Donald Trump's bloodbath comment: Trump warns of 'bloodbath' if he loses 2024 election as he addresses auto industry in Ohio





What was supposed to be an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally for Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno quickly turned into Trump saying there would be a “bloodbath ” for the country if he does not win the 2024 general election — while also attacking the electric vehicle industry that makes automobiles outside the United States and using derogatory language to describe the immigrants who are in the country illegally, ABC News reported.

“We're going to put a 100% tariff on every car that comes across the line, and you can't sell these guys if I'm elected,” Trump said at Saturday's event while criticizing production manufacturing abroad.

“Now, if I'm not elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for everyone… it's going to be the least I can do, it's going to be a bloodbath for the country, it's going to be the least I can do.”

Trump's campaign rejected claims that Trump was talking about violence across the country if he loses re-election in 2024, arguing that he was talking about destroying the auto industry.

“Joe Biden's Insane EV mandate will massacre the American auto industry,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said on X. “So many jobs killed! This is why we must elect President Trump. “

However, President Biden's campaign has capitalized on these comments, pointing out that Trump has often praised authoritarian leaders and has started many of his rallies by saluting the American flag while “Justice for All” from “J6 Prison” plays Choir.”

“This is who Donald Trump is,” Biden-Harris spokesman James Singer said in a statement Saturday evening.

“He wants another January 6, but the American people will hand him another electoral defeat in November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge.”

Later, as Trump raised the stakes in the November election, he said: “I don't think there will be another election in this country, if we don't win this election…certainly not one meaningful election.”

At Saturday's rally, Trump also claimed that some illegal immigrants were “not human,” while baselessly claiming that other countries were letting criminals out of prison to enter the United States.

“I don't know if you call them people, in some cases they're not people in my opinion,” Trump said, referring to prisoners and gang members he says other countries are sending in the USA.

Trump then quickly downplayed the weight of his comments, saying Democrats would criticize him for his rhetoric by saying he lacked humanity. He continued to use derogatory language.

Throughout this election cycle, Trump has frequently used derogatory language when speaking about immigrants who enter the United States illegally, repeatedly calling them “animals” and saying they are “poisoning the blood of our country.” , echoing the words of fascist historical figures like Adolf. Hitler.

In recent weeks, Trump has spent a lot of time on the campaign trail focusing on border security and immigration issues, saying immigrants are taking Americans' jobs and accusing Biden of being responsible for the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by a suspect identified as an immigrant who came to America illegally.

