Conservatives fume because Trump's 'bloodbath' comment is taken out of context: misleading headlines

Prominent conservatives on social networks ripped several media outlets this weekend for appearing to take former President Trump's comments at a recent rally in Ohio out of context.

Conservative commentators, Republican lawmakers and others have criticized media outlets like Rolling Stone, NBC News and CBS News for sharing headlines about Trump saying there would be bloodshed if he is not re-elected without mention that he was referring to the automobile industry.

These critics claimed it was yet another anti-Trump hoax fabricated in real time.

Trump reveals first-ever actions he'll take as president at Ohio rally, hammering Bidens border policies

Trump's comments came Saturday during his recent rally in Ohio, where he mentioned imposing tariffs on Chinese-made cars that China would sell to Americans.

Addressing the Chinese Communist Leader Xi Jinping, Trump said: “If you listen, President Xi, you and I are friends, but he understands the way I do things. These big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building right now in Mexico, you're not going to hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us, no. We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you won't be able to sell those cars if I'm elected.

Immediately afterwards, the former president declared: “Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least I can do. This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least we can do. But they won't sell these cars. They build huge factories.

Prominent media outlets reported on the quote, sharing headlines simply claiming that Trump was warning of bloodshed if he didn't win.

The Politicos headline declared: Trump says country risks bloodbath if Biden wins in November. The NBC News headline stated: Trump says there will be bloodshed if he loses election. The CBS News headline stated: At a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump said there would be bloodshed if he lost the November election.

Additionally, the Rolling Stones headline read: Trump says there will be bloodshed and the election will end if he isn't re-elected, and NPR wrote: Trump says some migrants aren't people and warns of bloodshed if he loses for his title.

Asked by NBC News about Trump's comments, his campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified them: Biden's policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers.

Conservatives made headlines about X. Billionaire and owner of Elon Musk criticized the NBC News headline, calling it misleading. He posted: This title is misleading because it referred to the automobile industry. Shame on NBC.

Conservative commentator, US Army veteran and author Sean Parnell also lambasted NBC, posting that NBC was now pushing the bloodbath hoax. Unreal. These news organizations need a complete overhaul. They are no different from state media propaganda.

Popular anti-leftist account End Wokeness shared a screenshot of several of these headlines together and wrote: We are witnessing the invention of the bloodbath hoax in real time. Unfortunately for them, we have X.

Elon Musk commented on the End Wokeness post, stating: “Yeah, a hoax is going on. And it's surprisingly effective.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shared the End Wokeness post and commented: “Democrats and the media constantly lie about what President Trump says. They twist his phrases and sarcasm and tell the audience he said something he didn't say. When Trump said there would be bloodshed if Biden won, he was talking about the auto industry and he was right!

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, published, Donald Trump said that a bloodbath would occur in the American auto industry if Biden continued to promote electric vehicles made in China. Of course, he is 100 percent right. All other reporting on his bloodbath comment is pure propaganda. The media should be ashamed.

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia shared images of several leftists claiming that Trump's quote is proof that he is calling for violence. He wrote: “The blatant lies about Trump's #bloodbath speech are not astonishing. This is what the Democrats are doing and they are supported by a corrupt media that has lost the trust of the American people because of it.