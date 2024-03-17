Politics
Conservatives fume because Trump's 'bloodbath' comment is taken out of context: misleading headlines
Prominent conservatives on social networks ripped several media outlets this weekend for appearing to take former President Trump's comments at a recent rally in Ohio out of context.
Conservative commentators, Republican lawmakers and others have criticized media outlets like Rolling Stone, NBC News and CBS News for sharing headlines about Trump saying there would be bloodshed if he is not re-elected without mention that he was referring to the automobile industry.
These critics claimed it was yet another anti-Trump hoax fabricated in real time.
Trump reveals first-ever actions he'll take as president at Ohio rally, hammering Bidens border policies
Trump's comments came Saturday during his recent rally in Ohio, where he mentioned imposing tariffs on Chinese-made cars that China would sell to Americans.
Addressing the Chinese Communist Leader Xi Jinping, Trump said: “If you listen, President Xi, you and I are friends, but he understands the way I do things. These big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building right now in Mexico, you're not going to hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us, no. We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you won't be able to sell those cars if I'm elected.
Immediately afterwards, the former president declared: “Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least we can do. But they won't sell these cars. They build huge factories.
Prominent media outlets reported on the quote, sharing headlines simply claiming that Trump was warning of bloodshed if he didn't win.
The Politicos headline declared: Trump says country risks bloodbath if Biden wins in November. The NBC News headline stated: Trump says there will be bloodshed if he loses election. The CBS News headline stated: At a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump said there would be bloodshed if he lost the November election.
Additionally, the Rolling Stones headline read: Trump says there will be bloodshed and the election will end if he isn't re-elected, and NPR wrote: Trump says some migrants aren't people and warns of bloodshed if he loses for his title.
Asked by NBC News about Trump's comments, his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified them: Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers.
Trump reveals first-ever actions he'll take as president at Ohio rally, hammering Bidens border policies
Conservatives made headlines about X. Billionaire and owner of Elon Musk criticized the NBC News headline, calling it misleading. He posted: This title is misleading because it referred to the automobile industry. Shame on NBC.
Conservative commentator, US Army veteran and author Sean Parnell also lambasted NBC, posting that NBC was now pushing the bloodbath hoax. Unreal. These news organizations need a complete overhaul. They are no different from state media propaganda.
Popular anti-leftist account End Wokeness shared a screenshot of several of these headlines together and wrote: We are witnessing the invention of the bloodbath hoax in real time. Unfortunately for them, we have X.
Elon Musk commented on the End Wokeness post, stating: “Yeah, a hoax is going on. And it's surprisingly effective.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared the End Wokeness post and commented: “Democrats and the media constantly lie about what President Trump says. They twist his phrases and sarcasm and tell the audience he said something he didn't say. When Trump said there would be bloodshed if Biden won, he was talking about the auto industry and he was right!
Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, published, Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would occur in the American auto industry if Biden continued to promote electric vehicles made in China. Of course, he is 100 percent right. All other reporting on his bloodbath comment is pure propaganda. The media should be ashamed.
Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia shared images of several leftists claiming that Trump's quote is proof that he is calling for violence. He wrote: “The blatant lies about Trump's #bloodbath speech are not astonishing. This is what the Democrats are doing and they are supported by a corrupt media that has lost the trust of the American people because of it.
.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wccsradio.com/rss/conservatives-fume-that-trumps-bloodbath-comment-is-taken-out-of-context-deceptive-headlines/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Conservatives fume because Trump's 'bloodbath' comment is taken out of context: misleading headlines
- The soul of kings is in the EVM': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi at the end of the Congress Yatra
- How did the Quran affect Hollywood star Will Smith?
- The Sergeant Bluff Table Tennis Club is hosting its 29th biannual tournament
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Issues PP Number 14 of 2024 Regarding THR and 13th Salary
- Gene Wilder's Widow Recalls Actor's Last Words in New Documentary
- 50% off: Great sound, great ANC, and even better prices | Technology News
- Marriages in the United States have returned to pre-pandemic levels, CDC says
- Egyptian film studio Hollywood on Nile Al-Ahram in Cairo destroyed in mysterious fire
- Wisconsin women's hockey defeats St. Lawrence to return to Frozen Four
- Austin Fashion Designers Showcase Sustainability at SXSW
- The first flight of Americans from Haiti lands at Miami International Airport to escape the chaos