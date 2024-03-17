After long diplomatic back-and-forths, Sweden was inducted into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)with some experts kidding that the Baltic Sea is now surrounded by members of a transatlantic alliance. Of course, NATO's maritime reach has long expanded beyond what its nomenclature indicates. In 1952, NATO launched into the Aegean and Black Seas by welcoming Greece and Trkiye.

The admission of Trkiye, straddling the border of Europe and Asiaand with a Muslim majority elsewhere, was then presented as a decisive moment for the alliance. Yet in recent times, relations between Trkiye and other NATO members, particularly the United States, have been strained. In progress Turkish intransigence constituted a considerable obstacle to Sweden's membership in NATO.

Washington and Ankara are putting the past behind them, ending what some describe as the worst decade ever in Turkey-U.S. relations.

Ankara had a long list of grievances. He accuses Sweden of offering refuge to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which he describes as a terrorist organization. Trkiyes' fears of the United States have also accumulated based on accusations of American involvement in a 2016 coup attemptWashington's refusal to provide F-35 fighters to the Turkish army, and its support for Syrian Kurdish militiawhich, according to Trkiye, is a branch of the PKK.

Ankara's irritation and a series of adventurist foreign policy maneuvers have given rise to somewhat familiar claims that Trkiyes will turn his attention to the country. far from the Westa refrain supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans threatening in 2021 to expel ten ambassadorsmost from NATO member states, and more recently from paths to follow with the European Union.

Since Trkiyes ratified Sweden's NATO membership in January, however, it appears that Washington and Ankara are putting the past behind them, ending what some describe as the worst decade never in TrkiyeUS relationships. The idea of ​​a rapprochement was quickly mooted, with US Senator Chris Murphy visiting Trkiye in February and saying that they mean importance in the relationship. This became tangible when the US Congress approved the sale of a fleet of F-16 fighter jets in Trkiye, after several years of talks periodically disrupted by increased tensions.

US President Joe Biden (LR) with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO-Ukraine Council, with Sweden, July 12, 2023 (NATO/Flickr)

A wave of diplomatic engagements then culminated in early March. with high-level meetings between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Trkiyes Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Washington. Fidan announced the discussions as the opening of a new chapter in our relations, marked by a renewed spirit and a more positive agenda. A joint statement of the UStrkiye Strategic Mechanism highlighted a positive and forward-looking bilateral agenda that advances common goals and responds to emerging global challenges.

THE appointment of Sedat Onal in February, Trkiyes' ambassadorship to the United States was seen by many as a positive for U.S.-Turkey relations. Onal is an experienced diplomat, rather than a member of the regime as his predecessor had been, and his installation in Washington was expected to be warmly welcomed by American officials. So far, that seems to be the case.

Furthermore, Trkiye extends the hand of friendship to certain states with which he has recently come into conflict. Some observers had noticed increasing tension militarism in the international perspectives of Trkiyes. This was illustrated by Erdoan's 2021 joke about the potential of Turkish missiles reach Athens; an aside that surely raised eyebrows among his NATO allies. However, Erdoan recently traveled to Greece meet his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, discuss good neighborly relations and commit to resolving points of contention in the Aegean Sea.

Erdoan's first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden at a NATO summit in 2021 brought new impetus to transatlantic relations.

Further demonstrating the integration of Trkiyes into the European security architecture, both Greece and Trkiye joined the European Heavenly Shield Initiative launched by Germany after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while Turkish Defense Minister Yaar Gler also trip to London for interviews with security officials.

What motivated this recalibration of Trkiyes’ foreign policy stance? Erdoans first face to face meeting Meeting US President Joe Biden at a NATO summit in 2021 gave new impetus to transatlantic relations, after Biden had been indifferent since becoming president. Erdoan described their talks as productive and sincere.

Meanwhile, the international help and support The floods that hit Trkiye after the February 2023 earthquake did much to dispel the attitude among Turks that their neighbors harbored evil designs towards them, thus prompting a more conciliatory international outlook. Erdoan's victory in the presidential election a few months later also means that his political position is secure and therefore he may be less inclined to take confrontational positions. This is not to say that he has completely given up mentioning foreign bogeymen in his public statements. In a recent speechhe denounced the imperialist powers who are designing a dirty game intended to weaken Trkiye.

Where to go from here? It is said that Biden will soon invite Erdoan to Washington. Even more worrying, Trkiye announced its intention global military operations across its southern border targeting terrorism-stan, i.e. Kurdish militias and presumably the Kurdish-led autonomous administration in northeastern Syria. The United States has long supported this entity, particularly during the international campaign against the Islamist terrorist group ISIS, but evolving relations between Washington and Ankara may have changed the strategic calculus in this area.

NATO expansion has calmed diplomatic waters, but unexpected geopolitical repercussions could still arise.