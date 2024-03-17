Election Updates: Trump delivers caustic, discursive speech in Ohio.





With the election just days away, Ohio's three-way Republican Senate primary has turned into a food fight, fueling concerns about former President Donald J. Trump's preferred candidate, Bernie Moreno.

Tuesday's competition to decide who will face Sen. Sherrod Brown has been contentious for months, with Mr. Moreno, a wealthy former car dealer who has never held elected office, struggling to edge out his rivals, State Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank. The Rose. But in recent weeks, a handful of independent surveys have indicated that Mr. Dolan, a more traditional conservative with deep pockets, is gaining ground.

On Monday, Mr. Dolan received the support of Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio after securing the support last week of another state Republican, former Sen. Rob Portman. The same day, Mr. Trump's campaign announced that the former president would appear alongside Mr. Moreno on Saturday in Dayton, which was widely interpreted as a sign that Mr. Moreno could benefit from a boost from last minute. (The former president had planned to attend a rally in Arizona but was redirected because of concerns about Mr. Dolan's rise in internal polls, according to two people familiar with the matter.)

Down the stretch, Mr. Dolan and groups supporting him have outspent Mr. Moreno and Mr. LaRose, covering the airwaves with attacks highlighting inconsistencies in Mr. Moreno's record that could be concerning in a Republican primary , like more liberal opinions. on immigration that he has defended in the past. At the same time, Mr. Moreno and his supporters portrayed Mr. Dolan as not sufficiently supporting Mr. Trump.

It falls between the consistent, steadfast conservatives in the driver's seat over the past 20 years, and the more upstart, populist and Donald Trump-inspired candidates, said Ryan Stubenrauch, a Republican strategist in Ohio who has not supported either two. the candidates.

He called Mr. DeWine and Mr. Portman conservatives, grassroots politicians who have done a lot of good in Ohio, adding: “It still counts for something, that's what we see, and it will be interesting to see how much it matters.

Matt Dolan, a state senator from the Cleveland area, launched a series of attack ads against Mr. Trump's preferred candidate in his effort to win the Senate primary on Tuesday.

Republicans view this year as their best opportunity to defeat Mr. Brown, the only Democrat to retain statewide office in Ohio. After Mr. Trump won the old battleground state overwhelmingly in 2016 and 2020, Ohioans sent JD Vance, who won his own primary with Mr. Trump's support, to the Senate in 2022 In addition to headwinds at home, Mr. Brown could be even further behind. contested by a ticket topped by President Biden, who remains unpopular in Ohio.

Democrats have made no secret of their desire to compete with Mr. Moreno, who has already been the subject of a deluge of negative ads questioning his conservative bona fides and headlines calling attention to legal issues involving his businesses.

This week, a Democratic group began airing an ad highlighting Mr. Moreno's hardline stances and his closeness to Mr. Trump, something Democrats see as easier to confront in a general election. Mr. DeWine, in an article on X, said the interference indicated that Democrats knew he was the weaker candidate to beat Sherrod Brown this fall.

Bitterness over the confusion of the Republican contest spread to Washington, where Republican leaders and strategists assigned blame privately and preemptively. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who disagreed with Mr. Trump in 2022 over the selection of Republican primary candidates, said casually that it would be nice to have a baseball owner here in the Senate , according to a person with direct knowledge of the comment. (The Dolan family is majority shareholder of the Cleveland Guardians.)

At a meeting of Senate Republicans on Tuesday, Mr. McConnell went further, appearing to question Mr. Morenos' support for the former president and Mr. Vance.

Hopefully Trump and JD got it right, Mr. McConnell said, according to two people familiar with the conversation, before adding that Bernies didn't look too sexy. Mr. McConnell's comments drew a quick response from Mr. Vance, who was in the room, according to one person. A spokesman for Mr. McConnell declined to comment.

Mr. Moreno attributed the recent attacks and negative reports to his commitment to challenging the status quo, even among Republicans. On Friday, he posted a video on X of Donald Trump Jr., another high-profile backer, telling him during a campaign stop that a lot of people are working hard against you.

I wear the attacks as a badge of honor, Mr. Moreno wrote. This means I pose a threat to the establishment.

Reagan McCarthy, a spokeswoman for Mr. Moreno, said Mr. Dolan was trying to mislead voters and distract from his anti-Trump and left-wing record.

Ohio voters will not be fooled by these desperate and vile attacks and will nominate the only true conservative in this race on Tuesday: Bernie Moreno, she said.

Bitterness over the primary has spread to Washington, where Republicans are worried about November.

