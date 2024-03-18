EDITORIAL | Chinese People's Congress seals Xi Jinping's dictatorship





China's annual National People's Congress (NPC) has closed. During a week-long meeting, it adopted an amendment to the law governing the State Council, the Cabinet equivalent, asserting the superiority of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over all aspects of government. It also demoted the status of the Prime Minister, both in name and in reality. Overall, this NPC has seen President Xi Jinping strengthen the dictatorial system by which he personally rules China. Furthermore, Xi's leadership team has made it clear that all aspects of national security take priority over the economy. The result reminds us that we must not forget the era of the personalized dictatorship of Mao Zedong. During Mao's era, China experienced enormous devastation to its economy and society. In the future, the international community will have to be even more wary of Xi's policies. Rejecting Deng Xiaoping's reforms For the first time in approximately four decades, the NPC revised the law governing the Council of State. This revision makes it clear that the CCP will dictate the operation of the national government. He thus rejected the principle of “separation of Party and State” proposed by Deng Xiaoping after the terrible repeated failures of Maoist policies such as the Great Leap Forward. In addition, traditionally, the Prime Minister holds a press conference at the end of the NPC. So far this has been done in the interest of information disclosure. However, this tradition ended after more than 30 years. Advertisement These two measures symbolize the rejection of the reform and opening-up policies of the Deng era. These policies, prioritizing the economy, have dominated in China since the 1980s. After reporting his activities to the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, returns to his seat. President Xi Jinping is on the right. 8 March. (Kyodo) A national security crisis? Deng's reforms were replaced by Xi's obsession with strengthening national security. For example, during his speech at the meeting, Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji boasted about the changes over the past year. “Revisions to the Anti-Espionage Act have provided us with more legal tools to combat spy infiltration, subversion and the theft of secrets,” he boasted. He also pledged to further develop laws related to national security. Ying Yong is currently the Attorney General of Supreme People's Procuratorate. He also stressed that future policy “will resolutely protect national security and social stability.” Ying added that “crimes that endanger national security will be severely punished in accordance with the law.” Prosecutor General Ying Yong (L) of the Supreme People's Procuratorate and Chairman Zhang Jun of the Supreme People's Court smile at President Xi Jinping as he leaves the NPC on March 8. (Kyodo) Growing unrest is a concern This increased emphasis on security may be the result of X's sense of crisis, believing that the communist regime could be undermined by growing social unrest. The deterioration of China's economy is an underlying cause of social unrest. In addition, the international community has an increasingly bitter view of China. This represents the downside of a situation in which the foundations of the regime are not solid. The ambiguity of the revised July 2023 anti-espionage law does not seem to matter to those in power in China. These same powers do not care that its arbitrary implementation chills the desire of many foreign investors to invest in China. Their only concern seems to be to protect a system of government that guarantees their hold on power. This approach has no positive impact on the recovery of the Chinese economy. The international community should prepare for a neo-“Maoist” era forcefully promoted by Xi Jinping himself. Foreign companies should also remain aware of the additional risk of investing in China. Meanwhile, the Japanese government should continue to partner with various like-minded nations to confront China's authoritarian rule. RELATED: (Read the editorial in Japanese.) Author: Editorial committee, The Sankei Shimbun Advertisement

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://japan-forward.com/editorial-china-peoples-congress-seals-xi-jinpings-dictatorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos