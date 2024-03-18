Politics
Vladimir Putin wins Russian election with 87.8% of votes, exit polls show
Vladimir Putin won Russia's presidential election with 87.8 percent of the vote and secured another six-year term as leader of the country, according to official Russian polls.
If the margin of his victory matches that predicted by the polls, it will mean he will have achieved his biggest victory in any election out of the four in which he participated.
Putin hailed the early results as an indication of confidence and hope in him.
British Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said this is not what free and fair elections look like.
The election, which involved Ukrainian territories under illegal Russian control, took place amid Ukrainian missile and drone attacks in Russia, which killed several people.
Mr. Putin faced just three rivals in the election, all of whom support Kremlin policies and represent parties that have not criticized the Russian leader's rule or his invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian president's fiercest political enemy, Alexei Navalny, died in an Arctic prison last month, and other critics are either in prison or in exile.
The poll results came after thousands lined up outside polling stations and dozens were arrested in Russia for resisting Russian leaders' presidency.
Mr. Putin said protests during the election had no effect and that any crimes would be punished after the vote.
Western countries criticized the elections after the results were announced and said they were neither free nor fair.
A White House National Security Council spokesperson said: “The elections are obviously neither free nor fair given the manner in which Mr. Putin has imprisoned his political opponents and prevented others from running against him.
Account X of the German Foreign Ministry wrote in an article: The result will surprise no one. Putin's regime is authoritarian, relying on censorship, repression and violence.
The British Foreign Office said: By illegally holding elections on Ukrainian territory, Russia is demonstrating that it is not interested in finding a path to peace. The UK will continue to provide humanitarian, economic and military assistance to Ukrainians defending their democracy.
Alexei Navalny's widow joined anti-Putin protesters in Berlin on Sunday.
Yulia Navalnya joined a long queue outside the Russian embassy in the city, while some in the crowd clapped and chanted her name.
She spent more than five hours in line and told reporters after voting that she had written her late husband's name on the ballot.
Asked if she had a message for Putin, Ms. Navalnaya replied: Please stop asking for messages from me or anyone for Mr. Putin. There could be no negotiations or anything with Mr. Putin, because he is a killer, he is a gangster.
Unusually, Putin referred to Navalny by name for the first time in years during his press conference on Sunday.
He said of the disappearance of dissidents: It happens. There's nothing you can do about it. That's life.
The OVD-Info group that monitors political arrests said 80 people were arrested today in 20 cities across Russia.
Despite strict controls, several dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported during the three days of voting.
Several people were arrested, including in Moscow and St. Petersburg, after attempting to start fires or blow up polling stations, while others were arrested for throwing green antiseptic or ink in the ballot boxes.
Independent Russian media published images of invalid ballots posted by voters, on which a killer and a thief were written.
Waiting for you in The Hague was written on another a reference to an arrest warrant issued for Putin on war crimes charges related to his alleged responsibility for child kidnappings in Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council chaired by Putin, called for tougher sanctions against those who vandalize polling stations, arguing that they should be charged with treason.
Stanislav Andreychuk, co-chair of Golos' independent election monitoring body, said pressure on voters by law enforcement had reached unprecedented levels.
He said Russians were searched at polling stations, their ballots were checked before being cast, and police demanded that a ballot box be opened to remove a ballot.
While polling stations closed Sunday evening in Russia, voting continued in some of the country's embassies around the world.
