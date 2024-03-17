Politics
The state apparatus THR was disbursed on March 22, money circulation in the regions is expected to increase
JAKARTA, KOMPAS Vacation allowances or THR for civil servants and retirees are expected to start being distributed on March 22, 2024 following the issuance of Government Regulation Number 14 of 2024 Concerning the Granting of Vacation Allowances and Thirteenth Salary to Devices state, retirees, pension recipients and benefit recipients. 2024 by President Joko Widodo. The distribution of THR, one of which aims to increase the purchasing power of populations, would have a positive impact on the economy due to the circulation of money in the regions.
Government Regulation (PP) No. 14/2024 provides that the disbursement of THR should begin ten days before Eid al-Fitr by adjusting the government's determination on collective leave. Thus, it is estimated that the THR of 100 percent of the salary will start to be distributed on March 22, 2024.
The PP also indicates that the granting of the THR and the 13th salary for 2024 constitutes an effort by the government to maintain the level of purchasing power of the population. This is done through the expenditure of state civil servants, retirees, pension recipients and social benefit recipients, thereby contributing to national economic growth.
Also read: This year's THR will be 100 percent disbursed, government will disburse IDR 99.5 trillion for ASN
In order to increase spending on state civil servants, retirees, pension and allowance recipients, the government is granting vacation allowances and 13th salaries for 2024 as recognition for services rendered to the nation and to the state, as stated in the regulation signed by President Jokowi in March. 13, 2024.
The THR budget and the 13th salary from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) are intended for civil servants, government employees with work agreements (PPPK), TNI soldiers, police members national, state civil servants, the Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (Dewas KPK), managers of the Public Broadcasting Institution (LPP) and non-employees of the state civil apparatus ( ASN) who sit on the LPP.
The 13th THR and salary elements include basic salary, family allowance, maintenance allowance, post allowance or general allowance and performance allowance, depending on the rank, post, post grade or the position class.
Meanwhile, the THR and the 13th salary, the budget of which comes from the Regional Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBD) for civil servants and the PPPK, consists of basic salary, family allowances, food allowances, labor allowances position or general allowances. Apart from this, the additional revenue is also the maximum amount received in a month for regional government agencies that provide additional revenue taking into account regional fiscal capacity.
PP No. 14/2024 also regulates the payment of THR and 13th salary for teachers and lecturers who do not receive performance allowances or additional income. For teachers and lecturers whose base salary comes from the APBN and who do not receive performance compensation, they can benefit from professional teacher compensation or professional lecturer compensation received within one month.
Concerning the payment of the THR and the 13th salary in 2024, the PP specifies that the THR is paid no earlier than ten working days before the vacation date. However, if the THR cannot be paid, the THR may be paid after the date of stay.
In the meantime, the 13th salary will be paid no earlier than June 2024. The PP also specifies that, in the event that the 13th salary cannot yet be paid, the 13th salary can be paid after June 2024. This government regulation enters into into force on the date it is promulgated, reads the closing provision of the regulation promulgated by Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg) Pratikno.
Ministries/agencies can start submitting payment orders and fund disbursement orders to the State Treasury Services Bureau (KPPN) starting H-10. The disbursement by KPPN was made in accordance with the applicable mechanism, previously all work units could start reconciling salaries for THR payments from March 18, 2024.
At a press conference in Jakarta on Friday (15/3/2024), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati hoped that the THR would provide a boost to the Indonesian economy. “It is up to the government to express its thanks to the ASN, the TNI and the Polri, who have worked to continue to implement government programs and fulfill their functions in the service of the community,” he said. -he declares.
The THR budget and 13th salary were generally allocated in the APBN and APBD for FY 2024 through the Budgets of Ministries/Institutions (K/L), Budget Section of the General Treasurer of the State (BA BUN), as well as transfers to the regions (TKD). ). Sri Mulyani said that the total payment for the central and regional THR will reach IDR 48.7 trillion, while the total that will be paid for the 13th salary in June is IDR 50.8 trillion.
On this occasion, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian also asked all regional governments to immediately complete the preparation of regional regulations regarding the payment of THR and 13th salary this week and ensure that payments can be carried out from the H-10. If THR cannot be paid before Eid al-Fitr, THR can be paid after Eid al-Fitr.
At the same time, the 13th salary, which is educational aid, will be implemented from June 2024 with the same components and groups of beneficiary devices as the THR 2024. The technical arrangements for implementing the THR or 13th Salary will be regulated by the Minister of Finance for those who are funded. of the APBN and by regional regulations for those coming from the APBD.
Increase money turnover
Director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (Celios), Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara said that the payment of 100 percent THR which will be paid from March 22 by the government will increase the circulation of money in the regions . The trend is that each THR disbursement is usually spent directly on purchasing food, clothes, electronics and preparing Eid tickets.
Few also allocate THR for transfers to families in their hometowns. If the THR is intact, then at least household consumption during Eid can be maintained between 4.8 and 5 percent. “Especially during Eid, consumption is higher compared to other months,” said Bhima, when contacted on Sunday (17/3/2024).
Deputy Director of the Institute for the Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), Eko Listiyanto, added that THR payments will likely help boost the economy above 5% in the first quarter of 2024. is because the fasting time of Ramadan is taking place and people have started the tradition of returning home.
Even though THR is 100 percent paid, the increase in prices of essential commodities this time is much higher than before last year's Eid. “So the effect of THR is simply to prevent the slowdown in consumption due to rising prices,” said Eko, Sunday (17/3/2024).
Moreover, the total number of ASNs represents only about 10 percent of formal sector workers. Thus, THR granted to formal workers in the private sector will be more decisive for economic growth.
“Unfortunately, the economic pressure in the first quarter was quite strong and the private sector held back expansion because of the elections, so if private sector workers have limited THR, the economy, especially consumption, will not improve. “It won't accelerate,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2024/03/17/thr-cair-22-maret-perputaran-uang-di-daerah-akan-terdampak
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The ripple effects of NATO expansion
- The state apparatus THR was disbursed on March 22, money circulation in the regions is expected to increase
- March Madness: 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament seeds announced for selection Sunday
- Opinion | China's focus on high-tech advanced sectors could hold the key to recovery
- Video shows the New Jersey home where officials say the Pennsylvania murder suspect barricaded himself
- Atka M2.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Robert Downey Jr. reflects on his return to Hollywood after winning his first Oscar | Oscars, Robert Downey Jr | Just Jared: Celebrity News and Gossip
- Seahawks ride early charge for series win
- Page not found – Bubble Forum
- Election Updates: Trump delivers caustic, discursive speech in Ohio.
- The biggest danger for Trump? When he goes at will, as a bizarre speech in Ohio shows
- Blade actor reveals he's no longer in Marvel reboot