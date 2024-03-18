Politics
Responsibility for the dismal legacy of Tory rule cannot be placed solely on the Prime Minister… it lies with David Cameron and Boris Johnson
IN the two weeks since Jeremy Hunt's gutless Budget, the Tories have gone from a slightly shaken Bonkers Party to a headless chicken version of the Monster Raving Loonies.
They have been driven crazy by new polls signaling electoral bloodbath every time Rishi Sunk decides to unleash it.
Disgust over 14 years of fragile Tory failure portends a landslide for the unloved and unwanted Keir Starmer, condemning Britain to perhaps decades of woke Labor rule.
Only this can explain the panicked plot to abandon Rishi, appoint sword-wielding warrior type Penny Mordaunt as leader, and force early elections.
Plot to crown Mordaunt as PM shouts on headlines.
But even his biggest fans admit the Royal Navy reservist is an empty vessel with no political clout.
Don't worry about his wet thoughts, they're chattering, we can sort them out later.
The Commons leader is not the only desperate candidate from a party on the verge of losing three-quarters of the 365 Conservative MPs elected in 2019, including half of the Cabinet and most of its brightest stars.
Boris Johnson, who caused this landslide, is jockeying for a safe seat and a glorious Trump-style return to power.
Unlikely retreaders such as David Cameron are also considering a comeback.
Usually calm MPs became angry and those who were usually angry became mad, says a government loyalist.
The good ship Iron Lady sinks, torpedoed by her own grotesque incompetence.
Rishi is accused of not only failing to save his party, but also of helping prepare their watery grave.
Hungry voters waited patiently but in vain for Tory policies of red meat, tax cuts, defence, immigration and Brexit.
The time is now up.
This crisis is not only the fault of the Rishis. He inherited a bad hand from Boris and Liz Truss and, yes, he played it badly.
But the Tory rot set in long before he became an MP.
Collapse of trust
It started 14 years ago with David Cameron, aided and abetted by the underhanded chancellor George Osborne.
Building on a coalition with the absurd Liberal Democrats, they abandoned Thatcherism, slavishly imitated New Labor on multiculturalism and human rights and hailed Tony Blair as the master.
It was Cameron who pledged to reduce immigration to a few tens of thousands, then broke his promise.
And it is Cameron today, as Foreign Secretary, who is repeating the mistakes of his own government by diluting British support for Israel at the very moment when the country faces the greatest threat of extinction history.
But his ultimate political crime, after losing the 2016 In-Out referendum, was to poison Brexit and transform the pro-Brussels Blob into a permanent bloc to British sovereignty.
[David Cameron’s] The six-year reign led to a collapse of trust in politics and politicians, rivaled only by BoJo's brief tragicomedy in Number Ten.
Trevor Kavanagh
His six-year reign led to a collapse of trust in politics and politicians, rivaled only by BoJo's brief tragicomedy in Number Ten.

Trevor Kavanagh
Yet Westminster rumors now claim that Lord Cameron is ready to surrender his brand new peerage and volunteer as Call Me Dave Mk II.
No wonder Rishi was so depressed and exhausted that he had to be dissuaded from calling a snap election on May 2 to get it over with.
He is condemned to persevere, without hope of reasserting his fragile authority over a party in terminal illness and always prepared for the assassin's dagger.
A lamentable legacy
Meanwhile, optimists who fell for BoJo's failed promise to take back control will unnecessarily defect to the Reform side or stay home on Election Day.
Keir Starmer's Labor Party, even more divided than the Conservatives, will ride the wave all the way to Downing Street and will quickly prove that it is, like the Welsh Labor Party, unfit to govern.
Starmer will go to Brussels, dismantle Brexit, welcome more migrants and detonate an inevitable tax and welfare bomb, making Labor as undesirable as the struggling Tories.
This will be a sad legacy of 14 years of Conservative rule.
But the blame cannot be placed solely on Sunak.
This belongs squarely to the architects of the failure…David Cameron and Boris Johnson.
FOR almost six months, the BBC and human rights charities took Hamas' estimates of 30,000 deaths in Gaza as gospel. Especially the claim that 70 percent were innocent civilians.
Now, a careful study of Hamas statistics by data analysis specialists at the University of Pennsylvania suggests that a much larger proportion of Hamas terrorists have been killed in combat.
It would not be the first time the Islamist group has been caught lying, first by massacring 1,200 innocent Israelis on October 7 and then by blaming Israel after a Hamas rocket destroyed a hospital in Gaza.
There have been shocking tragedies involving innocent women and children.
But it is time for Western media to stop treating Hamas propaganda as unvarnished truth.
