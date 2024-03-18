Former President Donald Trump's use of “bloodbath” sparks reactions in the political sphere





VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — As Ohio's primary elections approach, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has major Republican support thanks to Donald Trump.

The former president was in the Miami Valley to campaign for the businessman while looking ahead to the November general election. He took the stage Saturday afternoon at the Buckeyes Value PAC rally.

“We're going to get this victory and we're going to add Bernie Moreno to it who is a fantastic guy,” Trump said.

The former president has drawn nationwide attention by using the bloodbath in connection with a trade war with China if he is not re-elected in November.

If you listen, President Xi, you and I are friends, but he understands the way I do things. These big monster car manufacturing plants that you're building right now in Mexico, you're not going to hire Americans and you're going to sell the cars to us, no. We're going to put a 100 percent tariff on every car that crosses the border, and you won't be able to sell those cars if I'm elected, Trump said.

“Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least that can be done,” he added. “This is going to be a bloodbath for the country. It will be the least we can do. But they won't sell these cars. They build huge factories.

He later added: “If this election is not won, I'm not sure there will ever be another election in this country.” »

The campaign of his presumptive opponent, President Joe Biden, was quick to respond to this wording.

James Singer, a spokesperson for President Joe Biden's campaign, issued a statement following Trump's remarks, noting that former Vice President Mike Pence had announced he would not endorse Trump's candidacy for office. re-election.

This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who is defeated by more than 7 million votes and who, instead of appealing to a broader audience, doubles down on his threats of political violence, Singer said. He wants another January 6, but the American people will give him another electoral defeat in November because they continue to reject his extremism, his penchant for violence and his thirst for revenge.

“I got up early for this. I couldn't wait to be here. As soon as we found out, I said we’re going,” said supporter Penny Fugate.

“I am thrilled to be back among the proud, hardworking patriots of the great state of Ohio. I won this state,” Trump says.

“I watched Trump rebuild this country when he was in power before. Gas prices were falling. The economy was booming. The jobs were good,” said Aaron Bailey, who came to the rally to show his support.

“In Ohio, we put America first,” Moreno said before Trump took the stage. “You will vote on Tuesday and send a clear message to the swamp RINOs: It's over, we're taking over this country and putting America first.”

Drawing a large crowd, Trump not only supported Moreno, but he also focused his speech largely on the border and immigration. He also touted winning the Republican presidential nomination.

“With your vote, we will reject Bidenomics and restore what is called MAGAnomics,” Trump said.

We were here to support Trump in 2024. We were here in 2020. We’re going to do it again in 2024,” says supporter Julie Chrismer. Borders, the economy, there are so many reasons. He is a businessman, not a politician. There are so many reasons to vote for him over any other candidate. I don't care who runs. That's it.

Republican heavyweights like Sen. JD Vance, Congressman Jim Jordan and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also turned out alongside Trump to show their support for Moreno.

Also in attendance were Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Ohio GOP Chairman.

While some voters at the rally said they didn't know Moreno before this, they say he has their vote because Trump supports him.

“I don’t know much about Bernie, but if Trump gets approved and he supports him, I’ll be there for him,” says Linda Getz.

Trump spoke for about an hour and a half. He urged people to get out and vote on Tuesday.

NBC News contributed to this report