In addition to pitting factions of the state's Republican Party, the old guard, against Mr. Trump's loyalists, the race offered a test of Mr. Trump's influence that has rarely been found in GOP primaries This year.

In 2022, Mr. Trump supported several Senate candidates in battlegrounds like Pennsylvania and Georgia, who won primaries with his support but lost competitive general elections, helping Democrats maintain control of the Senate . This time, Mr. Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the GOP's campaign arm in the Senate, aligned more closely, avoiding bruising primaries.

But the NRSC refused to endorse it in Ohio. The three Republicans and the groups that support them have collectively spent more than $30 million since January 2023, according to AdImpact, a media tracking company. In the final weeks of the campaign, Mr. Dolan and the groups supporting him spent several million more than his rivals on advertising.

Jim Renacci, a former Republican congressman who ran against Mr. Brown in 2018 and remained neutral in the primary, said Mr. Dolan appeared to be heading in the right direction and that the other two candidates had not not the resources, in my opinion. , to slow it down.

But Mr. Dolan's support may have a ceiling: He refused to support Mr. Trump in the GOP presidential primary, backing Trump's policies rather than the former president personally, before saying he would support Mr. Trump once it was clear he would be the nominee. . His reluctance could prove awkward in a primary electorate that overwhelmingly supports Mr. Trump.

“What they see in me is someone who actually gets things done, actually executes them, has an agenda, knows the issues and doesn't just run on other people's backs,” Ms. .Dolan in an interview, taking a photo. at Mr. Moreno’s.

Mr. Brown's campaign, which in the first two months of this year raised $5.7 million, more than his potential opponents combined, is counting on the continued resonance of his message with of the working class as Democrats eagerly watch Republican infighting.

Republicans in this race have been more focused on fighting each other than fighting for Ohioans, said Katie Smith, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Democratic Party. No matter which rich, untested guy makes it through this expensive brawl, he'll enter the general election damaged, with significant baggage and a steep hill to climb.

Throughout the contest, Mr. Moreno presented himself as an outsider candidate while drawing on significant backers, appearing on the trail with Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance's eldest son, as well as Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Vivek Ramaswamy, the governor of South Dakota. former Republican presidential candidate.

Mr. Moreno was endorsed and campaigned with several Republicans with ties to Mr. Trump, including Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Mr. LaRose, the least wealthy of the candidates, used his experience in the U.S. military and his years of government service to present himself as a conservative fighter, particularly on issues like abortion. And Mr. Dolan presented himself as a consensus-minded Republican, with less harsh approaches on the management of undocumented immigrants and access to abortion.

Yet with many of their policy positions virtually indistinguishable, the three men and the super PACs that support them have gotten personal. Mr. LaRose and Mr. Moreno have banded together to attack Mr. Dolan as being disloyal to Mr. Trump, while Mr. Dolan and Mr. LaRose have both accused Mr. Moreno of changing his mind on everything from gun control to Mr. Trump himself. .

In interviews with nearly two dozen voters at events featuring all three candidates a little more than a week before the election, the majority said they had not yet decided who to vote for Tuesday.

Mr. LaRose, once considered the only candidate to win statewide elections, is trailing his opponents after supporting two failed attempts to restrict access to abortion in the state. Ohio and failing to secure Mr. Trump's endorsement. But at a Republican pancake breakfast last Saturday in Cincinnati, where all three candidates spoke, Mr. LaRose urged attendees to consider who they trust most.

This word trust is something that transcends the big, multi-million dollar ad buys that people make, it transcends a bunch of famous people endorsing someone, and it gets to the very heart of the matter: when you walk into a voting booth, who do you want? confident to represent you in Washington, DC? Mr. LaRose said in an interview after the event.

Ohioans have seen more than $30 million in ads in the three campaigns since Jan. 23, a bruising race for the right to decide who faces incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown in the fall.

Ms. Noem, in favor of Mr. Moreno, told voters in Columbus on Monday that she had come on direct orders from Mr. Trump, before issuing a warning: You don't want to choose a candidate in this primary that Donald Trump does not will not choose. come here 1000 percent for November.

But for some voters, like Mitzi Baird of Elyria, Mr. Trump’s word wasn’t enough. She came to a Lincoln Day dinner in Vermilion certain she would support Mr. LaRose, but she left leaning toward Mr. Dolan, despite being a big supporter of Mr. Trump.

“I felt like Moreno was campaigning for Trump, not for himself,” Ms. Baird said. I know Trump supported him, but he has to say what he's going to do, we know what Trump is going to do.

Michael C. Bender contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/live/2024/03/16/us/2024-presidential-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos