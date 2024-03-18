Trump's threat of bloodshed if Biden beats him puts GOP supporters on the defensive





Donald Trump's supporters remained on the defensive Sunday following his latest incendiary comments, in which he told a campaign rally that there would be bloodshed if he lost the November presidential election.

The remarks came as he spoke of threats to domestic auto production, but were condemned by Democrats for their violent tone.

We will put a 100% rate on each [foreign-made] “One car crosses the line and you can't sell these guys if I'm elected,” Trump told supporters gathered near Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio.

“Now, if I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, it will be the least we can do, it will be a bloodbath for the country, it will be the least we can do,” he said. he adds.

Supporters of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee insisted he was speaking only about the U.S. auto industry, although they expressed some reservations about his choice of words, the latest in a series of worrying statements of Trump.

The overall tone of the speech explains why many Americans continue to ask: Should President Trump be president? That kind of rhetoric is always borderline, maybe doesn't cross over, maybe it depends on your point of view, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on NBC's Meet the Press.

He also objected to the surge of media coverage caused by the bloodshed citation.

Sometimes mainstream media, whether they like it or not, can't resist and go a little too far, distracting from the potential impact, the lawmaker said.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters near the Dayton International Airport in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rep. Michael Turner, a Republican whose district was the site of the rally, took a similar position.

The president's statements about the “bloodbath” were about what was going to happen in the auto industry, he said on ABC This Week.

Certainly, he makes some statements that, you know, many Americans would disagree with and many Americans would agree with, he added.

For months, Trump has warned of dire consequences if he loses the vote, saying President Biden's re-election would mark the end of democracy.

He also returned to a key theme of his successful 2016 campaign, the demonization of immigrants.

Trump continued his harsh rhetoric on Saturday.

I don't know if you call them people, he said, prefacing the comment with a rant about MS-13 gang members.

In some cases, they are not people, in my opinion. “But I'm not allowed to say that because the radical left says that's a terrible thing to say,” Trump continued, reiterating his promises of a massive deportation effort if he returned to the White House .

Turner offered moderate criticism of the non-human remarks, saying, “Of course I have disagreed with those in the past.

Comments about the bloodshed and praise of Trump during the same speech of people imprisoned following the siege of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 did not dissuade Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) from his support for Trump.

I speak in a different format than the former president, he said on CNN's State of the Union.

I support the Republican candidate for president. And if it's Mr. Trump, then that's the better choice of the two choices available to us.

Trump's outlandish rhetoric has given rise to endless analysis of what he actually means.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the latest case was alarming.

What do you mean he's going to demand a bloodbath? There's something wrong here, she said on the State of the Union.

How much more do they need to see of him to understand that this is not the reason for our country's existence? Pelosi said of voters.

