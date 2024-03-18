Fox News host fact-checks Donald Trump after his interview





Fox News host Howard Kurtz fact-checked former President Donald Trump on Sunday following an interview in which he shared an oft-repeated false claim about abortion.

The exchange began during an interview Kurtz conducted with Trump, who is now the presumptive GOP 2024 presidential nominee, in which the host asked him if he would support a national ban on abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy, a proposal he reportedly supported in private, but refused to commit one way or the other in public.

In response, Trump noted how the three conservative justices he appointed to the Supreme Court – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – helped overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022 and the federal abortion protections he offered. He also echoed claims he's made in the past, saying his Democratic opponents support abortion “after the baby is born.” In the interview, the former president cited remarks made on the notion by former Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

“They did it and you know, they did something that in many ways is extremely good. Number one, the Democrats are the radicals on this issue because it's OK to have abortions in seven, eight, nine months and even after birth,” Trump said. “We want to help women with chicken eggs, look what's happening: abortions in the seventh, eighth and ninth months. One thing you say is that no one wants to kill a baby after it's born.”

A shortened clip began circulating on social media in 2019, showing Northam appearing to say that an infant could be killed after birth.

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” Northam said in a radio interview at the time. “The infant would be born. The infant would remain comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that is what the mother and family wanted, and then a discussion would ensue between the doctors and the mother.”

The clip, however, left out a part in which Northam clarified that this would only be done with a severely deformed and non-viable fetus, an infant who was stillborn or near death.

After the interview, Kurtz corrected Trump's claims about abortion, which have long been disputed or debunked. No legislator supports the killing of an infant after birth for reasons related to their support of the medical procedure. Late-term abortions, those that take place during the third trimester, are also extremely rare, despite the frequency with which they are invoked by abortion advocates, being performed mainly in serious and emotionally charged cases where abnormalities dangerous fetuses, non-viable fetuses or threats to the health of the mother are discovered.

Kurtz also noted that Northam later corrected the record regarding his comments.

“Regarding late-term abortions, former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that in the event of a severe malformation or non-viable fetus, the mother and doctors would decide what to do once the baby is born.” Kurtz said. But he later backtracked, with a spokesperson saying he wasn't talking about killing babies, but about extremely rare and tragic cases. CDC survey says less than 1 percent of all abortions take place during or after seven months of pregnancy.”

Newsweek contacted Trump's office by email Sunday afternoon for comment.

What the polls show

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 34% of Americans thought abortion should be legal in all circumstances; a majority of 51 percent say it should be legal in certain circumstances; while only 13 percent thought it should be illegal in all circumstances.

The percentage of Republicans who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances actually fell from 15% in 2021 to 8% in 2023, according to Gallup data. A 66 percent majority of Republican Party voters thought abortion should be legal in some circumstances, while 24 percent thought it should be legal in all circumstances.

