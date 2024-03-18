Ahmet Trk, veteran Kurdish politician, says not that the CHP, but that Erdoan can convince the deep state to find a solution to the Kurdish problem





English wall Veteran Kurdish politician Ahmet Türk said on March 17 that it is not the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) but President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who can convince the “deep state” to find a solution. solution to the Kurdish question. Türk told Rudaw in an interview that they wanted “dialogue and peace in this country.” We have already said that armed conflict will not solve the problem. Dialogue is necessary for a democratic solution to the Kurdish question. We want to do this with everyone. Our cause, our demand is peace. Our desire is the brotherhood of peoples. Türk added that the CHP, the main opposition party, cannot resolve the Kurdish question because it “cannot convince the deep state.” “If Erdoğan wants it, and today he has all the powers, institutions and organizations in his hands, he can convince (the deep state). Even if the CHP wants to solve it, they cannot convince the entire state, the deep state. This is why I made this review (previously). I did not say that only Erdoğan could or would solve the problem, I said that he had the power. But Erdoğan is the one who persecutes the Kurds the most today,” Türk added. He also said that they “do not hold official meetings (with the AKP), but we meet names from Parliament”, who express “their dissatisfaction with the policies pursued today by their parties (AKP) .” Türk refused to disclose the names they met. He added that it is not possible for them to unite with Erdoğan today “as long as they are allied with the MHP. However, if they break away from the MHP, they will have to follow a new path. (The alliance with the MHP) has also become a heavy burden for (the AKP). The Turks are also uncomfortable with this path.” Ahmet Türk will run as co-mayor candidate of Mardin from the opposition People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) party in the local elections to be held on March 31. Ahmet Türk's remarks regarding Erdoğan come a day after imprisoned Kurdish politicians Selahattin Demirtaş and Selçuk Mızraklı said in a letter that Erdoğan and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan were the main interlocutors in the solution of the Kurdish question. The PKK launched its first attack in 1984 and the 1990s saw intense conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army, particularly in the southeastern region of the country. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government began taking steps regarding the Kurdish question in 2009 and launched a “peace process” between 2013 and 2015 with the armed organization. Nevertheless, the peace process failed in 2015 and intense armed conflict erupted in southeastern Turkey until 2016. Dozens of civilians died and many cities were demolished during this period.

