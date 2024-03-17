The soul of kings is in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi at the end of the Congress Yatra





In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said “the soul of the king is in the EVM (electronic voting machine)”. Addressing a public rally in Mumbai where the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded, he said “PM Modi cannot win elections without EVM”. “There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is: what is this Shakti? The soul of the king is in the EVM. It is true. L “The soul of the king is in the EVM and in all the institutions of the country, in the ED, the CBI and the Income Tax department,” Rahul said. He added, “Without EVMs, Narendra Modi cannot win elections. We requested the Election Commission to show us the EVM machines and allow our experts to examine them, but they refused. We asked about the machine and the paper that came out of it, but they refused to count the papers. Opposition parties have raised the possibility of the BJP tampering with electronic voting machines to tilt the poll results in their favor. Other senior leaders who spoke at the Mumbai rally also opposed EVMs, saying that when the INDIA alliance comes to power, they will withdraw the EVM machines. Rahul Gandhi also criticized the central government for “misusing agencies” against opposition leaders. He even alleged that late Finance Minister Arun Jaitely of the BJP had once said that he would file a complaint against him if he talked about land acquisition. “The whole system is under control. When their government came to power, Arun Jaitley came to me and said, 'Don't talk about land acquisition.' I asked why should I not speak about it. He said if I speak out, they will file a case against me,” the Congress leader said. He added that during his 50-hour interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate, an officer told him: “You are not afraid of anyone, you can defeat Narendra Modi.” On the leaders who left the Congress, especially in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said they were threatened by the BJP and conveyed it to Sonia Gandhi. “Many leaders from Maharashtra are leaving the Congress party and crying and calling my mother saying, 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed, I can't fight them and I can't go to jail.' Many of these people are under threat. Just like Shiv Sena and NCP people left. They all left because they were under threat,” the Wayanad MP added. The Congress rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park marked the culmination of the Nyay Yatra, which began on January 14 in strife-torn Manipur. Published on: March 17, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/rahul-gandhi-mumbai-rally-speech-evm-electronic-voting-machine-narendra-modi-ed-cbi-2516125-2024-03-17 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos