The state apparatus THR was disbursed on March 22, money circulation in the regions is expected to increase

Government Regulation (PP) No. 14/2024 provides that the disbursement of THR should begin ten days before Eid al-Fitr by adjusting the government's determination on collective leave. Thus, it is estimated that the THR of 100 percent of the salary will start to be distributed on March 22, 2024.

JAKARTA, KOMPAS Vacation allowances or THR for civil servants and retirees are expected to start being distributed on March 22, 2024 following the issuance of Government Regulation Number 14 of 2024 Concerning the Granting of Vacation Allowances and Thirteenth Salary to Devices state, retirees, pension recipients and benefit recipients. 2024 by President Joko Widodo. The distribution of THR, one of which aims to increase the purchasing power of populations, would have a positive impact on the economy due to the circulation of money in the regions.

Korpri administrators take a photo with President Joko Widodo in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Tuesday (26/2/2019). Previously, the President opened the Korpri National Working Meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta. In his speech, the President hoped that Korpri could manage simultaneous measures at the central and regional levels to continue building the nation.

The PP also indicates that the granting of the THR and the 13th salary for 2024 constitutes an effort by the government to maintain the level of purchasing power of the population. This is done through the expenditure of state civil servants, retirees, pension recipients and social benefit recipients, thereby contributing to national economic growth.

In order to increase spending on state civil servants, retirees, pension and allowance recipients, the government is granting vacation allowances and 13th salaries for 2024 as recognition for services rendered to the nation and to the state, as stated in the regulation signed by President Jokowi in March. 13, 2024.

COMPASS/PRIYOMBODO (PRI) Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Minister for Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas (left to right) at a conference of press release on the granting of vacation pay and salaries for the 13th fiscal year 2024 to civil servants (ASN), including TNI-Polri, in Jakarta, Friday (3/15/2024).

The THR budget and the 13th salary from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) are intended for civil servants, government employees with work agreements (PPPK), TNI soldiers, police members national, state civil servants, the Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Dewas KPK), managers of the Public Broadcasting Institution (LPP) and non-employees of the state civil apparatus ( ASN) who sit on the LPP.

The 13th THR and salary elements include basic salary, family allowance, maintenance allowance, post allowance or general allowance and performance allowance, depending on the rank, post, post grade or the position class.

Meanwhile, the THR and the 13th salary, the budget of which comes from the Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) for civil servants and the PPPK, consists of basic salary, family allowances, food allowances, labor allowances position or general allowances. Apart from this, the additional revenue is also the maximum amount received in a month for regional government agencies that provide additional revenue taking into account regional fiscal capacity.

PP No. 14/2024 also regulates the payment of THR and 13th salary for teachers and lecturers who do not receive performance allowances or additional income. For teachers and lecturers whose base salary comes from the APBN and who do not receive performance compensation, they can benefit from professional teacher compensation or professional lecturer compensation received within one month.

COMPASS/RONY ARIYANTO NUGROHO The bureaucratic machine must be improved, among other things, by rejuvenating civil servants (PNS), so that in mid-February 2006 tests were carried out on 1,900 civil servant candidates at GOR Padjadjaran, Bandung, West Java. Similar tests were organized in other cities.

Concerning the payment of the THR and the 13th salary in 2024, the PP specifies that the THR is paid no earlier than ten working days before the vacation date. However, if the THR cannot be paid, the THR may be paid after the date of stay.

In the meantime, the 13th salary will be paid no earlier than June 2024. The PP also specifies that, in the event that the 13th salary cannot yet be paid, the 13th salary can be paid after June 2024. This government regulation enters into into force on the date it is promulgated, reads the closing provision of the regulation promulgated by Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno.

Ministries/agencies can start submitting payment orders and fund disbursement orders to the State Treasury Services Bureau (KPPN) starting H-10. The disbursement by KPPN was made in accordance with the applicable mechanism, previously all work units could start reconciling salaries for THR payments from March 18, 2024.

At a press conference in Jakarta on Friday (15/3/2024), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati hoped that the THR would provide a boost to the Indonesian economy. “It is up to the government to express its thanks to the ASN, the TNI and the Polri, who have worked to continue to implement government programs and fulfill their functions in the service of the community,” he said. -he declares.

The THR budget and 13th salary were generally allocated in the APBN and APBD for FY 2024 through the Budgets of Ministries/Institutions (K/L), Budget Section of the General Treasurer of the State (BA BUN), as well as transfers to the regions (TKD). ). Sri Mulyani said that the total payment for the central and regional THR will reach IDR 48.7 trillion, while the total that will be paid for the 13th salary in June is IDR 50.8 trillion.

On this occasion, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian also asked all regional governments to immediately complete the preparation of regional regulations regarding the payment of THR and 13th salary this week and ensure that payments can be carried out from the H-10. If THR cannot be paid before Eid al-Fitr, THR can be paid after Eid al-Fitr.

At the same time, the 13th salary, which is educational aid, will be implemented from June 2024 with the same components and groups of beneficiary devices as the THR 2024. The technical arrangements for implementing the THR or 13th Salary will be regulated by the Minister of Finance for those who are funded. of the APBN and by regional regulations for those coming from the APBD.

Increase money turnover

Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara said that the payment of 100 percent THR which will be paid from March 22 by the government will increase the circulation of money in the regions . The trend is that each THR disbursement is usually spent directly on purchasing food, clothes, electronics and preparing Eid tickets.

Few also allocate THR for transfers to families in their hometowns. If the THR is intact, then at least household consumption during Eid can be maintained between 4.8 and 5 percent. “Especially during Eid, consumption is higher compared to other months,” said Bhima, when contacted on Sunday (17/3/2024).

KOMPAS/TOTOK WIJAYANTO The atmosphere of selling dates at Alghaizan Hajj and Umrah souvenir shop, Tanah Abang, Jakarta, Friday (15/3/2024). A number of traders admitted that sales of dates at the start of the fasting month increased by up to 50 percent compared to normal days. Dates are sold in a price range of IDR 40,000 to IDR 300,000 per kilogram, depending on the type of date.

Deputy Director of the Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), Eko Listiyanto, added that THR payments will likely help boost the economy above 5% in the first quarter of 2024. is because the fasting time of Ramadan is taking place and people have started the tradition of returning home.

Even though THR is 100 percent paid, the increase in prices of essential commodities this time is much higher than before last year's Eid. “So the effect of THR is simply to prevent the slowdown in consumption due to rising prices,” said Eko, Sunday (17/3/2024).

Moreover, the total number of ASNs represents only about 10 percent of formal sector workers. Thus, THR granted to formal workers in the private sector will be more decisive for economic growth.

“Unfortunately, the economic pressure in the first quarter was quite strong and the private sector held back expansion because of the elections, so if private sector workers have limited THR, the economy, especially consumption, will not improve. “It won't accelerate,” he said.