Watch: PM Modi urges people to come down from tower at Andhra Pradesh rally | Latest news India





At the NDA's first election rally in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to come down from an electricity pylon so that no untoward incident occurs. PM Modi urges people to come down from Andhra Pradesh lighthouse. (ANI) Read here: Narendra Modi in Andhra Pradesh: PM to address first NDA rally with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. PM Modi was on stage along with Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party leader and actor Pawan Kalyan and addressed the gathering at Boppudi village near Chilakaluripet town , in Palnadu district, where several people climbed the tower to get a better picture. of the Prime Minister. Prime Minister Modi was quick to notice the people and asked them to come down in an attempt to avoid any incident. While Pawan Kalyan was speaking, the Prime Minister noticed the people on the power tower and took the microphone to urge people to come down from the tower as it was dangerous. Please don't go up the tower. The electrical wires are all here and there. What are you doing? Your life is very important to us. It would be very painful for us if any incident occurs,” PM Modi said. He also asked police officers to exercise caution and prevent people from climbing the tower. Earlier, a similar incident came to light when a woman climbed a lighthouse during Prime Minister Modi's election rally in Telangana's Secunderabad in a bid to talk to him. Read here: Watch: Woman climbs lighthouse during PM Modi's speech in Secunderabad Prime Minister Modi is in Andhra Pradesh to launch campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections as well as the parliamentary elections. The BJP has formed an alliance with the TDP and Janasena for the elections. This is the first time the three leaders will share the stage at a rally for the 2024 elections. The NDA partners finalized their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and state elections following a marathon discussion held at Naidu's Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli on March 11, during out of which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats while the TDP will fight. in 17 parliamentary seats and 144 state seats. Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest for two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats. Read here: Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls to be held on May 13: Full schedule Meanwhile, the electoral commission has announced the schedule for the next elections. Elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Phase 1 of voting will take place on April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and last and 7th phase on June 1. Voting for the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly will be held in a single phase and voters will cast their votes on May 13.

