The biggest danger for Trump? When he goes at will, as a bizarre speech in Ohio shows

Donald Trump couldn't save himself in Dayton, Ohio. Rallying his supporters at the start of what will by November be the longest frontal presidential campaign in the country's modern history, he offered a new gift to his rival, President Joe Biden.

At the end of a row over his determination to impose 100 percent tariffs on all Chinese cars made or assembled in Mexico before being shipped to the United States, Trump scored the kind of own goal that could cost him the keys to the Oval. Desk.

President Xi, if you're listening, you won't be able to sell these cars, Trump warned at Saturday's rally.

Then, without any obvious connection to his thought process, he continued: If I am not elected, it will be the least I can do, it will be a bloodbath for the whole country.

Perhaps he was trying to suggest that Biden would allow cars into the United States, thus fomenting a crisis for the country's domestic automakers? We can't be sure. But the context doesn’t matter. For the remainder of this election, Biden image-makers can now depict the former president appearing to urge his supporters to commit further acts of violence if he loses in November.

Mr Trump gestures to the crowd at Saturday's campaign rally (Photo: Jeff Dean/AP)

If I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the whole country, it is political kryptonite for the Biden campaign.

There were other outrages in Trump's speech. He called illegal immigrants animals, threatened to order the largest deportation effort in history, and called imprisoned members of the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, hostages and incredible patriots. He suggested he would pardon those currently serving prison sentences.

He also has inexplicably claimed that Joe Biden won against Barack Hussein Obama, a claim that has no factual basis and raises new questions about Trump's cognitive abilities. a multitude of similar things recent errors.

To be fair, Trump had problems with the teleprompter in the high winds of Ohio. After repeatedly threatening not to pay the company that supplied it, he largely abandoned his prepared remarks and went completely off-script.

The rally showed that there is nothing more dangerous for the Trump campaign than when it chooses to act improvisationally. If there were any efforts in the planned speech to reach Republican voters who currently oppose his reelection efforts, or independents whose support he will also need in November, they did not surface during his appearance of almost 90 minutes.

Biden, on the other hand, welcomed the opportunity to launch a new attack on his opponent. Speaking at the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, an annual opportunity for every president to try to make the press laugh, Biden joked that the candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other guy is me!

He then promised that he would spend the next seven months explaining how Americans are better off than they were four years ago, how we overcame the pandemic, turned the economy around, restored American leadership in the world, all without encouraging. the American people to inject themselves with bleach.

He went on to say that I wish these were jokes, but they're not.

Biden's campaign later portrayed the former president as a loser who doubled down on threats of political violence.

Building on the bloodshed allegation, the campaign predicted that the electorate would reject his extremism, penchant for violence and thirst for revenge.

Trump's speech in Ohio ruined his chance to start next week in a much better position than he could have hoped.

This week has been a relative triumph for him, at least on a legal level. Courts across the country, supposed to criminally prosecute him and hold him accountable for the attempted overthrow of American democracy, were instead do a procedure on him favors.

As the cherry blossoms prepare to make their first appearance of the year in Washington, Trump can be increasingly confident that he won't face a criminal trial until the first frost of fall. Across jurisdictions in New York, Georgia, Washington and Miami, his trial schedule continues to move backwards.

There is now a good chance that he will last until November without entering the dock on charges related to the 2020 elections.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence barely felt any reaction Friday when he announced he would not support his former boss for another term in the White House.

Democrats were enthusiastic, but Pence was just stating the obvious. After all, Trump failed to lift a finger to protect him on January 6, 2021, when the former president's murderous mob was searching for Pence and threatening to assassinate him.

But Pence, like Nikki Haley before him, demonstrated that some Republicans refuse to take the knee. Trump needs them, at least tacitly, to support him, if he has any chance of expanding his base and consolidating his current position.

Instead, he's already in scorched earth mode, with an angry old man serving as his worst enemy.