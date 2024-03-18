Politics
Jokowi's fears before the end of his term revealed
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi expressed his concern about the increasingly dry circulation of money, even if Indonesian economic growth is still around 5%. He made this known towards the end of his mandate.
Jokowi believes that this problem is due to the fact that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and BI issued too many instruments, namely Government Securities (SBN), Indonesian Rupiah Bank (SRBI) Securities and Securities in foreign currencies from Bank Indonesia (SVBI).
“Don't buy too much, what I said earlier to BI and SBN, even if it is good, it is so that the real sector can look better than last year,” Jokowi said during the annual meeting of Bank Indonesia (PTBI) at the head of BI. Office, Jakarta, quoted Monday (12/2/2024).
For your information, BI data shows that the M2 position in December 2023 was recorded at IDR 8,824.7 trillion or increased by 3.5% year-on-year. This growth figure is far from the conditions of September which still reached 6% year-on-year.
One of these conditions is due to the growth of third-party funds (DPK). As of December 2023, DPK increased by only 3.8% year-on-year to IDR 8,234.2 trillion, while credit increased by 10.38% year-on-year to IDR 7,044.8 trillion.
DPK growth is actually higher than November 2023 (3.04%) and October 2023 (3.43%). However, if we look at the situation in December or at the end of the year, this growth is the lowest since 1999 or in 24 years.
At the same time, Bank Indonesia reported that banking liquidity conditions were stronger at the start of this year. DPK growth increased to 5.98% on an annual basis (yoy) in January 2024.
Also based on BI records, the ratio of liquidity tools to TPF (AL/DPK) in January 2024 increased to 27.78%.
The achievements from the beginning of this year increased significantly compared to the achievements of December 2023, where the DPK only increased by 3.8% year-on-year.
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said this would provide strong capital to achieve this year's credit growth target of 10-12 percent on an annual basis.
“Fundamental belief [pertumbuhan kredit] “Demand will increase, growth will increase,” he said, quoted Monday (3/18/2024).
Apart from this, BI revealed that currently, a number of players in the banking sector are starting to shift their funds from a number of financial instruments such as securities for lending.
“The strategy of banks to distribute credits to fill their funds in addition to the DPK is to transfer the funds that are currently placed in securities for the distribution of credits,” explained Perry.
Separately, Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners Mahendra Siregar said that the financial services sector also needs to pay close attention to global geopolitical and economic conditions.
“Inflation outcomes in the United States tend to be fragile amid strong economic growth, leading to higher no-landing estimates,” he told a conference press release for the February 2024 OJK Board of Commissioners meeting, cited Monday (3/18/2024). ).
Then in Europe, the German and British economies contracted and began to enter recession with inflation rates trending downward. Meanwhile, in China, the economy is below historical averages and pressure on financial markets is increasing.
From a geopolitical perspective, a sharp escalation in several regions increases the risk of instability which will impact future commodity price increases.
From within the country, Mahendra said, the economy was observed to be strong, as evidenced by the economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, which grew by 5.04 percent annually (year-on-year).
This is due to consumption by non-profit institutions serving households and government investment spending related to the Indonesian capital (IKN).
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
Next article
Pak Jokowi, banks are having difficulty encouraging credit, demand is sluggish!
(mkh/mkh)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/market/20240318065250-17-522727/ketakutan-jokowi-jelang-akhir-masa-jabatan-terungkap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The National Front, football hooliganism and skinhead culture in Britain
- Jokowi's fears before the end of his term revealed
- Kung Fu Panda 4 delivers colorful, bright and fast-paced entertainment – The Daily Texan
- “Katespiracies” are on the rise after doctored photos of the Princess of Wales
- Iliamna Volcano M1.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- EDITORIAL | Chinese People's Congress seals Xi Jinping's dictatorship
- Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu win the all-Chinese final at WTT Singapore Smash
- Let yourself be charmed by the Dior Charm bag
- US welcomes new governments in fight against spyware, seeing more US personnel targeted
- Research reveals that the source of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may be a laboratory.
- Trump's threat of bloodshed if Biden beats him puts GOP supporters on the defensive
- Actor Luke Evans: We need to see queer stories on screen