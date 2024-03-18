All ethnic groups count: New Chinese textbook cites divisions in the West to justify Beijing's integration policies

They also say it indicates that positive measures for ethnic minority groups will be further reduced as Beijing stops emphasizing the distinctive qualities of these groups.

The book argues that after the 1970s, under the influence of neoliberalism in the West, antagonisms between various groups based on subnational and subcultural identities continued to grow, with racial and ethnic tensions particularly intense.

It cites the example of political divisions and social divides in the United States and refers to the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The manual indicates that in the United States, the lower middle and white classes blame people of color and ethnic minorities for being responsible for the situation. wealth gap caused by economic globalization.

It also lists the national identity dilemma faced by different regions, including Europe, Africa, the United States and India, and concludes that other countries' policies have failed to address it.

Neither the harmonizing melting pot policy nor the ultra-diverse model of ethnic governance works, the authors write.

The book was jointly written by a dozen Chinese scholars known for advocating ethnic integration.

Its editor-in-chief is Pan Yue director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, responsible for drafting laws on China's ethnic minority policies and enforcing these laws and regulations.

Beijing's ethnic integration policies accelerated after 2014, when Xi spoke of a sense of community for the Chinese nation. At a conference in 2021, he said building this sense of community should be at the heart of all policies relating to ethnic minorities, and he urged local authorities to take more proactive measures.

This included promoting the use of standard spoken and written Chinese, i.e. Mandarin.

The manual also details how current ethnic policies differ from those practiced in China before Xi's presidency.

The changes include a focus on the entire Chinese nation and a shift in focus from ethnic minorities to all ethnic groups and regions.

The book says that previous policies were mainly aimed at managing the stomach, that is, making people rich. But now it was necessary to manage both the stomach and the brain, that is, to intervene in the mind.

It also offers critiques of past Chinese ethnic policies modeled on those of the former Soviet Union.

Some outdated measures, according to the report, deviate from the original intention, reinforce ethnic differences, maintain a narrow sense of ethnicity and give rise to the erroneous thesis of ethnic minority exceptionalism.

This would lead to path dependence of seeking special policies with special status, referring to positive policies towards ethnic minority groups.

While some Han, China's largest ethnic group, were unhappy with these positive policies, such as exempting some ethnic minority groups from the one-child policy and allowing looser university admissions criteria , some members of ethnic minority groups looked to the West for their ethnic origin. roots and towards foreign countries for their cultural origins.

Lai Hongyi, associate professor of social sciences at the University of Nottingham, said the book seemed to present a new and broad perspective on China's ethnic issues, from the evolution of the Chinese nation throughout history to These days.

Lai said this suggested that affirmative action cultural privileges afforded to ethnic minorities would be significantly reduced.

The book does not name any ethnic groups in China, but it is common to see minority ethnic groups in China, particularly on the periphery, sharing historical and cultural proximity with groups beyond the Chinese border, notably the Uighurs, the Tibetans and the Mongols.

In the text, the authors argue that pan-nationalism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism from foreign countries continue to affect China.

Ma Haiyun, an associate professor of history at Frostburg State University in Maryland, said the statements showed that ex-Soviet-inspired communist policies on nationalities and ethnicities had been abandoned.

He added that the current political goal is not only political unity but also cultural assimilation. However, if the concept is narrowly defined as Han, then such political practice will create more tension than harmony.

James Leibold, an expert on Chinese ethnic politics and professor at Melbourne's La Trobe University, said the book was the most frank assessment of the need for a policy turnaround since 2012 that he had read.

The authors claim that since ancient times, all ethnic groups had adopted the concept of zhonghua that is, Chinese culture or civilization.

The book attempts to redefine the concept of Minzu in Chinese, claiming that it encompasses the triple meaning of race, ethnic group and nation in English, and argues that China's ethnic policies are superior to those of Western countries.

Aaron Glasserman, who studies China's ethnic policies at Harvard University's Academy of International and Area Studies, said intellectuals from ethnic minority groups were once encouraged to study and develop cultures, traditions and the distinctive history of their people.

But he said: Intellectually, the old system has already been abandoned, and this new manual is a nail in the coffin.

An academic who teaches anthropology at a university in eastern China and who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the issue, said he and his colleagues expected it would be difficult to teach this course due to the breadth of the content and the fact that some of its interpretations of Chinese history differed from those in previous history textbooks.

An example is the book's description of the decades of fighting between five nomadic groups and the Han regimes in the early 4th century as a mixture of nationalities, but not as wars that hindered the country's development, as they have been described previously .

This is a point that Pan Yue, of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission and editor-in-chief of the manual, made in 2021.