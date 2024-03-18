Erdogan government pretends to ignore secret Hamas meeting in Türkiye

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya avoided answering a parliamentary question regarding a secret meeting of senior Hamas officials in Turkey, a country known for providing sanctuary to Hamas leaders and members.

On December 17, 2023, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Company (KAN) reported that senior Hamas officials, including Hamas Political Bureau Vice Chairman Saleh al-Arouri and former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal, held a secret coordination meeting in Turkey in early December.

The location was chosen for security reasons as Turkey, under the leadership of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has become a major supporter of the Palestinian jihadist organization, providing refuge for Hamas figures.

This claim was brought to the Turkish Parliament on December 18 by Sreyya ne Derici, a retired intelligence officer from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), who is currently a deputy of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and sits on the Parliament. Parliamentary Committee for Security and Intelligence.

Derici asked whether such a meeting could potentially pose risks to Turkey's national security and asked whether Turkish officials were present at the meeting. She also wondered whether the Interior Ministry had knowledge of this gathering from its sources.

Parliamentary question asked to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on the secret Hamas meeting in Turkey:

Sureyya_Ones_Derici_parliamentary_question

Turkish law requires ministers to respond to parliamentary questions within 15 days; however, Yerlikaya let the deadline pass without responding. On January 30, he sent a late letter to Parliament stating that the subject did not fall within his remit as interior minister.

Additionally, Yerlikaya attached his response to 19 other parliamentary questions addressed to him, responding to all with a single sentence indicating that none fell within his jurisdiction.

It is inconceivable that the Ministry of the Interior, responsible for immigration and overseeing the entry and exit points of foreigners via border checkpoints, ports, airports and land crossing points, has not not been aware of the travels of Hamas members to Turkey. According to the law, the General Directorate of Migration Management, under the Ministry of Interior, manages the entry, stay, exit and expulsion of foreigners to and from Turkey.

The ministry also oversees the country's largest law enforcement agency, the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet), which includes a specialized intelligence branch responsible for collecting large amounts of intelligence across Turkey.

In addition, the management provides details on the protection of VIPs, visiting dignitaries and visitors considered at risk, as well as the implementation of security measures in and around locations requiring protection.

If Hamas leaders had actually called such a meeting, General Directorate of Security personnel would have been closely involved in their security arrangements.

It is no secret that the Erdogan government hosts Hamas leaders and members in Turkey, facilitates their networks, participates in fundraising activities, and has even granted Turkish citizenship to dozens of Hamas leaders. President Erdogan openly declares his support for Hamas and repeatedly expresses his anti-Israeli stance in his speeches.

Response from Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya to the claim of a secret Hamas meeting in Turkey:

Ali_yerlikaya_response_Hamas_secret_meeting

The last instance where Erdogan supported Hamas took place on March 9, 2024, during a speech during a congress organized by the Islamist Lim Yayma Vakf foundation in Istanbul. He said Turkey openly and firmly supports Hamas, freely discussing everything with its leaders.

Erdogan rejected the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization, saying: “We have courageously declared to the whole world that such a black stain cannot be cast on Palestinian militants who defend their land, their honor and their own people. No one can make us use the term “terrorist organization” to refer to Hamas.

Threats by Israeli officials against Hamas leaders under protection in Turkey also prompted a strong response from Turkey. During a press briefing on his flight back from Qatar on December 4, 2023, Erdogan said: “If they dare to take such a step against Turkey and the Turkish people, they will be condemned to pay a price which they will not will not be able to recover.

The Turkish president was responding to a Wall Street Journal article claiming that Israel planned to target and kill Hamas members residing outside Palestine. He warned that those attempting such actions should be aware of the potentially serious consequences.

In an unusual move, Turkish intelligence also responded to these allegations through the official Anadolu news agency, stating unequivocally that it would never allow any plot orchestrated by Israeli intelligence to be carried out in Turkey.

In a recording broadcast in early December by public broadcaster KAN, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar said Israel was determined to kill Hamas leaders around the world, including in Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon, even if it would take many years.

Al-Arouri, who remotely participated in the secret Hamas meeting held in Turkey in December from his location in Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli strike on January 2. He was the founding commander of Hamas's military wing, Izz ad-Din al. -Qassam Brigades, and resided in Turkey, maintaining close contact with the highest leaders of the Turkish government, including President Erdogan.

According to KAN, Hamas leaders were confident that their security would not be compromised if they held a coordination meeting in Turkey to discuss steps to be taken in the ongoing conflict with Israel, which began on October 7, 2023, at following Hamas attacks against Israeli military and civilian targets. . During this assault, Hamas fighters killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others.

There have also been allegations that Hamas leaders were present in Turkey during the October attack. Speaking to CNN International on December 14, the Turkish president's top foreign policy and security adviser, Akif aatay Kl, conceded that Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh may have been in Turkey at the time. “The problem is not knowing where [Hamas members] are at what time; the question is how we can resolve the conflict that we are currently facing, the war that we are currently engaged in,” he said.

He defended his government's decision to host senior Hamas officials, saying Turkey was engaging with Hamas “to bring peace.”

Turkey's intelligence agency, MIT, has reportedly created a specialized anti-Mossad unit made up of veteran officers. The claim was made by Abdurrahman imek, identified as an MIT public relations agent and propagandist. Imek operates under the cover of a journalist from the daily Sabah, a media outlet considered to be the spokesperson for the regime and owned by Erdogan's family.

Within the organization [MIT] is a very active and experienced unit engaged in the fight against Mossad. There are teams that are quite competent, shall we say. They are aware of every step taken by Mossad, Imek said in an interview published by Sabah.

Since 2021, Turkey has carried out five planned police and intelligence operations against alleged activities of Israeli intelligence services on Turkish soil, resulting in criminal prosecutions. These operations aimed to suppress surveillance activities attributed to Mossad and targeting Iran, Hamas and affiliated groups operating from Turkey.