mismanagement, the key word in Turkey is now détente, whether as the Athens Declaration on friendly and good neighborly relations or the recent rapprochement between Turkey and Egypt. As illustrated by the recent visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidans to Washington, we're talking about restoration bilateral relations. Undersecretary Victoria Nuland is, for example, rehashing Readmission of turkeys to the F-35 program.
At the same time, Turkey continues its arms production, which the F-16 Accord with the United States has strengthened. In a recent gatheringErdogan has made no secret of Turkey's ambitions to move from a regional force to a global power, aided by advances in its defense industry.
Last August, Asli Aydintasbas and Jeremy Shapiro advocated for a transactional relationship with Erdogan's post-Western Turkey, which, as the ultimate guardian of the fence, might be the wisest course to take.
Robert Ellis is a Turkish analyst and commentator. He is also an international advisor at the Institute for Research on European and American Affairs in Athens.
Image: Shutterstock.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://nationalinterest.org/feature/turkey-hole-western-security-bucket-210063
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey is the hole in Western security
- ASEAN centrality gets an Australian touch-up
- Kings Speech screenwriter David Seidler dies aged 87 | Entertainment
- White Sands Missile Range holds 35th Bataan Memorial Death March | Article
- Here's how Hollywood plans to tackle gun violence
- Trump bloodbath: Trump's 'bloodbath' comment is a hoax, Elon Musk says, Twitter echoes 'message for Xi Jinping' | US News
- David Corn Slams Trump's Bloodshed Claims If He Loses Presidential Election
- Texas A&M football analyst charged with fatally poisoning girlfriend and unborn child
- The Green Dress Fun Run – WKRG News 5
- Microsoft tells European regulators Google has an advantage in generative AI
- Foreign students are attacked in India for the Ramadan prayer in the university hostel News about Islamophobia
- Labor wants Rishi Sunak to remain Tory leader to boost election chances | Politics | News